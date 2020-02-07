Looking for New Zealand dollars? Getting the best deal is easy

Follow these three simple steps when you buy your New Zealand dollars:

Find the highest rate by comparing as many companies as possible : our New Zealand dollar table updates rates every 10 minutes.

Check for any delivery costs : they can mean you pay more, even if you find a higher rate.

Choose a company that lets you order the amount of New Zealand dollar you want: some even offer better rates for higher orders.

You can usually find better New Zealand dollar exchange rates online compared to shopping on the high street or buying at the airport.

Here are more ways you can find the best deal on foreign currency exchange

What is the New Zealand dollar?

It is the official currency of New Zealand and is made up of 100 cents.

The currency symbol for the New Zealand dollar is $, or NZ$ when shown next to other dollar currencies, such as the Australian dollar.

You can also use the New Zealand dollar in the following countries:

Cook Islands ; alongside the Cook Islands dollar

Niue

Pitcairn Islands

Ross Dependency

Tokelau

What coins and notes can you get?

Cent coins : 10, 20 and 50

Dollar coins : 1 and 2

Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

When you order New Zealand dollars online you will only get notes delivered, not coins.