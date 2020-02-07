Moving house: change of address checklist

There's lots to remember when you're moving home, and it's essential you let the relevant people know your new address. Here is what you need to do when you move.
Moving house can be challenging in the best of circumstances. With so many things to remember or take care of, it can be difficult to keep track of everything that needs to be done. This is why make checklists can be helpful in making sure you don't miss anything.
Family
Employer
Friends
Current account
Credit cards
Savings accounts
Pension
Home insurance
Car insurance
Life insurance
Travel insurance
Other insurance
Hire purchase providers
Student Loans Company
Loyalty cards
Share register
Premium bonds
It depends on your whether you own or rent your property:
You may need buildings and contents cover. You may also want insurance to cover your mortgage payments if you are unable to work.
Building insurance (or buildings insurance) meets the cost of repairs (or even a full rebuild) if your home is damaged.
It usually covers the 'bricks and mortar', which refers to the structure of your home and external fixtures like pipes. It protects against damage from bad weather, fire or theft. It can also cover internal fixtures and fittings like bathrooms and kitchens, and outdoor structures like sheds.
If there’s been a lot of damage to your property and it’s unsafe to remain at home, your insurer will pay for you to stay somewhere else until it’s been repaired.
There are some exclusions with standard buildings insurance. Most policies don’t cover general wear and tear, loss or damage, if your property has been left empty for more than 30 days or more.
Here’s some more information on what buildings insurance covers.
You should look at contents insurance to protect your belongings. Your landlord is responsible for getting buildings cover.
Home contents insurance protects all sorts of possessions. This could include furniture, electrical items, gadgets, clothing and cash.
You can protect against accidental damage, loss and even cover certain items outside of your home.
If you're unsure what cover is best for you, here is how to work out what home insurance you need.
|Water
|TV Licence
|Gas
|Digital TV
|Electricity
|Broadband
|Landline
|Mobile Phone
|Governement
|Motoring
|Health
|Entertainment
|HMRC
|DVLA
|Doctor
|Film/TV
|Local Council
|Vehicle Registration
|Dentist
|Gym/Club
|Electoral register
|Breakdown Cover
|Optician
|Newsagent
|Child Benefit
|Car Finance
|Vet
|Subscriptions
Although it costs money to redirect your post, it is worthwhile because it helps protect your identity and stops important documents (like new bank cards) falling into the wrong hands.
You also get the peace of mind of knowing that you aren't missing out on any vital correspondence.
Even if you are confident you have given your new address to everyone who will want to get in touch, it is still easy for one or two to slip through the net.
You can find out how to set up a redirection and the cost by visiting the Royal Mail website.
