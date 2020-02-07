Last updated: 2 May 2022

Why use an international money transfer?

An international money transfer (also known as a currency transfer or wire transfer) is often cheaper than sending money abroad through your bank.

You could use an international money transfer to:

buy a property in Australia

send money to a family member living in Australia

pay for your child's education in Australia

How much money can I send?

There’s usually no upper limit on how much you can send through an international money transfer service, but some companies set a minimum amount like £100.

If you want to make several transfers to the same account within a short period of time, think about combining the transfers into a single payment. Doing so could mean you get a better exchange rate and pay fewer charges.

What is the best way to send money to Australia?

A money transfer service may be a better option than transferring through your bank. You’ll save on bank transfer fees, and it can sometimes be free if you’re happy to wait for your transfer to complete.

Compare quotes from multiple money transfer companies to discover what each company charges, then choose the price and service that works for you.

How many quotes should I get?

Get quotes from as many international money transfer companies as possible to help you find the best deal when sending money to Australia from the UK.

Each quote will include the following:

the amount you want to transfer

the exchange rate you get when transferring

any additional costs for the transfer

Your transfer amount can affect the exchange rate you’re offered. Most companies offer a better rate if you transfer more money. For instance, if your transfer is greater than £5,000, you’ll get a better rate.