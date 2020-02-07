Should you bother with an extended warranty?

Are you already covered?

Before you buy an appliance warranty, check to see if you already have cover:

Section 75 : If you bought your appliance with a credit card, and it cost between £100 and £30,000, your card provider must refund you if it is faulty. Here is how Section 75 protects your credit card spending .

Consumer Rights Act 2015 : If your appliance develops a fault within 6 months of you buying it, you are entitled to a full refund from the retailer you bought it from. Here is more about your refund rights .

Packaged bank account : Some reward accounts come with free 12 month extended warranties. Although most packaged accounts come with a monthly fee, this could be a cheaper way of getting cover for your appliances.

Home insurance : You will have some cover for your appliances on your home contents insurance , like fire damage and theft. However, you may not have accidental damage cover or breakdown repair.

Manufacturer's or retailer's warranty : If your appliance is still under guarantee, there is no need to take out separate cover. Manufacturer and retailer guarantees last 1-5 years, so check your purchase receipt to see if you have cover.

How to get cover

If you do not already have cover for your appliances and want the peace of mind of a warranty, you can look for one by using our comparison.