45 cities with the most spa break locations

Holidays come in all shapes and sizes - from hiking in the Apennines to a cheap city break to Porto - but for some people, a vacation is for relaxing. And what better way to relax than taking yourself on a destination spa break?

If your future travel plans involve being as relaxed as possible besides a pool and a stone's throw away from a sauna, the travel finance experts at money.co.uk have analysed the data to reveal the cities in the UK, EU and the USA with the most spas per kilometre².

The cities with the most spas per kilometre²

A popular choice of vacation for many travel enthusiasts around the world, our travel finance experts were curious to discover the best cities to visit for those in need of checking into a spa for a couple of days of tranquillity.

By analysing TripAdvisor data for spa and wellness listings in nearly every city in the UK, EU, and the USA, and comparing this to the number of kilometres2 the city covers, the research reveals the destinations where visitors can be spoiled for choice by spa options.

This found the French capital Paris was the place to be if you want the ultimate spa break with 965 spas on offer within its 9.19 km². The top-rated spa in the city is Molitor Spa by Clarins, where prices start at £250 (€290) for a day pass, where you will get an hour-long treatment of your choice (facial, back massage, full-body treatment etc) followed by a full day of relaxation where you can take advantage of the 5-star facilities; including two swimming pools, a fitness room, sauna and hammam.