Unlike "off the shelf" home energy tariffs, business electricity tariffs are specially tailored to your business needs.

Because of this, it can take a little longer to compare business energy. You can save time by telling our energy experts about your needs, and they'll do all the hard work for you.

Here is how to work out which electricity tariff you should get:

Consider your business needs

When comparing business electricity, you should think about:

The size of your business : Check your annual turnover, the size of your office space and the number of staff you employ, as this all affects your business electricity rates.

How long you plan to stay in one place : If you want to move premises, or if your business runs seasonally, a short term contract gives you more flexibility to switch.

Your energy usage : Check previous bills to see how much electricity you use each year. If you are a new business, our energy experts can help estimate your usage.

When you use electricity: If you only use electricity during the night or early hours of the morning, you may be able to pay less for your energy.

Most business tariffs are fixed contracts, which could tie you in for up to four years. This makes it especially important to pick a tariff that meets your needs as a business.

Compare business electricity quotes

You'll need to get a range of business electricity quotes from different energy suppliers, so you can find the right tariff at the best price.

If you have an existing tariff in place, start comparing other deals as soon as you get a renewal offer from your current energy company.

Here is more information about how to switch your business electricity tariff.

Decide on a business electricity tariff

Once you know what your business needs, you need to choose a business electricity tariff that suits them best: