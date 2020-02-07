Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is redundancy insurance?

Redundancy insurance is a type of income protection insurance specifically tailored to help you replace your lost income if you’re made redundant. Since not all income protection policies include redundancy insurance, an independent policy may be a good idea – particularly if you work in a volatile industry.

What does redundancy cover include?

Each insurer lets you choose an income but sets the following restrictions:

Maximum cover : this is the highest percentage of your income an insurer will cover

Maximum benefit: this is the highest amount of income an insurer will cover

The maximum benefit can affect the percentage of cover you get. For example: if you want to cover 60% of a £30,000 annual income (£18,000), but an insurer has a maximum benefit of £15,000, you can only cover 50% of your income.

Read more information on income protection here.

What else is covered?

Most policies that include redundancy insurance also pay out if you can’t return to work because you’re ill or injured.

In either case, you could receive an income for as long as you need it, up to the end of your policy.

Get help deciding if you need income protection here.

When will it pay out?

This depends on what you choose when you apply for a policy. You usually get two options:

Immediate payout: an income is paid to you as soon as you become redundant

Deferred payout: income is delayed for a fixed term, such as 12 or 24 months

If you choose a deferral period, your premiums are likely to be cheaper, but only choose this option if you can afford to replace your income – for example, with savings – until your policy starts to pay out.

Note, insurers often include clauses such as an exclusion period – if you’re made redundant during this initial period, you won’t be able to claim.

What cover do I need?

To decide what cover you need, think about:

length of protection: how long you want a policy to pay you

amount of cover : the percentage of your income you need to cover

when payouts begin: do you need cover immediately, or can you afford to defer it for a set period?

To help you decide how much income protection you need, write a budget to work out which outgoings you need to cover.

How do I get redundancy insurance?

Complete the quotes form above to compare redundancy insurance policies from a range of insurers. Check each quote offers enough cover for your needs before choosing the best policy at the lowest price.