Selina Flavius is the founder of financial coaching company Black Girl Finance. She also hosts a weekly podcast of the same name, and is the author of the book Black Girl Finance: Let's Talk Money and a creator of the Black Girl Finance Festival.

She is on a mission to make money conversations more inclusive. After a 15 year career in business development, she decided to follow her passion for finance, and launch a safe space for Black and other women of colour to talk about money.

Selina has also contributed to discussions in the UK media about financial inequality and worked as a contributor to the Money and Pension Service 10 year financial wellbeing Strategy.