Last updated: 14 April 2022
Redundancy insurance is a type of income protection insurance specifically tailored to help you replace your lost income if you’re made redundant. Since not all income protection policies include redundancy insurance, an independent policy may be a good idea – particularly if you work in a volatile industry.
Each insurer lets you choose an income but sets the following restrictions:
Maximum cover: this is the highest percentage of your income an insurer will cover
Maximum benefit: this is the highest amount of income an insurer will cover
The maximum benefit can affect the percentage of cover you get. For example: if you want to cover 60% of a £30,000 annual income (£18,000), but an insurer has a maximum benefit of £15,000, you can only cover 50% of your income.
Most policies that include redundancy insurance also pay out if you can’t return to work because you’re ill or injured.
In either case, you could receive an income for as long as you need it, up to the end of your policy.
This depends on what you choose when you apply for a policy. You usually get two options:
Immediate payout: an income is paid to you as soon as you become redundant
Deferred payout: income is delayed for a fixed term, such as 12 or 24 months
If you choose a deferral period, your premiums are likely to be cheaper, but only choose this option if you can afford to replace your income – for example, with savings – until your policy starts to pay out.
Note, insurers often include clauses such as an exclusion period – if you’re made redundant during this initial period, you won’t be able to claim.
To decide what cover you need, think about:
length of protection: how long you want a policy to pay you
amount of cover: the percentage of your income you need to cover
when payouts begin: do you need cover immediately, or can you afford to defer it for a set period?
To help you decide how much income protection you need, write a budget to work out which outgoings you need to cover.
Yes, but you must provide a year's audited accounts to prove your income when you apply. Find self-employed cover here.
Most insurers offer cover up until you retire, but others specialise in shorter-term cover for 12 or 24 months.
Some insurers could offer to cover 100% of your income, but still set a maximum amount, e.g. 100% of your income or £50,000 a year.
No, income protection only covers your income for the term of your policy. Look for a life insurance policy if you want a payout when you die.
