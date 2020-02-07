How to claim on an extended warranty

Your insurer will assess your claim and arrange for repairs to be carried out or a replacement to be sent if your claim is accepted.

Send supporting documents to your insurer. This may include receipts or proof of purchase, and photographs of the damage.

Complete a claims form , including full details of the breakdown. You may be able to do this online, or a claims adviser will email or post you a form.

Call the claims number which will be listed in your policy documents. Most claims helplines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You should contact your insurer as soon as you find a problem with your appliance. Some warranties specify a timeframe, like 24 hours or 10 days after you find the fault.

Check with your insurer how long the claims process takes. Some insurers can get a repairer to you within a few hours, but fixing your appliance can take weeks.

What can you claim for?

It depends on your policy, but most extended warranties will pay out for:

Mechanical breakdown

Repairs, labour and call-out charges

Accidental damage

You cannot claim for damage caused by your appliance breaking down. For example, if your washing machine breaks and floods your kitchen, the cost of repairing the water damage is not covered. Check your documents for a full list of what you can claim for.

You should also check the claims limit of your policy, which is the most your insurer will pay for an appliance. For example, you may only be able to claim £500 for repairs.