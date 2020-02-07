<Money Transfers

Send money to Australia: compare money transfer rates

These services help you send money to Australia. Compare rates to find a provider that can save you money on single payments or repeated transfers down under.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Australia from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account in under 5 minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.


Overseas money transfer rates

9 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

Last updated: 2 May 2022

Why use an international money transfer?

An international money transfer (also known as a currency transfer or wire transfer) is often cheaper than sending money abroad through your bank.

You could use an international money transfer to:

  • buy a property in Australia

  • send money to a family member living in Australia

  • pay for your child's education in Australia

Should you use an international money transfer?

How much money can I send?

There’s usually no upper limit on how much you can send through an international money transfer service, but some companies set a minimum amount like £100.

If you want to make several transfers to the same account within a short period of time, think about combining the transfers into a single payment. Doing so could mean you get a better exchange rate and pay fewer charges.

What is the best way to send money to Australia?

A money transfer service may be a better option than transferring through your bank. You’ll save on bank transfer fees, and it can sometimes be free if you’re happy to wait for your transfer to complete.

Compare quotes from multiple money transfer companies to discover what each company charges, then choose the price and service that works for you.

Here’s more information on how international money transfers work.

How many quotes should I get?

Get quotes from as many international money transfer companies as possible to help you find the best deal when sending money to Australia from the UK.

Each quote will include the following:

  • the amount you want to transfer

  • the exchange rate you get when transferring

  • any additional costs for the transfer

Your transfer amount can affect the exchange rate you’re offered. Most companies offer a better rate if you transfer more money. For instance, if your transfer is greater than £5,000, you’ll get a better rate.

Note that most transfer companies don’t show exchange rates until they issue a quote. Our comparison shows which companies offer quotes.

Money transfer to Australia FAQs

About our money transfers to Australia comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

Read More
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Read More

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer to Bangladesh

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Germany

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Kenya

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Nepal

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to Thailand

Money transfer to UAE