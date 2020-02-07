Compare quotes to find the right life insurance policy for your needs so you could get on with enjoying your retirement if you are over 65.
Before you compare life insurance for over 65 quotes, there are a few things you’ll need to think about.
Work out how much cover you need
Decide on the type of cover you want
Exclude insurers who do not cover over 65s
Choose how long you want your policy to last
When you start looking into life insurance for elderly people, you’ll see that many insurers offer unlimited seniors insurance. That means you’ll need to decide how much cover you need before you apply.
To work out how much cover you want from your life insurance policy, think about what the payout would be used for, and look how much that policy costs. From there you should be able to decide how much cover you want.
If you’re after life insurance for over 65, there are three types of cover you can choose from.
Level term cover is where the payout stays the same throughout the life of your insurance policy.
Decreasing term cover is where the size of the payout reduces each month. It’s good if your payout would be used to pay off a mortgage. As the mortgage goes down, so does the level of cover.
Over 50s life cover guarantees that you’ll be accepted. It gives a fixed payout, based on the premiums you can afford to pay each month.
You can read more about how each type of policy works here.
It’s hard to decide whether senior life insurance is worth having. You should think about your circumstances and work out if it’s an important thing to have.
Senior life insurance can be expensive. You might think it’s money well spent to make sure your family gets a payout when you die. The money could go towards funeral costs, paying off a mortgage or covering your outstanding debts. Or, it could just be a gift for your family to enjoy.
Most seniors insurance companies have upper age limit on their policies. That means that if you’re over 65, some might not be able to offer you cover.
You might need to think about upper age limits when you’re thinking about how long you want the policy to last. Many British senior life insurance companies set a maximum cover age, which is usually between 70 and 85 years old. When you reach the set age, your cover will automatically stop.
No, you may have to complete a questionnaire on your medical history, but you can get cover without completing a medical.
Yes, but you will both need to meet the application criteria and be below the new policy maximum age when you start your cover.
It depends on the insurer you choose, many offer fixed insurance premiums for the duration of your cover but not all of them.
Yes, most insurers let you do this, you will usually need to fill in a form and nominate the beneficiary.