Last updated: 25 March 2022
Golf buggy insurance is a way to safeguard against expensive bills if your cart is lost, stolen, accidentally damaged or vandalised. It also covers you if your vehicle injures people or property.
Golf buggy insurance is not a legal requirement, but it does give you specialist cover that isn’t included with most golf insurance policies.
To find the right insurance for you, think about how much it would cost to replace your vehicle and where you keep it. Think about the following:
How much would it cost to repair or replace your cart if you didn’t have insurance? Some UK insurers only pay out up to a certain amount. If your cart is worth more than the amount stated in the policy, it’s probably not the right choice for you.
Insurance providers offer different policies depending on where your buggy is parked. Is it left at a golf club? At home? Or both? Insurers usually insist that your cart is locked away securely.
Most golf cart insurance policies cover:
Theft or loss: pays out if your buggy is lost or stolen
Damage or vandalism: covers the cost of repairing your vehicle if it is damaged in some way
Public liability: protects you if your golf cart damages property or injures someone inadvertently by covering the cost of the damage caused. Most golf clubs require you to have public liability cover as a condition of membership.
UK providers offer two main types of policy. These are:
Second-hand value policy: In the event of a successful claim, you receive a payout for the current second-hand market value of your buggy, not the amount you bought it for
New for old policy: If your buggy is stolen or damaged beyond repair, you receive the value of a brand-new one. This type of golf buggy insurance costs more, but you get more financial protection if your cart needs to be replaced.
No, you’re unlikely to get insurance to take a golf cart on the road. The Road Traffic Act means there are specific requirements for road vehicle insurance. Golf cart insurance is unlikely to meet these requirements.
Golf buggy insurance is designed for people playing golf in private, off-road venues, such as golf clubs.
No, golf buggy insurance only covers incidents relating to your golf cart.
You need separate insurance for golf clubs or other equipment or for any injuries you may suffer. You can get insurance for your membership and even entry fees for competitions and events. You can also get insurance for a round of drinks if you hit a hole in one.
You can find out more about golf insurance here.
The price of golf cart insurance varies. It depends on factors such as:
the type of cover you choose
how much cover you need
where you live
where you keep your buggy overnight
what kind of cart you have and its value
the excess you’re happy to pay
It can be tempting to go for the cheapest golf buggy insurance you can find, but make sure it gives you the cover you need before signing – you could find yourself out of pocket if you can’t make a claim when you need to.
Once you know what you’re looking for, you can compare golf buggy insurance policies that meet your requirements and choose the cheapest from that selection.
No. You are not legally required to insure your buggy, but it can cover your costs if loss or damage occurs.
No, not entirely. Golf insurance gives you public liability cover when using a buggy, but it does not cover your own buggy if it gets lost, damaged, stolen or causes damage or injury.
Yes, sometimes. Some insurers have maximum age limits for their customers. Check the policy before you buy to see if there are any age conditions.
No. This type of insurance is designed for carts used to play golf in a private off-road environment such as a golf club.
