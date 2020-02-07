Last updated: 15 September 2020

Can you get pregnancy insurance cover?

Yes, you can get a pregnancy insurance policy if you are having a baby. And if you get pregnant in the future, your maternity insurance policy can pay out for some medical care.

With pregnancy insurance, UK providers will not usually pay for most routine care and treatment during pregnancy. But maternity insurance can cover some emergency treatment and pregnancy health complications.

What is not covered by pregnancy insurance?

With most maternity insurance, UK providers do not pay out for the health conditions that usually come with pregnancy like morning sickness, aches and pains. This is because maternity insurance providers see pregnancy as a planned choice, and not as an unexpected health condition.

You can visit your NHS GP or midwife for help, treatment and advice for health problems like morning sickness.

But if you want private maternity healthcare like giving birth in a private hospital, this is not usually covered by health insurance. You would need to pay for it yourself directly.

Fertility treatment like IVF is not covered by most health insurers, so you usually have to pay for this yourself too.

What can pregnancy insurance pay for?

Pregnancy treatment

Some policies can pay for treatment for emergencies or complications related to maternity like:

Caesarean sections

Gestational diabetes

Eclampsia

Miscarriage

Some insurers also pay a baby bonus of around £100 if you become pregnant after you take out a pregnancy insurance policy.

Non-pregnancy treatment

Health insurance can pay out for a wide range of treatment for medical conditions not related to your pregnancy. Here is what health insurance covers and how it works.

It is usually designed to cover short term conditions, not illnesses that take years to cure or that you have before you take out the policy. Here is how insurance for pre-existing conditions works.

Where to find pregnancy cover

To find a health insurance policy you should check:

The cover : Each insurer has different rules on the medical conditions and treatments it covers. Make sure you only consider policies that will pay out if you make a claim.

The limits : Some policies come with limits on how much they can pay out per year, per condition or per treatment type. Some also come with a waiting period, which is how long you have to hold the policy before you can make a claim, e.g. ten months.

The cost: The best health insurance for you should be the cheapest policy that comes with the cover you need. Check the premium you have to pay each month and the excess.

You can get help finding the best pregnancy health insurance by using our broker. You can get a range of health insurance quotes from them as well as guidance on which ones provide the cover you need.

