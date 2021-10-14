The ultimate bucket list of global golf courses

For some, the game of golf is typically associated with businessmen ‘sealing deals on the greens’, or retirees looking to stay active in their twilight years. However, due to the events of the past two years, the game has experienced somewhat of a resurgence amongst a variety of age groups and demographics in the midst of the global pandemic.
In 2020, 24.8 million US residents played on a golf course, an increase of 500,000 (and 2%) compared to 2019. What’s more, a record 3 million individuals in the states played the game for the first time last year.
A total of 53 golf courses around the world - all of which allow visitors and non-members to play, were analysed on a range of key factors aimed to determine the ultimate global golf courses.
|Golf Course
|Country
|Total Score (/100)
|1. Bethpage Black
|USA
|85.38
|2. St Andrews (Old)
|Scotland
|82.7
|3. Carnoustie (Championship)
|Scotland
|77.68
|4. Pebble Beach
|USA
|75.4
|5. Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails)
|USA
|74.24
|6. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean)
|USA
|62.7
|7. St Enodoc (Church)
|England
|62.3
|8. Sunningdale (New)
|England
|61.54
|9. Royal Dornoch (Championship)
|Scotland
|60.4
|10. Pinehurst (No.2)
|USA
|59.62
|11. Castle Stuart
|Scotland
|58.46
|12. Portmarnock (Championship)
|Republic of Ireland
|58.1
|13. Cabot Links
|Canada
|57.68
|14. Cabot Cliffs
|Canada
|57.3
|15. Barnbougle Dunes
|Australia
|56.16
|16. Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
|Northern Ireland
|55.76
|17. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
|USA
|55.76
|18. Victoria Golf Club
|Australia
|55.38
|19. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
|England
|54.24
|20. Lahinch (Old)
|Republic of Ireland
|53.84
|Golf course
|Country
|Total Score (/100)
|21. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)
|Dominican Republic
|53.06
|22. Cruden Bay (Championship)
|Scotland
|52.7
|23. Whistling Straits (Straits)
|USA
|51.56
|24. New South Wales
|Australia
|51.54
|25. Cape Wickham
|Australia
|51.14
|26. Muirfield
|Scotland
|50.78
|27. Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie)
|Scotland
|50.78
|28. Ballybunion (Old)
|Republic of Ireland
|50.4
|29. Cape Kidnappers
|New Zealand
|47.32
|30. Royal County Down (Championship)
|Northern Ireland
|47.3
|31. Royal Birkdale
|England
|46.16
|32. Kawana (Fuji)
|Japan
|46.14
|33. North Berwick (West)
|Scotland
|45.78
|34. Barnbougle Lost Farm
|Australia
|45.02
|35. Royal St George's
|England
|44.22
|36. West Sussex
|England
|43.84
|37. Royal Porthcawl
|Wales
|42.7
|38. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)
|Scotland
|41.56
|39. Trump International Golf Links
|Scotland
|40.76
|40. Swinley Forest
|England
|39.62
|41. St George's Hill (Red & Blue)
|England
|39.22
|42. Real Club Valderrama
|Spain
|38.08
|43. Royal Lytham & St Annes
|England
|36.92
|44. Kingston Heath
|Australia
|36.54
|45. Ganton
|England
|35.78
|46. Royal Hague Golf & Country Club
|Netherlands
|34.98
|47. European Club
|Republic of Ireland
|32.7
|48. Ardfin
|Scotland
|30.76
|49. South Cape Owners Club
|South Korea
|30.02
|50. Paraparaumu Beach
|New Zealand
|30
|51. Kingsbarns
|Scotland
|28.48
|52. Utrecht de Pan
|Netherlands
|28.08
|53. Royal Cinque Ports
|England
|24.24
With a score of 85.38/100, the course that scored the highest is the Bethpage Black course, located in Long Island, New York. Boasting a rich history, it was originally opened in 1936 and has twice been the home of the U.S Open Championships, in 2002 and 2009. With 21,938 hashtags relating to the course, as well as 33,884 check-ins on Facebook, it’s clear the course is hugely popular amongst members and visitors alike.
A round of golf at Bethpage Black will set visitors back approximately $65 (£47.41).
Following closely behind in second place with a score of 82.7/100 is the world-famous St Andrews old course in Scotland, known for being the oldest golf course in the world. It’s only right that it ranks so highly, especially as the course is considered by many to be the ‘home of golf’ after first being played on in the early 15th century.
Rounding off the top three is another Scottish course - Carnoustie Championship - which scores 77.68/100. Carnoustie has hosted the British Open Championships no fewer than eight times, with the most recent being in 2018, and is recognised as the 10th oldest club in the world.
When you factor in the cost of high quality clubs, balls, clothing, club membership and competition fees, it’s fair to say that golf is one of the more expensive hobbies you can take up.
So, considering how much of golfers' hard earned cash is already being put towards the sport, which of the world’s most famous courses charge the most affordable (and expensive) rates for a full eighteen holes?
|Golf course
|Approximate cost of 18 holes
|1. Bethpage Black
|£47.41
|2. Barnbougle Dunes
|£70.96
|3. Barnbougle Lost Farm
|£70.96
|4. Kawana (Fuji)
|£77.69
|5. West Sussex
|£85
|6. Paraparaumu Beach
|£86.89
|7. Ganton
|£90
|8. Cabot Links
|£92.33
|9. Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie)
|£95
|10. St Enodoc (Church)
|£105
Playing at the world’s most lustworthy golf course doesn’t have to break the bank. Bethpage Black, which ranks top overall, is also the most affordable course of those analysed at just $65 (£47.41) on weekdays.
The second and third most affordable courses, at $134 AUD (£70.96) are the Barnbougle Dunes and Barnbougle Lost Farm courses, both located in Tasmania, Australia. Both courses have won multiple global awards and accolades, and offer up breathtaking views of Tasmania’s North-East coast.
The fourth most affordable course for golfers looking for a bargain is the Kawana Fuji Golf Course, one of the most famous in Japan, where a round costs ¥11,800 (£77.69). The beautiful course puts the rich natural features of the surrounding areas to use and is located within the grounds of the historic Kawana Hotel, which was first established in 1928.
At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive courses emerged as Ardfin in Scotland (£1,300), Pebble Beach in California (£419.49), and TPC Sawgrass in Florida, where a round of golf will set you back £400.36.
|Golf course
|Approximate cost of 18 holes
|1. Ardfin
|£1,300.00
|2. Pebble Beach
|£419.49
|3. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
|£400.36
|4. Whistling Straits (Straits)
|£350.54
|5. Real Club Valderrama
|£341
|6. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean)
|£337.69
|7. Pinehurst (No.2)
|£336
|8. Kingsbarns
|£328.00
|9. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)
|£325
|10. Kingston Heath
|£308
In addition to working hard on reducing their handicap score, it’s only natural that golfers are inclined to take to their social platforms and share their journey among friends, family and like minded individuals with mutual interests in the game.
In fact, the hashtag #golf currently features on more than 28.5 million Instagram posts, while golf TikTok has generated more than 15.3 billion views from fans clearly eager to stay focused on the game even when they aren’t playing.
|Golf course
|Number of Instagram posts
|1. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
|50,168
|2. Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails)
|32,561
|3. Pebble Beach
|32,475
|4. Bethpage Black
|21,938
|5. Whistling Straits (Straits)
|20,774
|6. St Andrews (Old)
|15,065
|7. Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
|14,231
|8. Barnbougle Dunes
|11,697
|9. Royal Birkdale
|10,610
|10. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean)
|10,409
When it comes to the social clout of esteemed courses analysed in the report, the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course in Florida is the stand-out winner, boasting a total of 50,168 dedicated posts on Instagram.
Following behind in second and third place as the courses with the highest number of Instagram posts are Bandon Dunes (Trails) in Oregon and Pebble Beach in California, boasting 32,561 and 32,475 Instagram posts respectively.
The report also delved into Facebook data to uncover which golf courses had the highest number of check-ins on their dedicated pages. Once again coming out on top is TPC Sawgrass with 228,094 check-ins, followed by Pinehurst No 2 in North Carolina (94,489) and the Trump Turnberry Ailsa course in Scotland (83,5777).
|Golf course
|Number of Facebook check-ins
|1. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
|228,094
|2. Pinehurst (No.2)
|94,489
|3. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)
|83,577
|4. St Andrews (Old)
|70,017
|5. Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails)
|59,903
|6. Whistling Straits (Straits)
|53,428
|7. Pebble Beach
|48,172
|8. Carnoustie (Championship)
|47,091
|9. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)
|46,250
|10. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean)
|42,227
The events of the past two years have meant there has never been a better time to take up the ‘socially distanced’ game of golf as a hobby. As an activity that incorporates vast amounts of outdoor space, acts as a great source of exercise and helps to refocus the mind on something positive, it’s no wonder there’s been such an uptake in interest for the game.
But which of the analysed courses have proven the most popular worldwide over the past twelve months?
|Golf course
|Average monthly searches
|1. Pebble Beach
|18,100
|2. Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean)
|18,100
|3. St Andrews (Old)
|18,100
|4. Pinehurst (No.2)
|12,100
|5. Carnoustie (Championship)
|8,100
|6. Royal St George's
|6,600
|7. Victoria Golf Club
|6,600
|8. Bethpage Black
|6,600
|9. Cape Kidnappers
|5,400
|10. North Berwick (West)
|5,400
The most searched for courses during the past twelve months were Pebble Beach, St Andrews and the Kiawah Island Ocean course. The South Carolina based Kiawah Island Ocean course was home to the 2021 PGA Championship in May, which could explain why searches for the course were so high in the lead up to, and following the event.
