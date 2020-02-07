Is debit card protection the same as for credit cards?

Purchases made on your credit card offer you some protection, but the rules for debit cards are different. Here is how the Chargeback scheme provides protection for your debit card.
No, you are only protected by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act when you make a purchase costing £100 to £30,000 on your credit card. Debit card protection is only available through what is known as the Chargeback scheme.
Although lesser known than Section 75, the Chargeback scheme gives consumers a way to get their money back from their bank if they purchased something faulty, paid for service that was not provided or if the company stops trading and the goods purchased were not delivered.
You get debit card protection through the Chargeback scheme for purchases made using all UK debit cards, including:
Visa and Visa Electron cards
MasterCard debit cards
Maestro debit cards
There is a similar purchase protection scheme in place for Amex charge cards.
You can claim a refund for any amount of money when using the Chargeback system, and you can use it for your credit card as well as your debit card.
This means that even if you bought something on your credit card that is not covered by Section 75 as it cost either over £30,000 or under £100 in value, you could claim instead using Chargeback.
No, protection offered through Chargeback is not a legal obligation (like Section 75 for credit cards) but an in-house rule.
This means that the exact rules for Chargeback schemes vary by card provider, so you should make sure you are aware of your debit card's Chargeback rules.
It's a good idea to speak to the retailer or service provider first before seeking a refund from your card provider. They may be able to settle the dispute themselves.
You will normally have to contact the bank who provided you with the card within 120 days of becoming aware there is a problem with the goods, or the day they are delivered.
If the goods are faulty or your card was used fraudulently, contact your bank within 120 days of when you are first made aware of this.
Ask them to initiate the Chargeback process and a dispute will be opened by your bank, who will investigate the matter and refund your money when this is settled.
If your Chargeback claim fails, you can take it to the Financial Ombudsman Service within six months of being notified.
Here is everything you need to know about making a Chargeback claim
You are unlikely to have debit card protection under the Chargeback scheme for items purchased using PayPal.
In these cases the act of loading money onto your PayPal account counts as the debit card transaction so, unless the money fails to be credited, it won't be covered.
PayPal runs its own purchase protection scheme which extends some cover to your purchases, but it is in house rather than regulated by law.
