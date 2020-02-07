How to transfer money to the USA

You can use this comparison to find companies that offer quotes for transferring your money from the UK to the USA. Each quote will include the following:

The exchange rate : This is how much your money is worth in the transferred currency, e.g. a rate of 1.2 for pounds to US dollars gives you $1.20 for each £1.

How much you want to transfer: Most travel money companies offer better exchanges rates for larger transfers, such as £5,000 or more.

There is not usually a maximum amount you can send, but some overseas money transfer companies set minimum transfer amounts, such as £100.

How long does it take?

Most travel money companies take between three and five working days to send your money abroad, but some can take up to two weeks.

If you want a quicker transfer, some companies offer a same day service at an extra cost. Check this cost when comparing companies to find the best deal.

Check if there are any restrictions for sending your money to the USA, for example, some companies do not let you send money if the receiving account is not in your name.

Are there any charges?

Yes, but most transfer companies use the exchange rate they offer to offset their costs, so you do not see any charges in your quote. These costs can include:

Commission : This covers the administration costs to transfer your money abroad.

Transfer fees: Most companies do not charge you for transferring, but some may charge between £1 and £12 for each transfer you send.

Different transfer methods

You can use this comparison to find a company that lets you send international money transfers in the following ways:

Online

Over the phone

In branch, through an agent

You need to open an account with your chosen transfer company before you can send any money abroad. You can do this on their website when you get a quote.

