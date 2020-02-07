Compare certificated share dealing

What is certificated share dealing?

It is the buying and selling of paper share certificates, rather than digitally managed shares.

What is a share certificate?

A share certificate is a document that certifies the possession of shares in a company limited by shares.

How to start certificated share dealing?

You need to open a share dealing account that lets you buy and sell certificated shares, then you can either add money to your account and buy paper shares, or sell your shares online.

How to sell share certificates

If you want to buy or sell paper share certificates, you need to use a certificated share dealing broker.

This comparison shows brokers that can sell your share certificates, but it can be expensive so shop around for the cheapest deal.

How to find out what shares you have

There are two type of shares you can buy and sell:

Certificated : The shares are in your name, and you get a certificate as proof of the number of shares you own.

Electronically held: The shares are held electronically in the name of your broker, and you are the beneficial owner.

It is cheaper and faster to sell electronically held shares, as there is less paperwork your broker needs to do to transfer them.

How to sell your shares online

To sell certificated shares through a broker, you need to open an account with them. You then need to:

Complete an application confirming your personal details Give the information on your certificate as proof of ownership Send your certificate and printed application to the broker to confirm the sale

There is usually a time limit given when you sell certified shares, such as five working days. To sell your shares as cheaply as possible, compare the charges and fees for each broker using our comparison.

If a broker asks you to send the certificate to them faster, think about using a recorded delivery service, but include this when you compare costs between brokers.

How much does it cost to deal in certificated shares?

Most brokers charge you for every certificate you sell, but how much depends on the value of your shares.

For example, if you sell shares worth £10,000 you may get charged 1% (£100) to sell them, but if you sell another £10,000 the charge may reduce to 0.5% (£50).