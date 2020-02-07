Compare corporate money transfer deals & get the cheapest international payments. Find top UK companies that offer money transfer services to get the best deal on transferring money abroad.
Most popular
More from money transfers
The best money transfer deal for your business will be the one that lets you send your money abroad for the least amount.
There are two things to look for when finding the best transfer deal:
The exchange rate: This is how much foreign currency you get for your pound sterling. For example, transferring to euros at a rate of 1.12 gives you €1.12 for each pound you send.
Any transfer fees: Most transfer companies do not charge fees. However, those that do usually charge less than your bank or building society would for an overseas transfer.
Most transfer companies do not show their exchange rates and get you to apply for a personalised quote before telling you what they could offer.
To do this, visit each company's website and give them the details of your transfer, including:
The currency you are transferring to
How much you want to transfer, in pounds or in the foreign currency
You usually need to give your corporate email address so the transfer company can send you a quote explaining how much your transfer costs.
Here is more information on how international money transfers work
There are several types of international transfer you can choose from as a business:
Spot contract: You get offered an exchange rate and make the transfer at the same time.
Forward contract: You fix the exchange rate you get offered and agree for your transfer at a future date.
Limit order: You choose the exchange rate you want, and the transfer company sends your money if it is met.
Stop loss: Make a transfer for a future date, but agree for the transfer company to send your money earlier if the exchange rate falls to a value you set.
Find out more on why you should use a money transfer service here
Business money transfer companies specialise in international payments, and offer better exchange rates and cheaper fees compared to high street banks.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers for businesses. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 11 October, 2021
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.Read More
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Read More
Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.