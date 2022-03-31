Going on holiday is great, but hanging around in airports isn’t always a fun experience. True, there are shops, but sometimes what you want is to sit somewhere comfortable with a glass of champagne or decent cup of coffee. This is where airport and airline lounges come into their own. Even better, while we might think of a lounge as the preserve of the rich and famous, there’s lots of ways to get access cheaply. Read on to learn about the different types of lounge, what’s on offer and how to get in without breaking the bank. What is an airport lounge and what’s on offer? Airport and airline lounges differ massively depending on where you are, who they’re run by, and how much it costs to get access. Generally, you can expect to have comfortable seats, food and drink, and often newspapers to keep you entertained. They’re a good way to kill time at the airport, charge up your devices and relax away from the hustle and bustle of the terminals.

Spending abroad can be costly, so make sure you compare the market for the best exchange rates available on your travel money before jetting off. Compare travel money

What’s the difference between airport lounges and airline lounges? Lounges fall into two camps: Airline lounges are what people tend to think about when it comes to fancy and exclusive areas of the airport. These are run by the flight operators such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines. They’re usually more luxurious than their airport counterparts, offering perks like free champagne and even showers. Access is usually tied to frequent flyer status or what kind of ticket you book, although it varies depending on which airline you’re with. For instance, British Airways offer access to lounges depending on what tier of membership you have, but you often also get access if you fly first or business class. Airport lounges, by contrast, are open to anyone, regardless of what airline you fly with, usually for an upfront fee. They’re often not as fancy, but you should still have peace and quiet, guaranteed seats, and sometimes there will be snacks and drinks too. Some examples include Gatwick’s Aspire lounge, No 1 Lounges at Heathrow, or the Swissport lounges. Which airlines have lounges? Lots of airlines have lounges in airports across the world, but it’s worth checking before you book. It’s also worth noting that not every airline will have a lounge in every airport. Some of the most common options include: British Airways

Virgin Atlantic

Etihad Airways

Emirates

Singapore Airlines

Qatar Airways Some airlines also partner up, so you can get access to lounges run by other carriers. For instance, the OneWorld alliance means that travellers with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines, Sri Lankan Airline and Fiji Airways can often access partner lounges.

Whether it is snow or sun you seek, compare travel insurance policies to ensure your dream getaway is the only thing on your mind while on your holidays. Compare travel insurance