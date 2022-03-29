Booking a holiday is stressful enough, and that’s before you think about insurance, packing and transfers. One element you mustn’t forget is airport parking. Getting this sorted well in advance is far cheaper than leaving it till the day you fly, so it’s good to get organised. Not only will you ensure you get a space, but experts estimate you can save up to 70% by booking ahead. But with so many options available - including short stay, long stay, valet parking and even park and ride - it can be tough to work out what you need. Read on to compare cheapest parking and learn how to find the best deals. How much does airport parking cost? Brace yourself, because airport parking can be extremely expensive. It’s not unusual to pay more than £50 a day if you book through the airport, which could mean a £400 expense for a week-long holiday. Driving up without booking costs even more, often hundreds of pounds a day. Experts say that booking in advance saves you 70% on average, and you’ll even save if you book on the way to the airport rather than just turning up. For example, Stansted estimates that an eight-day stay in the short-haul car park in October would cost you £368 if not booked, compared to £69.99 if you plan ahead. In long stay, the same trip would cost £59.99 if booked, compared to £172 if you drive up on the day. Shopping around pays dividends here, with private options and park and ride services all excellent ways to cut costs.

Official onsite airport parking – short and long stay Most airports offer both short and long-stay parking. This tends to be expensive but has the benefit of being convenient and usually very close to the terminal. Short-stay parking is designed for minibreaks, business trips and the like. Prices vary, so make sure you research before you book. For instance, Heathrow charges £5.30 for a 30-minute stay. For longer trips you pay £77.10 per 24-hour period. If you’re flying long-haul, you’d be better off looking at long-stay parking. Again, most airports have their own official onsite options. These can be costly. Manchester Airport says it charges £59.99 per day, for a stay of eight days or longer in August. Generally speaking, the parking options run by airports are more expensive than private equivalents, so make sure you’ve explored other options before you sign on the dotted line. If you do choose onsite parking, book well in advance. If you leave it till the day of travel, you’ll often have to pay substantially more, and you run the risk of not being able to get a slot. Even booking from home on the day of your flight can save you cash.

Offsite parking – short and long stay Offsite parking is run by private, external providers. Even though it’s offsite (ie outside the airport grounds) - it can be as near and convenient as official airport parking. It’s also usually far cheaper. There are handy specialist comparison sites that can help you find a great deal. These include SkyPark Secure, Looking4Parking, Holiday Extras and Better Car Parks. Short and long stay costs at major UK airports Here’s how much airports charge for their short and long-stay car parks. Many offer deals if you book in advance, so you might be able to cut costs by being organised.

Updated 29 March 2022 Airport Short stay costs Long stay costs Gatwick £45 per day (if not pre-booked) £25 first day, £20 thereafter (if not pre-booked) Heathrow £77.10 per day First day £34.70, subsequent days £27.90 (off-peak) Stansted £69.99 for eight days in October pre-booked. £368 for eight days in October if not pre-booked. £59.99 for eight days in October pre-booked. £172 for eight days in October if not pre-booked. Luton £67.50 per day if not pre-booked £30.00 per day if not pre-booked Manchester £79.99 for eight days in October - pre-booked only Long stay parking closed Edinburgh £44.99 for seven days pre-booked, £270.00 for seven days not pre-booked £28.99 for seven days pre-booked, £154.00 for seven days not pre-booked Prices can vary by date and when you book, examples here for roll up customers unless otherwise stated

