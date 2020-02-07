Find health cover that can offer pregnancy insurance so you can get the care you want when you need it most.
Get quotes from these health insurance providers and more
Last updated: 15 September 2020
Yes, you can get a pregnancy insurance policy if you are having a baby. And if you get pregnant in the future, your maternity insurance policy can pay out for some medical care.
With pregnancy insurance, UK providers will not usually pay for most routine care and treatment during pregnancy. But maternity insurance can cover some emergency treatment and pregnancy health complications.
With most maternity insurance, UK providers do not pay out for the health conditions that usually come with pregnancy like morning sickness, aches and pains. This is because maternity insurance providers see pregnancy as a planned choice, and not as an unexpected health condition.
You can visit your NHS GP or midwife for help, treatment and advice for health problems like morning sickness.
But if you want private maternity healthcare like giving birth in a private hospital, this is not usually covered by health insurance. You would need to pay for it yourself directly.
Fertility treatment like IVF is not covered by most health insurers, so you usually have to pay for this yourself too.
Some policies can pay for treatment for emergencies or complications related to maternity like:
Caesarean sections
Gestational diabetes
Eclampsia
Miscarriage
Some insurers also pay a baby bonus of around £100 if you become pregnant after you take out a pregnancy insurance policy.
Health insurance can pay out for a wide range of treatment for medical conditions not related to your pregnancy. Here is what health insurance covers and how it works.
It is usually designed to cover short term conditions, not illnesses that take years to cure or that you have before you take out the policy. Here is how insurance for pre-existing conditions works.
To find a health insurance policy you should check:
The cover: Each insurer has different rules on the medical conditions and treatments it covers. Make sure you only consider policies that will pay out if you make a claim.
The limits: Some policies come with limits on how much they can pay out per year, per condition or per treatment type. Some also come with a waiting period, which is how long you have to hold the policy before you can make a claim, e.g. ten months.
The cost: The best health insurance for you should be the cheapest policy that comes with the cover you need. Check the premium you have to pay each month and the excess.
You can get help finding the best pregnancy health insurance by using our broker. You can get a range of health insurance quotes from them as well as guidance on which ones provide the cover you need.
Some policies can include them, but many do not pay out for them. Here is how cover for pre-existing conditions works.
Some policies make you fill out a declaration about your health, and some may need to run medical tests. But moratorium policies do not do this.
Yes, you can take out a policy to pay for private medical treatment if you are pregnant. Check what treatment it can pay out for before you buy it.
Some policies only let you claim after their set waiting period, e.g. three months after your policy started.
Yes, you can get free treatment on the NHS or use your policy to pay for private treatment.
Yes, but some insurers do not cover you later in your pregnancy, e.g. the 8 weeks before you give birth. Compare travel insurance here.
Yes, and maternity does not affect the cover or price with most insurers. Compare life insurance policies here.
Compare health insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you.
The right health insurance policy can give you fast access to private treatment if you are unwell or suffer an injury. Here is how to find health insurance that covers everything you need.Read More
Private health insurance can pay out for a range of treatments for illnesses and injuries. Here is how it works and what types you can get.Read More
Your health insurance could pay out if you need private medical treatment or an appointment. Here is how to claim and how much it costs.Read More
By comparing health insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value health insurance will offer the cover to you and your family need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK health insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.