Compare certificated share dealing

Certificated share dealing accounts allow you to sell paper share certificates. Compare commission charges and fees per trade to find a cheaper certificated share dealing service.

Your investments are not guaranteed; they can decrease in value as well as increase and you may not get back the full amount you put in.

Hargreaves Lansdown Fund and Share Account
Frequent trader rate
£5.95
Charge per trade
£11.95
Platform fees
No annual or transfer fees
Kickstart your portfolio with an award-winning share dealing service. Open an account online in minutes and start investing from £25/month. Free to hold shares, £5.95 - £11.95 per online share trade - see website for full charges.
Capital at risk.
Best Low Cost Stockbroker at the ADVFN Awards
Interactive Investor Share & Fund Account
Frequent trader rate
£7.99
Charge per trade
£7.99
Platform fees
£9.99/month
ii charges a flat fee rather than a percentage of your investments, meaning you get to keep more of your money. Get started today for just £9.99 per month, plus enjoy one free trade a month.
Capital at risk.
IG Share Dealing
Frequent trader rate
From £3
Charge per trade
£8
Platform fees
£0 - £24/quarter

What is certificated share dealing?

It is the buying and selling of paper share certificates, rather than digitally managed shares.

Find out more information on certificated share dealing here

What is a share certificate?

A share certificate is a document that certifies the possession of shares in a company limited by shares.

How to start certificated share dealing?

You need to open a share dealing account that lets you buy and sell certificated shares, then you can either add money to your account and buy paper shares, or sell your shares online.

Here is how to start share dealing

How to sell share certificates

If you want to buy or sell paper share certificates, you need to use a certificated share dealing broker.

This comparison shows brokers that can sell your share certificates, but it can be expensive so shop around for the cheapest deal.

How to find out what shares you have

There are two type of shares you can buy and sell:

  • Certificated: The shares are in your name, and you get a certificate as proof of the number of shares you own.

  • Electronically held: The shares are held electronically in the name of your broker, and you are the beneficial owner.

It is cheaper and faster to sell electronically held shares, as there is less paperwork your broker needs to do to transfer them.

How to sell your shares online

To sell certificated shares through a broker, you need to open an account with them. You then need to:

  1. Complete an application confirming your personal details

  2. Give the information on your certificate as proof of ownership

  3. Send your certificate and printed application to the broker to confirm the sale

There is usually a time limit given when you sell certified shares, such as five working days. To sell your shares as cheaply as possible, compare the charges and fees for each broker using our comparison.

If a broker asks you to send the certificate to them faster, think about using a recorded delivery service, but include this when you compare costs between brokers.

How much does it cost to deal in certificated shares?

Most brokers charge you for every certificate you sell, but how much depends on the value of your shares.

For example, if you sell shares worth £10,000 you may get charged 1% (£100) to sell them, but if you sell another £10,000 the charge may reduce to 0.5% (£50).

Some brokers also charge a fee to cover the administration costs of transferring your certified shares into another name; this is usually around £20.

Certificated share dealing FAQs

Yes, request a CREST transfer form from your broker, then complete and send it back to them with your certificates. This process is usually free.

No, you may need to pay a broker fee to hold your shares electronically, but it will be cheaper to trade them when you decide to sell.

If the company is still in existence you can ask them to confirm your shares are still valid. Once validated, you can sell your certificates.

Yes, any profits are subject to Capital Gains Tax and you also must pay 0.5% Stamp Duty. Here is more on investment tax.

If you plan to make several trades each month a frequent trader account could reduce your cost per trade. Check the terms with each company.

No, only companies that are listed on stock exchanges, like the London Stock Exchange (LSE) or the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

