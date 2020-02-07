You could get a better rate on your New Zealand dollars when you compare the exchange rates on offer. Used in both New Zealand and the Cook Islands the currency is essential for visitors.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
Follow these three simple steps when you buy your New Zealand dollars:
Find the highest rate by comparing as many companies as possible: our New Zealand dollar table updates rates every 10 minutes.
Check for any delivery costs: they can mean you pay more, even if you find a higher rate.
Choose a company that lets you order the amount of New Zealand dollar you want: some even offer better rates for higher orders.
You can usually find better New Zealand dollar exchange rates online compared to shopping on the high street or buying at the airport.
Here are more ways you can find the best deal on foreign currency exchange
It is the official currency of New Zealand and is made up of 100 cents.
The currency symbol for the New Zealand dollar is $, or NZ$ when shown next to other dollar currencies, such as the Australian dollar.
You can also use the New Zealand dollar in the following countries:
Cook Islands; alongside the Cook Islands dollar
Niue
Pitcairn Islands
Ross Dependency
Tokelau
Cent coins: 10, 20 and 50
Dollar coins: 1 and 2
Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100
When you order New Zealand dollars online you will only get notes delivered, not coins.
Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive.
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
As many as you like, but most companies will have a maximum total amount of money you can buy at one time.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying New Zealand dollars online. Here is more information on how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
