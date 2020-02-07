You could get your whole family the best medical care by taking out private health insurance. Find a policy that could offer options like a GP helpline and no claims discounts.
Get quotes from these health insurance providers and more
It is a policy that covers all of your family for private medical healthcare. It can get you treatment quicker than on the NHS and gives you a wider choice of hospitals, clinics and locations.
You can claim on your health insurance for any private medical treatment included on the policy. It then pays out for some or all of the costs of the treatment.
Instead of getting separate health insurance for each person, you could take out a family policy to cover:
You
Your partner
Your children
Each health insurance plan covers a different range of:
Symptoms, illnesses and injuries you can claim for
Types of treatment they can pay for
Here are the types of treatment and medical conditions health insurance can pay for
When you compare health insurance policies, check the two main costs:
The premium: the amount you pay each month for your policy
The excess: the amount you pay towards the bill yourself if you make a claim
The average cost is usually higher if you have a large family, e.g. if the policy needs to cover more than three people.
Check if it is cheaper to get individual insurance for each person. But family plans often include a discount for insuring several people on one policy.
Some policies come with a maximum age for any children or adults covered on the policy.
For example, a policy could only cover children under 21 and adults under 70. Check these limits before you apply for health insurance.
The best policy should be affordable and include cover for all the symptoms and treatments your family could need.
You can use our broker to find health insurance for your family. They can provide a range of quotes and help you choose the right policy.
Some policies can include them, but many do not pay out for them. Here is how cover for pre-existing conditions works.
Some policies make you fill out a declaration about your health, and some may need to run medical tests. But moratorium policies do not do this.
Yes, some policies could charge you more if you have existing conditions. Others only charge you more if you need to cover treatment for them.
Most companies give you a choice of several medical facilities when you are referred for treatment.
Yes, you can get free treatment on the NHS or use your policy to pay for private treatment.
No, most of these policies only cover treatment in the UK, but you could get medical cover from your travel insurance if you go abroad.
Yes, but some providers do not cover treatment for any conditions that are related to your disability.
Compare health insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you.
The right health insurance policy can give you fast access to private treatment if you are unwell or suffer an injury. Here is how to find health insurance that covers everything you need.Read More
Private health insurance can pay out for a range of treatments for illnesses and injuries. Here is how it works and what types you can get.Read More
Your health insurance could pay out if you need private medical treatment or an appointment. Here is how to claim and how much it costs.Read More
By comparing health insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value health insurance will offer the cover to you and your family need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK health insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.