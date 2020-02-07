What are direct debits and standing orders?

How they work

They both let you set up an automatic payment from your bank account to another account. The payment goes out regularly, usually once a month.

The difference is:

Direct debits are used to pay companies, usually for bills. They give the company permission to take whatever amount they need each time.

Standing orders are used to send money to any UK bank account. They are for the same amount each time, and you control them yourself through your bank.

Both help you to avoid missing payments because they come out of your account automatically. You just need to make sure there is enough money in your account to cover the amount each time.

What if there is not enough money in your account?

This depends on your bank. They could refuse to send the money and charge you a fee. If the payment is for a bill, you may also have to pay a fee to the company you owe money to. Alternatively, the payment could go ahead but put you in your overdraft, which could also come with a fee from your bank.



Who can use direct debits and standing orders?

You usually have to be older than 16 or 18 to use them. You can send both types of payment from:

Which should you use?

Standing orders let you control the payment yourself through your bank, but direct debits are useful for paying bills because the company can take the exact amount they need.