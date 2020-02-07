The Retirement Tester: Get Paid to Live Like a Young Person

For each individual, retirement looks different; some plan to start to relax and spend time doing the hobbies they love, while others work past retirement age before hanging up their working boots and embracing the simplicity of doing nothing.
If this has you thinking about your retirement, you can compare the different private pensions available to you, to ensure the best chance of a comfortable retirement.
As many of the stereotypes associated with retiring present a much slower way of life - such as playing golf, knitting, and going for a country walk - money.co.uk are looking to hire a retiree to discover if the slow lane is the way to go or living life like a member of Generation Z is actually the best way to enjoy retirement - and bonus...you can get paid for it.
If you’re retired, you can apply to live the life of a youngster and become our retirement tester. The lucky applicant will be paid £500 for their time, as well as being provided with the supporting materials to carry out the role. You will be required to complete all testing in two weeks from the start date of the role (T’s & C’s apply*).
You’ll carry out a variety of day-to-day tasks that are synonymous with the youth of today. To help money.co.uk discover how enjoyable this lifestyle is for a retiree, you will be required to complete the below activities, rate each of them out of 10, and video record your experiences to create a ‘vlog’.
Please note that this role can be completed alongside your own hobbies and social obligations, within hours of your choosing.
TikTok - watch an hour a day for a week and create three posts
Instagram - create an account and share daily images of your favourite meal that day
Netflix - watch an episode a day of a selection of popular shows (eg Bridgerton, Squid Game, You or Selling Sunset)
Video Games - play a video game each day (console and games such as Fortnite will be provided)
Vlog: To sample the life of a young YouTuber, you will record your experiences and thoughts on each task, to create a vlog about your time as our retirement tester
£500 payment
Games console and games
Paid for Netflix account (1x month)
To apply for the role of retirement tester, simply fill out the form below, tell us why you think you are the perfect candidate and wait to find out if you have been successful.
The Promoter of this prize draw is money.co.uk of The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.
The prize draw is open to all UK residents currently in retirement. Residents of the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland are not eligible.
The winning applicant will be required to provide proof that they are retired. This can be in the form of a copy of their Life Certificate from the Department of Work and Pensions or a copy of a pension statement.
All entrants must own a smartphone compatible with the TikTok and Instagram apps to be able to carry out the role.
The opening date for entries is 12:01 am on Monday 6th December 2021 and will close at 11:59 pm on Friday 7th January 2022. Entries after this time will not be accepted.
Money.co.uk reserves the right, at its sole discretion to disqualify any person it finds to be tampering or to have tampered with the operation of the promotion or the money.co.uk website or to be acting in violation of these terms and conditions or the terms and conditions of the money.co.uk website.
One winner will be chosen by random draw performed by a computer processor on Monday 10th January 2022.
The successful candidate will receive a prize consisting of a £500 payment and all supporting materials to carry out the job including an Xbox One (with one controller) with details on how to download Fortnite, and one other game compatible with the Xbox. And (if the participant hasn’t already got a subscription) a month’s free Netflix subscription (basic package).
The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no alternative is offered. Money.co.uk reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value at its sole discretion.
The winner will be notified by email (using details provided at entry) before Sunday 16th January 2021. If a winner does not respond within 28 days of being notified or if proof of retirement is not provided, the prize will be forfeited and money.co.uk will be entitled to select another winner following the process described above. Once the winner has replied with the required information the prize will be paid to the winner within 30 days via bank transfer as a one-time payment.
The decision of money.co.uk regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
Participants are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions and by any other requirements set out in the promotional material, upon entry. Money.co.uk reserves the right to refuse entry or refuse to award the prize to anyone in breach of these terms and conditions.
In the event of fraud, abuse, and/or an error affecting the proper operation of this prize draw, money.co.uk reserves the right to end or suspend the prize draw; amend these terms and conditions; declare void the notification of the winner.
The winner may be required to participate in publicity related to the prize draw which may include the publication of their name and photograph in any media.
Entrants’ data will be collected, stored, and processed for the prize draw, in line with money.co.uk’s privacy policy (https://www.money.co.uk/privacy-policy.htm). By entering the prize draw, you agree to receive correspondence from money.co.uk concerning the prize draw only.
The prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
The competition is in no way endorsed or affiliated with Netflix, TikTok or Instagram and is for research purposes only.