Travel guides

If you’re keen to get away for a much-deserved holiday but your budget is a little tight, this guide explains all you need to know about how to find cheap flights.Cheap flight secrets
If you’re longing for a holiday but don’t want to break your budget, here we look at how finding a bargain break is all about picking the best time to book and seeking out affordable destinations.When's cheapest to travel
It’s one of life’s great challenges, how to get elevated from economy to first or business class. Here we reveal the top hacks to securing yourself a coveted flight upgrade freeFree flight upgrades explained
Finding airport parking can be stressful and expensive, so it’s important to understand all the options available to you. Here’s how to find the best and cheapest solution for your needs and long and short stay costs at Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted, Luton and Manchester airportsRead More
As airports start to welcome travellers back through their gates, our travel experts reveal the airports offering the best experience to holidaymakers?Read More
It is never too late to find an affordable way to spend abroad, here are your options based on when you plan to travel.Find out about your last minute spending options
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Wherever you plan to go in the world you will need to work out how much money to take on your travels. Here is what to consider before your trip.Read more on how much money to take when travelling
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read more about dealing with leftover currency
A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.Read more about getting a travel money deal
Spending abroad is simple when you understand which currency to use and how to exchange your money. This guide gives you the basics to get started.More on travel money basics
If your train journey is delayed or cancelled, you might be able to get your money back. Here’s how.Read More
If you fall ill or have an accident while travelling the bills can be huge, so it pays to have cover in place. Here are the basics to help you find the right travel insurance policy.Read More
If you need to cancel your holiday it is important to know where you stand before you speak to your travel agent or insurer. Here are your rights for cancelling your trip.Read More
Find out how the new Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) works and when you need one.Read More
If something goes wrong on your travels you may need to make a claim on your travel insurance policy. This step by step guide explains how to go about it.Read More
If you have a medical problem, you may find it harder and more expensive to get travel insurance. Here is how to get cover even if you have a pre-existing condition.Read More
If you are heading off on holiday, you’ll need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy. But what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.Read More
Using the best credit card for travel can solve a lot of holiday problems. You don’t need to think “how much money can I travel with?” or worry about where to find the best exchange rate.Read more about travel money options
Our car insurance experts reveal the weird and wonderful attractions to stop at during your next roadtrip across the United States of America.Read More
Last minute holidays can be a great way to bag a top deal, but there are still a few things you cannot afford to forget. Here is what you need for a safe last minute trip that won’t break the bank.Read our last minute holiday checklist
Discover the most beautiful beaches around the world to give you inspiration for your future getaways.More on Beaches
Driving overseas can be a great way to travel, but you need to make sure you are covered in case something goes wrong. Here is how to make sure you have the right insurance before you start your trip.Read More
If you are choosing to or have been asked to take annual leave during lockdown, check out money.co.uk's guide to keeping entertained at homeRead More
Travelling overseas with an allergy can be a worry, but you can still enjoy a stress and reaction-free holiday. Here's what you can do to keep yourself safe and healthy abroad.Read More
If you have been left stranded at the airport, you could claim compensation from the airline. Here are your rights if your flight is delayed.Read More
Whether you go on holiday to top up your tan or broaden your horizons, make sure that money worries do not get in the way of your trip. We spoke to over 2,000 British travellers to find out the biggest rip-offs so you can avoid them and focus on having a great time.Read More
Now that your holiday is booked, it is time to sort out your finances to make sure your trip abroad is as enjoyable as possible. Here is what to prepare before you jet off.Read More
Your holiday is a time to relax and concentrate on enjoying yourself, so let us help take the stress out of preparing for your trip. Here's everything you need to do before you jet off.Read More
We explain everything you need to know about strike actions; from what to do if your flight is cancelled to making a refund claim.Read More
Did you know that the way in which you book your holiday can have a dramatic effect on whether you're protected if something goes wrong? We show you how to make sure you get to go on your holiday one way or another!Read More
Starting your new life in some far flung corner of the world is both thrilling and daunting in equal measure. Here's how to prepare your finances for the move, wherever you're emigrating to.Read More
Commuting to and from work is unavoidable and can be expensive so here are a few ways you could cut the cost of commuting.Read More