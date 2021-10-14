The ultimate bucket list of global golf courses

In 2020, 24.8 million US residents played on a golf course, an increase of 500,000 (and 2%) compared to 2019. What’s more, a record 3 million individuals in the states played the game for the first time last year. If you're purchasing new golf clubs or booking a golfing trip abroad, and want to spread the cost without paying interest, you may want to consider a 0% interest credit card. To help any beginners, as well as those with a lifelong passion for the sport, the team at money.co.uk have looked into the affordability, accessibility and social media presence of some of the most prestigious golf courses around the world. Above par: The ultimate global golf courses A total of 53 golf courses around the world - all of which allow visitors and non-members to play, were analysed on a range of key factors aimed to determine the ultimate global golf courses.

Updated 13 October 2021 Golf Course Country Total Score (/100) 1. Bethpage Black USA 85.38 2. St Andrews (Old) Scotland 82.7 3. Carnoustie (Championship) Scotland 77.68 4. Pebble Beach USA 75.4 5. Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails) USA 74.24 6. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) USA 62.7 7. St Enodoc (Church) England 62.3 8. Sunningdale (New) England 61.54 9. Royal Dornoch (Championship) Scotland 60.4 10. Pinehurst (No.2) USA 59.62 11. Castle Stuart Scotland 58.46 12. Portmarnock (Championship) Republic of Ireland 58.1 13. Cabot Links Canada 57.68 14. Cabot Cliffs Canada 57.3 15. Barnbougle Dunes Australia 56.16 16. Royal Portrush (Dunluce) Northern Ireland 55.76 17. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) USA 55.76 18. Victoria Golf Club Australia 55.38 19. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) England 54.24 20. Lahinch (Old) Republic of Ireland 53.84

21 - 53 Ultimate golf courses Updated 13 October 2021 Golf course Country Total Score (/100) 21. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog) Dominican Republic 53.06 22. Cruden Bay (Championship) Scotland 52.7 23. Whistling Straits (Straits) USA 51.56 24. New South Wales Australia 51.54 25. Cape Wickham Australia 51.14 26. Muirfield Scotland 50.78 27. Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie) Scotland 50.78 28. Ballybunion (Old) Republic of Ireland 50.4 29. Cape Kidnappers New Zealand 47.32 30. Royal County Down (Championship) Northern Ireland 47.3 31. Royal Birkdale England 46.16 32. Kawana (Fuji) Japan 46.14 33. North Berwick (West) Scotland 45.78 34. Barnbougle Lost Farm Australia 45.02 35. Royal St George's England 44.22 36. West Sussex England 43.84 37. Royal Porthcawl Wales 42.7 38. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa) Scotland 41.56 39. Trump International Golf Links Scotland 40.76 40. Swinley Forest England 39.62 41. St George's Hill (Red & Blue) England 39.22 42. Real Club Valderrama Spain 38.08 43. Royal Lytham & St Annes England 36.92 44. Kingston Heath Australia 36.54 45. Ganton England 35.78 46. Royal Hague Golf & Country Club Netherlands 34.98 47. European Club Republic of Ireland 32.7 48. Ardfin Scotland 30.76 49. South Cape Owners Club South Korea 30.02 50. Paraparaumu Beach New Zealand 30 51. Kingsbarns Scotland 28.48 52. Utrecht de Pan Netherlands 28.08 53. Royal Cinque Ports England 24.24

And the winner is.... With a score of 85.38/100, the course that scored the highest is the Bethpage Black course, located in Long Island, New York. Boasting a rich history, it was originally opened in 1936 and has twice been the home of the U.S Open Championships, in 2002 and 2009. With 21,938 hashtags relating to the course, as well as 33,884 check-ins on Facebook, it’s clear the course is hugely popular amongst members and visitors alike. A round of golf at Bethpage Black will set visitors back approximately $65 (£47.41). @linksgems Following closely behind in second place with a score of 82.7/100 is the world-famous St Andrews old course in Scotland, known for being the oldest golf course in the world. It’s only right that it ranks so highly, especially as the course is considered by many to be the ‘home of golf’ after first being played on in the early 15th century. @linksgolfer_de Rounding off the top three is another Scottish course - Carnoustie Championship - which scores 77.68/100. Carnoustie has hosted the British Open Championships no fewer than eight times, with the most recent being in 2018, and is recognised as the 10th oldest club in the world. @dunhilllinks Green fees: Which of the world’s best golf courses are the most affordable? When you factor in the cost of high quality clubs, balls, clothing, club membership and competition fees, it’s fair to say that golf is one of the more expensive hobbies you can take up. So, considering how much of golfers' hard earned cash is already being put towards the sport, which of the world’s most famous courses charge the most affordable (and expensive) rates for a full eighteen holes?

Updated 13 October 2021 Golf course Approximate cost of 18 holes 1. Bethpage Black £47.41 2. Barnbougle Dunes £70.96 3. Barnbougle Lost Farm £70.96 4. Kawana (Fuji) £77.69 5. West Sussex £85 6. Paraparaumu Beach £86.89 7. Ganton £90 8. Cabot Links £92.33 9. Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie) £95 10. St Enodoc (Church) £105

Playing at the world’s most lustworthy golf course doesn’t have to break the bank. Bethpage Black, which ranks top overall, is also the most affordable course of those analysed at just $65 (£47.41) on weekdays. The second and third most affordable courses, at $134 AUD (£70.96) are the Barnbougle Dunes and Barnbougle Lost Farm courses, both located in Tasmania, Australia. Both courses have won multiple global awards and accolades, and offer up breathtaking views of Tasmania’s North-East coast. @barnbougle The fourth most affordable course for golfers looking for a bargain is the Kawana Fuji Golf Course, one of the most famous in Japan, where a round costs ¥11,800 (£77.69). The beautiful course puts the rich natural features of the surrounding areas to use and is located within the grounds of the historic Kawana Hotel, which was first established in 1928. @garylisbongolf At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive courses emerged as Ardfin in Scotland (£1,300), Pebble Beach in California (£419.49), and TPC Sawgrass in Florida, where a round of golf will set you back £400.36.

Updated 13 October 2021 Golf course Approximate cost of 18 holes 1. Ardfin £1,300.00 2. Pebble Beach £419.49 3. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) £400.36 4. Whistling Straits (Straits) £350.54 5. Real Club Valderrama £341 6. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) £337.69 7. Pinehurst (No.2) £336 8. Kingsbarns £328.00 9. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa) £325 10. Kingston Heath £308

The most Instagrammed golf courses In addition to working hard on reducing their handicap score, it’s only natural that golfers are inclined to take to their social platforms and share their journey among friends, family and like minded individuals with mutual interests in the game. In fact, the hashtag #golf currently features on more than 28.5 million Instagram posts, while golf TikTok has generated more than 15.3 billion views from fans clearly eager to stay focused on the game even when they aren’t playing.

Updated 13 October 2021 Golf course Number of Instagram posts 1. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) 50,168 2. Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails) 32,561 3. Pebble Beach 32,475 4. Bethpage Black 21,938 5. Whistling Straits (Straits) 20,774 6. St Andrews (Old) 15,065 7. Royal Portrush (Dunluce) 14,231 8. Barnbougle Dunes 11,697 9. Royal Birkdale 10,610 10. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) 10,409

When it comes to the social clout of esteemed courses analysed in the report, the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Florida is the stand-out winner, boasting a total of 50,168 dedicated posts on Instagram. @tpcsawgrass Following behind in second and third place as the courses with the highest number of Instagram posts are Bandon Dunes (Trails) in Oregon and Pebble Beach in California, boasting 32,561 and 32,475 Instagram posts respectively. @_zhongcheng_ The report also delved into Facebook data to uncover which golf courses had the highest number of check-ins on their dedicated pages. Once again coming out on top is TPC Sawgrass with 228,094 check-ins, followed by Pinehurst No 2 in North Carolina (94,489) and the Trump Turnberry Ailsa course in Scotland (83,5777).

Updated 13 October 2021 Golf course Number of Facebook check-ins 1. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) 228,094 2. Pinehurst (No.2) 94,489 3. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa) 83,577 4. St Andrews (Old) 70,017 5. Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails) 59,903 6. Whistling Straits (Straits) 53,428 7. Pebble Beach 48,172 8. Carnoustie (Championship) 47,091 9. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog) 46,250 10. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) 42,227

Which golf courses have proven most popular during the pandemic? The events of the past two years have meant there has never been a better time to take up the ‘socially distanced’ game of golf as a hobby. As an activity that incorporates vast amounts of outdoor space, acts as a great source of exercise and helps to refocus the mind on something positive, it’s no wonder there’s been such an uptake in interest for the game. But which of the analysed courses have proven the most popular worldwide over the past twelve months?

Updated 13 October 2021 Golf course Average monthly searches 1. Pebble Beach 18,100 2. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) 18,100 3. St Andrews (Old) 18,100 4. Pinehurst (No.2) 12,100 5. Carnoustie (Championship) 8,100 6. Royal St George's 6,600 7. Victoria Golf Club 6,600 8. Bethpage Black 6,600 9. Cape Kidnappers 5,400 10. North Berwick (West) 5,400

The most searched for courses during the past twelve months were Pebble Beach, St Andrews and the Kiawah Island Ocean course. The South Carolina based Kiawah Island Ocean course was home to the 2021 PGA Championship in May, which could explain why searches for the course were so high in the lead up to, and following the event.

Misrepresentation - e.g. you are given the wrong information which convinces you to pay for a product What are the alternatives to travel credit cards? Travel money: If you plan ahead, you could take enough foreign currency to cover yourself and your dependents for the entirety of your trip. To help you take enough, work out how much you want to spend each day, and try to stick to this budget. Travel prepaid card: You can add or transfer money onto this type of card, which you can then spend abroad. Some even let you withdraw cash for free abroad too. You can only spend what you top up on the card. Debit card: You could use your debit card to withdraw cash on holiday, or for card transactions. However, you may get charged for both. Check with your bank or building society before you travel to find out how much it could cost you.

