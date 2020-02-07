How to get the best business electricity tariff

How to get the best deal

You should think about:

How much electricity your business uses

Which companies supply your area

Which rate you want

What sort of tariff you want

You can then compare quotes from individual suppliers to find the best deal.

What is a business electricity tariff?

It is the way an energy supplier charges you for using electricity. Like domestic energy, tariffs can be based on:

Monthly cost

The size of your business

How you manage your account, e.g. online or paper billing

How your energy is sourced, e.g. green energy

Business electricity tariffs tend to be either:

Fixed : The price stays the same throughout your contract

Variable: The price rises and falls throughout your contract

Here is more information about how business electricity tariffs work

How much does it cost?

The price of your business electricity tariff will depend on:

Your business address : Your choice of supplier depends on where you are based, because most energy companies only offer service in some areas.

The size of your business : Your energy usage will depend on the size of your premises and the amount of staff using electricity at any one time.

How many sites you have : Your electricity company may offer you a discount if you need a multi site tariff to supply several business locations.

Your business credit history: Your choice of supplier may be limited if your business has a poor credit rating, or you may have to pay more for your energy.

What do you need?

Business electricity tariffs are offered as quotes based on your individual business circumstances. When comparing quotes, you should think about:

How much electricity you use . You can check previous energy bills if your business has been running for more than a year. If you are a new business, you can call energy companies to help you estimate what a business of your size typically uses.

When you use most of your electricity . You could benefit from time of use tariffs, where you pay less for electricity used in off peak hours. Off peak hours are usually a set period between 10pm and 8am.

If you want to be eco friendly . You can check green energy tariffs with most business electricity suppliers, which helps your business manage its impact on the environment.

How long you plan to stay in one location. If you plan to move to a new space in the near future, so look at short term contracts. Some suppliers offer nine month contracts for new businesses, and others offer 28 day contracts.

Once you have decided what your business needs are, you can speak to suppliers and choose the best tariff.

Which tariff?

Unlike home energy, you can negotiate price with business energy suppliers, so take the time to shop around and get the best deal:

Fixed

The amount you pay for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity is fixed, so it will stay the same until your contract ends.

A fixed contract is usually the cheapest way to pay for electricity, but you will be tied in for a minimum of 12 months, sometimes longer. This prevents you from switching supplier until your contract ends.

If you are a large business, you may benefit from these specialist fixed tariffs that offer better rates for high energy usage. Here are the key factors of flexible and multi site contracts: