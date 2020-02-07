<Travel Money

You could get a better rate on your New Zealand dollars when you compare the exchange rates on offer. Used in both New Zealand and the Cook Islands the currency is essential for visitors.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
1.8234
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
$1,367.55
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Looking for New Zealand dollars? Getting the best deal is easy

Follow these three simple steps when you buy your New Zealand dollars:

  • Find the highest rate by comparing as many companies as possible: our New Zealand dollar table updates rates every 10 minutes.

  • Check for any delivery costs: they can mean you pay more, even if you find a higher rate.

  • Choose a company that lets you order the amount of New Zealand dollar you want: some even offer better rates for higher orders.

You can usually find better New Zealand dollar exchange rates online compared to shopping on the high street or buying at the airport.

Here are more ways you can find the best deal on foreign currency exchange

What is the New Zealand dollar?

It is the official currency of New Zealand and is made up of 100 cents.

The currency symbol for the New Zealand dollar is $, or NZ$ when shown next to other dollar currencies, such as the Australian dollar.

You can also use the New Zealand dollar in the following countries:

  • Cook Islands; alongside the Cook Islands dollar

  • Niue

  • Pitcairn Islands

  • Ross Dependency

  • Tokelau

What coins and notes can you get?

  • Cent coins: 10, 20 and 50

  • Dollar coins: 1 and 2

  • Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

When you order New Zealand dollars online you will only get notes delivered, not coins.

New Zealand FAQs

About our New Zealand dollar comparison

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

