10 ways to cut the cost of your weekly shop

1) Choose your shopping day

Set yourself a weekly budget and choose one day a week to do your shopping rather than lots of little ones.

2) Bigger is better

You will pay more if you shop at local convenience stores like Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local. Plan ahead and visit the full-size supermarkets to avoid paying a premium on your shop.

3) Shop online

Most accounts will allow you to create a shopping list which you can save for future orders. This will help you avoid impulse buys or shop floor deals you can do without.

4) Use a specific card for spending

Transfer a set amount for groceries onto a debit card or prepaid card and only take that out with you when you shop.

5) Download supermarket apps

Those bits of paper you get given along with your receipt are only going to get lost at the bottom of your bag. Keep your loyalty points and coupons in one place; on the app on your phone, so you will never be without them.

6) Eat before you shop

Shopping on an empty stomach can be expensive. If you go food shopping when you're hungry, you're more likely to buy convenience foods which won't last.

7) Shop in the evenings

If you work in a busy commuter area, the supermarkets will often reduce produce before the weekend when it is quieter.

8) Choose the offers you need

It's really easy to get distracted by discounted offers. But if you buy something you don't actually need, it's not a bargain.

9) Don't be a brand snob

In their heyday, shops like Waitrose and M&S were the market leaders for quality food. These days, you can get good quality groceries much cheaper from places like Lidl and Aldi.

10) Remember your freezer