The most popular ski resorts around the world

To reveal the most popular ski resorts, our travel experts analysed Google search data to see which were the most searched for by people around the world, by looking at terms for “ski [resort]”.

Given that before you pack your bags and get ready to hit the slopes, it’s important to make sure you fully research where you’re going, search data seemed a great way to find out where the top locations could be found. Especially as people will want to make sure there’s enough to keep the entire party entertained while they’re away.

When it comes to choosing the right resort for your ski trip, there are a few things to take into consideration. While budget will be a major factor, other things to bear in mind include what other activities you’d like to experience, if you need the resort to be family-friendly, and how long you’re willing to travel for - the list goes on.

To help inspire your next winter getaway, we’ve looked at search data for more than 1,130 resorts, so you can see where the world wants to ski when the winter season rolls around.

Where the world wants to ski

The Bulgarian town of Bansko topped the list as the world’s most searched-for ski resort, with a total of 11 countries searching to ski here the most.

Located in southwest Bulgaria at the foot of the Pirin Mountains, the resort is a popular choice for beginner skiers as it features plenty of blue slopes and has a highly rated ski school. With modern gondolas and chair lifts, visitors are able to travel around the resort easily and the lifts provide the perfect opportunity to take in some of the stunning views across the national park.

Another benefit of skiing in this Bulgarian resort is that prices for food and drinks are typically more affordable than in other European resorts.

Coming in second place is Aspen, known for its luxurious hotels, fantastic skiing and buzzing nightlife. The Colorado resort was searched the most by nine countries worldwide, and with so much to offer visitors, it’s easy to see why.

Not only is the resort home to some brilliant ski slopes for both skiers and snowboarders, but even non-skiers will have plenty to keep them occupied. The resort boasts some impressive designer shops, with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada and Gucci all located within the town.

The Austrian resort Obertauern is third on the list as it tops the searches for seven countries. Found in the Salzburg region of Austria, boasts a wide variety of pistes for skiers to enjoy, with more than 100 easily accessible runs for beginners and daredevil skiers. The resort is also home to some fantastic apres ski, where visitors can party straight from the pistes and celebrate another successful day on the slopes.

Zermatt in Switzerland closely follows the Austrian resort, with six countries around the globe searching to ski there more than any other resort. Zermatt, renowned for skiing, climbing and hiking, is actually hosting this year's skiing World Cup races, as athletes take on the challenging downhill races.

While skiing in Switzerland isn’t the cheapest, the resorts are fantastic for people looking for a touch of luxury and the resort can even be reached by train, meaning you don’t have to worry about driving up into the mountains.

When it comes to the most popular countries around the world, Canada is home to the most ski resorts people want to ski in, with a total of five resorts featuring in total.

Whistler is the most popular Canadian resort, with five countries wanting to ski here the most, followed by Banff, Big White, Jasper and Bromont. Located in British Columbia, Whistler is a popular ski destination for skiers of all abilities and has plenty to keep visitors entertained; from impressive pistes for skiers to enjoy, to ski jumping at the Olympic park for the more daring winter sports fans.