The most popular ski resorts around the world

To reveal the most popular ski resorts, our travel experts analysed Google search data to see which were the most searched for by people around the world, by looking at terms for “ski [resort]”.
Given that before you pack your bags and get ready to hit the slopes, it’s important to make sure you fully research where you’re going, search data seemed a great way to find out where the top locations could be found. Especially as people will want to make sure there’s enough to keep the entire party entertained while they’re away.
Winter sports are not always covered by standard insurance policies, compare travel insurance to ensure you are fully protected for your trip.
When it comes to choosing the right resort for your ski trip, there are a few things to take into consideration. While budget will be a major factor, other things to bear in mind include what other activities you’d like to experience, if you need the resort to be family-friendly, and how long you’re willing to travel for - the list goes on.
To help inspire your next winter getaway, we’ve looked at search data for more than 1,130 resorts, so you can see where the world wants to ski when the winter season rolls around.
The Bulgarian town of Bansko topped the list as the world’s most searched-for ski resort, with a total of 11 countries searching to ski here the most.
Located in southwest Bulgaria at the foot of the Pirin Mountains, the resort is a popular choice for beginner skiers as it features plenty of blue slopes and has a highly rated ski school. With modern gondolas and chair lifts, visitors are able to travel around the resort easily and the lifts provide the perfect opportunity to take in some of the stunning views across the national park.
Another benefit of skiing in this Bulgarian resort is that prices for food and drinks are typically more affordable than in other European resorts.
Coming in second place is Aspen, known for its luxurious hotels, fantastic skiing and buzzing nightlife. The Colorado resort was searched the most by nine countries worldwide, and with so much to offer visitors, it’s easy to see why.
Not only is the resort home to some brilliant ski slopes for both skiers and snowboarders, but even non-skiers will have plenty to keep them occupied. The resort boasts some impressive designer shops, with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada and Gucci all located within the town.
The Austrian resort Obertauern is third on the list as it tops the searches for seven countries. Found in the Salzburg region of Austria, boasts a wide variety of pistes for skiers to enjoy, with more than 100 easily accessible runs for beginners and daredevil skiers. The resort is also home to some fantastic apres ski, where visitors can party straight from the pistes and celebrate another successful day on the slopes.
Zermatt in Switzerland closely follows the Austrian resort, with six countries around the globe searching to ski there more than any other resort. Zermatt, renowned for skiing, climbing and hiking, is actually hosting this year's skiing World Cup races, as athletes take on the challenging downhill races.
While skiing in Switzerland isn’t the cheapest, the resorts are fantastic for people looking for a touch of luxury and the resort can even be reached by train, meaning you don’t have to worry about driving up into the mountains.
When it comes to the most popular countries around the world, Canada is home to the most ski resorts people want to ski in, with a total of five resorts featuring in total.
Whistler is the most popular Canadian resort, with five countries wanting to ski here the most, followed by Banff, Big White, Jasper and Bromont. Located in British Columbia, Whistler is a popular ski destination for skiers of all abilities and has plenty to keep visitors entertained; from impressive pistes for skiers to enjoy, to ski jumping at the Olympic park for the more daring winter sports fans.
|World Ski Resorts
|Country
|Number of countries
|Bansko
|Bulgaria
|11
|Aspen
|USA
|9
|Obertauern
|Austria
|7
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|6
|Whistler
|Canada
|5
|Morzine
|France
|4
|Livigno
|Italy
|4
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|4
|Selva
|Italy
|4
|Banff
|Canada
|4
|Vlašić
|Bosnia
|3
|Big White
|Canada
|2
|Jasper
|Canada
|2
|Winterberg
|Germany
|2
|Suior
|Romania
|2
|Vail
|USA
|2
|Geilo
|Norway
|2
|Chapelco
|Argentina
|1
|Falls Creek
|Australia
|1
|Bromont
|Canada
|1
|Pamporovo
|Bulgaria
|1
|Sestriere
|Italy
|1
|Mt Hutt
|New Zealand
|1
|Glenshee
|Scotland
|1
|Antalya
|Turkey
|1
|Cerro castor
|Argentina
|1
|Jackson Hole
|USA
|1
The United States has plenty of impressive ski resorts; however, it’s Lake Tahoe topping the list as the most popular skiing destination within America, with an impressive 14 states searching to ski here the most.
The states longing for a ski break in Lake Tahoe the most are Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Comprising more than 10 ski areas, this resort has so much to offer visitors, whether you’re a complete newbie to the sport or a seasoned expert, there’s something to suit all abilities. Located on the California-Nevada border, this resort has a spectacular 868 km of slopes to enjoy, serviced by a staggering 176 lifts.
In second place is Killington, Vermont, which is the largest ski area in the eastern USA. Skiers can enjoy runs for longer throughout the year here, as the area benefits from plenty of natural snowfall and the resort is well equipped with snowmaking technology.
There are plenty of trails for skiers to explore and cater for plenty of abilities with ski schools for beginners and snow parks for intermediates and advanced skiers to play around in. As well as plenty of skiing during the day, the resort is also home to some fantastic hotels, perfect for those looking for somewhere to relax after a long day.
Colorado’s Breckenridge resort features the third most popular ski resort in the US, with five states searching here the most; including, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. The town based at the base of the Rocky Mountain range is known for its year-long alpine activities, but especially its winter sports including skiing.
With five peaks and 187 trails to explore within Breckenridge, there’s a variety of slopes, parks and bowls for visitors to enjoy and something to suit every level. For those who want to enjoy some wintery activities but don’t fancy hitting the slopes, there’s still plenty to enjoy including dog sledging, snowmobiling, sleigh rides, tours and doing some shopping in the historic town.
|US Ski Resort
|US State
|Number of States
|Lake Tahoe
|California / Nevada
|14
|Killington
|Vermont
|6
|Breckenridge
|Colorado
|5
|Blue Mountain Resort
|Pennsylvania
|4
|Bretton Woods
|New Hampshire
|4
|Hidden Valley
|Missouri
|3
|Taos
|New Mexico
|3
|Heavenly
|California
|2
|Whitefish
|Montana
|2
|Mt Hood
|Oregon
|2
|Alyeska
|Alaska
|1
|Sun Valley
|Idaho
|1
|Aspen
|Colorado
|1
|Big Sky
|Montana
|1
|Park City
|Utah
|1
|Jackson Hole
|Wyoming
|1
European ski resorts performed really well when looking at where the world most wants to ski, with Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and France all featuring in the top results. Looking specifically at where Europe wants to ski, the research finds that Austria’s Obertauern is the most popular choice. Albania, Austria, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, and Hungary are the countries that want to ski here more than any other resort.
Bansko (which tops the global list) is the second choice for European countries, with six countries searching to ski in the Bulgarian resort the most, followed by Morzine in France which is the most popular choice for Ireland, Wales, England and France.
|Ski Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Obertauern
|Austria
|7
|Bansko
|Bulgaria
|6
|Morzine
|France
|4
|Aspen
|USA
|3
|Livigno
|Italy
|3
|Geilo
|Norway
|2
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|2
|Whistler
|Canada
|2
|Winterberg
|Germany
|2
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|2
|Antalya
|Turkey
|1
|Glenshee
|Scotland
|1
|Selva
|Italy
|1
|Sestriere
|Italy
|1
|Vlašić
|Bosnia
|1
|Jasper
|Canda
|1
Despite limited data from South American countries, the research revealed that Italy’s Selva, in Val Gardena, is the destination where Peru and Uruguay want to ski the most, making it South America’s most popular ski resort.
Aspen and Chapelco both come out joint second for South America being the most searched for places to ski by Brazil and Argentina, respectively.
|Ski Resort
|Country
|Number of countries
|Selva
|Italy
|2
|Aspen
|USA
|1
|Chapelco
|Argentina
|1
Canada’s ski resort of choice is one from home turf as Bromont in Quebec tops the Google searches, whilst Lake Tahoe is number one for the United States. However, Costa Rica is searching further afield with Google search data revealing they want to ski in Zermatt, Switzerland more than any other resort. Mexico also wants to ski in Europe, as it is Selva in Italy that comes out as their number one skiing destination.
|Ski Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Bromont
|Canada
|1
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|1
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|1
|Selva
|Italy
|1
Australia were mostly interested in staying closer to home when it comes to their ski trip, with Falls Creek being searched the most by Aussies. Similarly, New Zealanders were also interested in skiing in their own country the most, with searches for Mt Hutt topping their list. It was residents of Samoa who wanted to travel a little further afield to the United States to enjoy some skiing, with Aspen being the most searched ski resort overall, which is surprising considering it’s over a 20-hour journey away.
|Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Aspen
|USA
|1
|Falls Creek
|Australia
|1
|Mt Hutt
|New Zealand
|1
Where the world wants to go skiing - Asia’s most searched for skiing destination was Bansko, in Bulgaria, being searched the most by Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and Tajikistan. The resort is also the most searched for globally, so a popular choice with skiers. In second place is the Canadian ski resort, Whistler, with Georgia, Indonesia and Laos most interested in skiing here the most.
|Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Bansko
|Bulgaria
|4
|Whistler
|Canada
|3
|Aspen
|USA
|2
|Big White
|Canada
|2
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|2
|Suior
|Romania
|2
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|2
|Banff
|Canada
|1
|Jackson Hole
|USA
|1
|Pamporovo
|Bulgaria
|1
|Vail
|USA
|1
|Cerro Castor
|Argentina
|1
Both Aspen in the United States and Banff in Canada topped the list as the most searched ski resorts in Africa. Although these skiing destinations are not the closest for African residents to get to, they are both beautiful resorts that provide fantastic skiing for any level of skier.
Kenya and Nigeria were most interested in skiing in Aspen, the beautiful resort based in Colorado and Egypt and Ethiopia were mostly interested in skiing in the Canadian resort, Banff.
|Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Aspen
|USA
|2
|Banff
|Canada
|2
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|1
|Livigno
|Italy
|1
|Vail
|USA
|1
|Jasper
|Canada
|1
One of the key costs, and often the biggest, to factor in when skiing, is the lift pass, as this is the only way you’ll be able to get around the resort and enjoy all the slopes.
Costs can vary wildly from resort to resort, with the most expensive from the top resorts being Zermatt in Switzerland. A day pass here will set you back just over £190, which is pretty pricey in comparison to other resorts, but Switzerland is known for being more on the costly side overall.
Three of the top five most expensive day passes can be found in the USA, with Aspen, Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe all ranging from £117.80 to £172.90 a day. Canada also features some of the most expensive passes, with Whistler setting skiers back £103.40 each day and Banff just under £100 a day, which is pretty costly if you’re considering visiting from Europe.
The most-searched ski resort, Bansko, has a much more affordable ski lift day price coming in at £34.30. This more budget-friendly cost is likely one of the reasons the ski resort is so popular, especially with beginners as they have a lot of costs to factor into their trip, including ski hire and lessons.
|Resort
|Country
|Daily Ski Pass Cost (£)
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|£190.80
|Aspen
|USA
|£172.90
|Jackson Hole
|USA
|£161.90
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|£117.80
|Whistler
|Canada
|£103.40
|Banff
|Canada
|£98.40
|Falls Creek
|Australia
|£89.40
|Big White
|Canada
|£80.80
|Vail
|USA
|£80.40
|Mt Hutt
|New Zealand
|£73.00
|Jasper
|Canada
|£61.90
|Geilo
|Norway
|£51.80
|Chapelco
|Argentina
|£47.90
|Livigno
|Italy
|£46.60
|Obertauern
|Austria
|£45.00
|Selva
|Italy
|£42.40
|Bromont
|Canada
|£38.40
|Morzine
|France
|£35.60
|Winterberg
|Germany
|£35.60
|Bansko
|Bulgaria
|£34.30
So if this has got you searching for your next winter trip away, then make sure you check out our travel hub, which is packed with advice and tips. This includes information on destinations, things to remember before you book, travelling out to your destination and the things to remember whilst you’re on holiday.
Despite limited data from South American countries, the research revealed that Italy’s Selva, in Val Gardena, is the destination where Peru and Uruguay want to ski the most, making it South America’s most popular ski resort.
Aspen and Chapelco both come out joint second for South America being the most searched for places to ski by Brazil and Argentina, respectively.
|Ski Resort
|Country
|Number of countries
|Selva
|Italy
|2
|Aspen
|USA
|1
|Chapelco
|Argentina
|1
Canada’s ski resort of choice is one from home turf as Bromont in Quebec tops the Google searches, whilst Lake Tahoe is number one for the United States. However, Costa Rica is searching further afield with Google search data revealing they want to ski in Zermatt, Switzerland more than any other resort. Mexico also wants to ski in Europe, as it is Selva in Italy that comes out as their number one skiing destination.
|Ski Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Bromont
|Canada
|1
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|1
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|1
|Selva
|Italy
|1
Australia were mostly interested in staying closer to home when it comes to their ski trip, with Falls Creek being searched the most by Aussies. Similarly, New Zealanders were also interested in skiing in their own country the most, with searches for Mt Hutt topping their list. It was residents of Samoa who wanted to travel a little further afield to the United States to enjoy some skiing, with Aspen being the most searched ski resort overall, which is surprising considering it’s over a 20-hour journey away.
|Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Aspen
|USA
|1
|Falls Creek
|Australia
|1
|Mt Hutt
|New Zealand
|1
Where the world wants to go skiing - Asia’s most searched for skiing destination was Bansko, in Bulgaria, being searched the most by Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and Tajikistan. The resort is also the most searched for globally, so a popular choice with skiers. In second place is the Canadian ski resort, Whistler, with Georgia, Indonesia and Laos most interested in skiing here the most.
|Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Bansko
|Bulgaria
|4
|Whistler
|Canada
|3
|Aspen
|USA
|2
|Big White
|Canada
|2
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|2
|Suior
|Romania
|2
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|2
|Banff
|Canada
|1
|Jackson Hole
|USA
|1
|Pamporovo
|Bulgaria
|1
|Vail
|USA
|1
|Cerro Castor
|Argentina
|1
To ensure you get the most out of your travel experience, use our expert's tips in the guides below.
Both Aspen in the United States and Banff in Canada topped the list as the most searched ski resorts in Africa. Although these skiing destinations are not the closest for African residents to get to, they are both beautiful resorts that provide fantastic skiing for any level of skier.
Kenya and Nigeria were most interested in skiing in Aspen, the beautiful resort based in Colorado and Egypt and Ethiopia were mostly interested in skiing in the Canadian resort, Banff.
|Resort
|Country
|Number of Countries
|Aspen
|USA
|2
|Banff
|Canada
|2
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|1
|Livigno
|Italy
|1
|Vail
|USA
|1
|Jasper
|Canada
|1
One of the key costs, and often the biggest, to factor in when skiing, is the lift pass, as this is the only way you’ll be able to get around the resort and enjoy all the slopes.
Costs can vary wildly from resort to resort, with the most expensive from the top resorts being Zermatt in Switzerland. A day pass here will set you back just over £190, which is pretty pricey in comparison to other resorts, but Switzerland is known for being more on the costly side overall.
Three of the top five most expensive day passes can be found in the USA, with Aspen, Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe all ranging from £117.80 to £172.90 a day. Canada also features some of the most expensive passes, with Whistler setting skiers back £103.40 each day and Banff just under £100 a day, which is pretty costly if you’re considering visiting from Europe.
The most-searched ski resort, Bansko, has a much more affordable ski lift day price coming in at £34.30. This more budget-friendly cost is likely one of the reasons the ski resort is so popular, especially with beginners as they have a lot of costs to factor into their trip, including ski hire and lessons.
|Resort
|Country
|Daily Ski Pass Cost (£)
|Zermatt
|Switzerland
|£190.80
|Aspen
|USA
|£172.90
|Jackson Hole
|USA
|£161.90
|Lake Tahoe
|USA
|£117.80
|Whistler
|Canada
|£103.40
|Banff
|Canada
|£98.40
|Falls Creek
|Australia
|£89.40
|Big White
|Canada
|£80.80
|Vail
|USA
|£80.40
|Mt Hutt
|New Zealand
|£73.00
|Jasper
|Canada
|£61.90
|Geilo
|Norway
|£51.80
|Chapelco
|Argentina
|£47.90
|Livigno
|Italy
|£46.60
|Obertauern
|Austria
|£45.00
|Selva
|Italy
|£42.40
|Bromont
|Canada
|£38.40
|Morzine
|France
|£35.60
|Winterberg
|Germany
|£35.60
|Bansko
|Bulgaria
|£34.30
So if this has got you searching for your next winter trip away, then make sure you check out our travel hub, which is packed with advice and tips. This includes information on destinations, things to remember before you book, travelling out to your destination and the things to remember whilst you’re on holiday.
To reveal the most searched for resorts, we created a list of ski resorts from all around the world, using https://www.skiresort.info/ski-resorts/, https://www.skisolutions.com,/, https://www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays
To analyse Google searches, we used “ski + [resort”] in multiple languages to reveal where each country wants to ski the most.
All data correct August 2022.
James has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news, specialising in consumer rights, pensions, insurance, property and investments - picking up a series of awards for his journalism along the way.