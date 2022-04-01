Where to go on a cheap holiday

Holidays can be expensive, so if you’re looking to book an overseas break in the coming months, you’ll no doubt be searching for ways to keep costs to a minimum. Read on to learn about the top destinations for a cheap holiday abroad and our tips for cutting costs. Which countries are the cheapest to fly to from the UK? If you’re hoping to jet off somewhere soon, the table below highlights which countries are the cheapest to fly to from the UK, according to figures from Skyscanner. Bargain prices can be found from just £8 return.

Destination Example return price 1 Austria £8 (Liverpool to Vienna) 2 Estonia £8 (Liverpool to Tallinn) 3 Hungary £9 (London to Budapest) 4 Croatia £9 (Newcastle to Zadar) 5 Belgium £9 (Edinburgh to Brussels) 6 Netherlands £9 (London to Eindhoven) 7 Germany £9 (London to Bremen) 8 Greece £9 (London to Corfu) 9 Portugal £9 (Liverpool to Porto) 10 Denmark £13 (Liverpool to Copenhagen) Flights during March/April 2022

Which countries are the cheapest to live in? Of course, flights aren’t the only expense you’ll need to consider. If you’re thinking of extending your stay, you might want to learn more about living costs in certain countries. Research by money transfer platform Wise has revealed the 10 cheapest countries to live in: Vietnam

Portugal

Mexico

Malaysia

South Africa

Indonesia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Bulgaria

Philippines Factors such as the cost of living and lifestyle opportunities have been used to compile this list. Note that some countries offer even cheaper living costs but are less attractive due to practical and security reasons. All-inclusive break or accommodation only? When planning a holiday, one of the decisions you’ll need to make is whether to book an all-inclusive resort holiday, or accommodation only. All-inclusive breaks can be better for stress levels and your budget, as both your accommodation and all your food and drink costs (including alcohol) will already be catered for. Many all-inclusive resorts also offer a variety of activities included in the price of your trip. In comparison, if you opt for accommodation only, whether that’s a hotel or a self-catering villa, you’ll need to pay extra for food and drink (breakfast may be included), and all your activities. The advantage of this is that you can pick and choose where you want to eat, you’ll have more flexibility and, if you’ve opted for self-catering, you can often save money as you won’t have to eat out every night. The downside is it’s harder to budget and your holiday might not be as relaxing if you’re cooking most nights.

