Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is golf buggy insurance?

Golf buggy insurance is a way to safeguard against expensive bills if your cart is lost, stolen, accidentally damaged or vandalised. It also covers you if your vehicle injures people or property.

Golf buggy insurance is not a legal requirement, but it does give you specialist cover that isn’t included with most golf insurance policies.

How to find the best golf cart insurance

To find the right insurance for you, think about how much it would cost to replace your vehicle and where you keep it. Think about the following:

How much is your golf buggy worth?

How much would it cost to repair or replace your cart if you didn’t have insurance? Some UK insurers only pay out up to a certain amount. If your cart is worth more than the amount stated in the policy, it’s probably not the right choice for you.

Where do you keep your buggy?

Insurance providers offer different policies depending on where your buggy is parked. Is it left at a golf club? At home? Or both? Insurers usually insist that your cart is locked away securely.

Check the level of cover

Most golf cart insurance policies cover:

Theft or loss : pays out if your buggy is lost or stolen

Damage or vandalism : covers the cost of repairing your vehicle if it is damaged in some way

Public liability: protects you if your golf cart damages property or injures someone inadvertently by covering the cost of the damage caused. Most golf clubs require you to have public liability cover as a condition of membership.

UK providers offer two main types of policy. These are:

Second-hand value policy : In the event of a successful claim, you receive a payout for the current second-hand market value of your buggy, not the amount you bought it for

New for old policy: If your buggy is stolen or damaged beyond repair, you receive the value of a brand-new one. This type of golf buggy insurance costs more, but you get more financial protection if your cart needs to be replaced.

Will I be covered to take it on the road?

No, you’re unlikely to get insurance to take a golf cart on the road. The Road Traffic Act means there are specific requirements for road vehicle insurance. Golf cart insurance is unlikely to meet these requirements.

Golf buggy insurance is designed for people playing golf in private, off-road venues, such as golf clubs.

Is anything else covered?

No, golf buggy insurance only covers incidents relating to your golf cart.

You need separate insurance for golf clubs or other equipment or for any injuries you may suffer. You can get insurance for your membership and even entry fees for competitions and events. You can also get insurance for a round of drinks if you hit a hole in one.

You can find out more about golf insurance here.

How much is golf buggy insurance?

The price of golf cart insurance varies. It depends on factors such as:

the type of cover you choose

how much cover you need

where you live

where you keep your buggy overnight

what kind of cart you have and its value

the excess you’re happy to pay

It can be tempting to go for the cheapest golf buggy insurance you can find, but make sure it gives you the cover you need before signing – you could find yourself out of pocket if you can’t make a claim when you need to.

Once you know what you’re looking for, you can compare golf buggy insurance policies that meet your requirements and choose the cheapest from that selection.