Last updated: 2 May 2022
An international money transfer (also known as a currency transfer or wire transfer) is often cheaper than sending money abroad through your bank.
You could use an international money transfer to:
buy a property in Australia
send money to a family member living in Australia
pay for your child's education in Australia
There’s usually no upper limit on how much you can send through an international money transfer service, but some companies set a minimum amount like £100.
If you want to make several transfers to the same account within a short period of time, think about combining the transfers into a single payment. Doing so could mean you get a better exchange rate and pay fewer charges.
A money transfer service may be a better option than transferring through your bank. You’ll save on bank transfer fees, and it can sometimes be free if you’re happy to wait for your transfer to complete.
Compare quotes from multiple money transfer companies to discover what each company charges, then choose the price and service that works for you.
Here’s more information on how international money transfers work.
Get quotes from as many international money transfer companies as possible to help you find the best deal when sending money to Australia from the UK.
Each quote will include the following:
the amount you want to transfer
the exchange rate you get when transferring
any additional costs for the transfer
Your transfer amount can affect the exchange rate you’re offered. Most companies offer a better rate if you transfer more money. For instance, if your transfer is greater than £5,000, you’ll get a better rate.
Note that most transfer companies don’t show exchange rates until they issue a quote. Our comparison shows which companies offer quotes.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it’s usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here.
Some transfer companies let you do this. This is also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes. Your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting it back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Australia. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
