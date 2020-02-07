How to make a wedding insurance claim

Before you make a claim

Check that what you want to claim for is covered by reading your policy before you contact your insurer. You can also see what wedding insurance covers here.

You should get all the information you need together before making your claim, including:

Your policy number, which will be shown on your documents

Details of any loss or damage and how much the claim is for if known

Police crime reference number if applicable, for example if something was stolen

Names and addresses of anybody involved in the incident, including witnesses

You will have a better chance of your claim being sorted quickly if you can give your insurer all the information they need straight away.

How to make a claim

If you need to make a claim on your policy, you should:

Call your insurer: Use the claims line number shown on your policy documents to contact your insurance company and tell them what has happened. Complete a claims form: If you receive a claims form, fill it out with all the details of what has happened. Return the form with any supporting information: You will need to send your claims form back with any supporting evidence or documents.

Most insurers give you 31 days to make a claim, but the sooner you contact them the sooner they can cover your costs.

Evidence you may have to provide

To assess your claim and work out how much it will cost, your insurer may ask you to provide evidence, including:

Original receipts, invoices, bank or credit card statements

Purchase dates and location of lost or damaged property

Confirmation from a qualified expert if something is beyond repair

Your insurer should cover any reasonable costs you face to get any specific information they have requested, e.g. paying to get any damage assessed.

They may also ask to meet with you to discuss your claim, inspect any damage or to undertake further investigations.

How your claim will be paid

It depends on what you have claimed for, but most insurers will settle your claim by:

Paying out the cost of the claim to you , for example if you have paid for a venue that goes out of business

Covering the cost of the claim directly, for example paying the venue for damage caused by you or your guests

Make sure to ask how the claim will be settled when you call your insurer.

Paying an excess

If your claim is accepted you will have to pay an excess. This is an amount set out in your policy that you pay towards the cost of the claim.

Most insurers set an excess of around £50 for all claims, which will be deducted from the payout you receive.

If they settle the claim for you, you will need to pay the excess to your insurer. Before you claim you should check your policy to see what excess you need to pay.

If your claim is rejected

If your insurer rejects your claim but you have checked your policy and believe your claim is valid, you should contact them to complain.

If they do not offer to change their decision you could ask the financial ombudsman to assess your claim.