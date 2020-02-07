<Money Transfers

Compare money transfers for business

Compare corporate money transfer deals & get the cheapest international payments. Find top UK companies that offer money transfer services to get the best deal on transferring money abroad.

8 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

How to find the best money transfer for businesses

The best money transfer deal for your business will be the one that lets you send your money abroad for the least amount.

There are two things to look for when finding the best transfer deal:

  • The exchange rate: This is how much foreign currency you get for your pound sterling. For example, transferring to euros at a rate of 1.12 gives you €1.12 for each pound you send.

  • Any transfer fees: Most transfer companies do not charge fees. However, those that do usually charge less than your bank or building society would for an overseas transfer.

Most transfer companies do not show their exchange rates and get you to apply for a personalised quote before telling you what they could offer.

How to get quotes

To do this, visit each company's website and give them the details of your transfer, including:

  • The currency you are transferring to

  • How much you want to transfer, in pounds or in the foreign currency

You usually need to give your corporate email address so the transfer company can send you a quote explaining how much your transfer costs.

Here is more information on how international money transfers work

What are your transfer options?

There are several types of international transfer you can choose from as a business:

  • Spot contract: You get offered an exchange rate and make the transfer at the same time.

  • Forward contract: You fix the exchange rate you get offered and agree for your transfer at a future date.

  • Limit order: You choose the exchange rate you want, and the transfer company sends your money if it is met.

  • Stop loss: Make a transfer for a future date, but agree for the transfer company to send your money earlier if the exchange rate falls to a value you set.

Find out more on why you should use a money transfer service here

Money transfer for businesses FAQs

About our money transfers for business comparison

Last updated: 11 October, 2021

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

Read More
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Read More

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer comparison

Money transfer to Bangladesh

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Germany

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Kenya

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Nepal

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to Thailand

Money transfer to UAE