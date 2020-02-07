8 easy ways to save money on your wedding

Scroll to the bottom of the page to watch Hannah's video on how to save money on your wedding.

Set a budget... and stick to it!

You may have a rough idea of what you expect to spend on your wedding day but taking the time to list all the costs and setting a maximum budget can be a good way to see exactly where your money is going and stop your spending getting out of control.

Prioritising which aspects of your wedding day are most important to you and getting those sorted first will also make planning the wedding you want within your budget a lot easier.

Set out a maximum spend and list all the essential elements of your wedding day that you just cannot do without - for example the venue, clothes, caterers & ceremony. Work out how much you are likely to spend on each and set individual budgets.

Next, list your 'must have' extras such as flowers, a cake, luxury transport, a professional photographer and live band in your order of preference.

You should then be able to see more clearly how far your budget will stretch and what you may need to cut back on. Read our guide on how to write a budget

Haggle over prices

Certain wedding costs are fixed - such as the fee charged by the registry office for your wedding certificate - but most suppliers will be open to some negotiation so it is worth making the most of this.

Do not mention the W word

Booking anything from a reception venue to a DJ will attract a substantial mark-up if you let slip from the outset that you are planning for a wedding.

This is because most businesses know that you want the best for your big day and that you will be perhaps be willing to pay a premium - so most do not hesitate to up their prices.

There is nothing stopping you from getting a quote for a standard function or event and trying to make the company stick to it should they want to up the price once they know it is for a wedding - unless they can demonstrate a valid reason.

Shop around

You should do this for everything from the venue to your cake, your honeymoon and hairdresser to your wedding DJ.

Even if you have your heart set on specific location or a preferred florist, this is still worth doing as you can always use cheaper quotes elsewhere to try to drive down the final price even further.

It is always worth asking whether there is any room to negotiate on the price you are quoted - especially if you are happy to book there and then for the right price, have a large number of guests, or you are booking for a less popular time of year.

If you are not able to get them to lower the price you should try asking for extras to be added in instead. They may be more open to this idea and it will mean that you will be getting more for your money.

Choosing a popular date to get married on is likely to add on a fair sum to all aspects of your wedding.

Avoid Valentine's weekend and bank holidays if you have a small budget. Also, you could:

Opt for a winter wedding: Demand for wedding venues and entertainment is much lower in the autumn and winter months so your money could go further.

You may also want to consider when you would like to celebrate your wedding anniversary each year as this again could influence your decision.

Steer clear of Saturdays: The cost of hiring a venue for the wedding and the reception can be cut by opting to tie the knot on a Friday, Sunday or another week day rather than the traditional Saturday.

This is because many of the most popular wedding locations get booked up years in advance for Saturday weddings, and as a result of the high demand they can afford to charge high prices.

Marry in the morning or late afternoon: If you are happy to move your ceremony forward to the late morning you will benefit from cheaper ceremony costs. If you choose a lunch meal rather than a more formal sit down wedding breakfast in mid-afternoon, you will lower catering costs as well.

A later wedding time could help you cut costs by paying for just one wedding meal - rather than a wedding breakfast and additional food in the evening.

Swap gifts for savings

Ask for wedding favours

If you have a family member with a flair for photography or the next Jamie Oliver as an uncle you could negotiate their skills for your wedding day rather than them buying you a traditional wedding gift.

As well as saving you money, it will also make the service more personal from someone you know and trust.

Roles that could be given to suitable members of your wedding party could include:

Photographer

Chauffeur

Wedding cake maker

Florist

Musician or DJ

Master of ceremonies

Ask for honeymoon vouchers

One of the major costs of a wedding that is often overlooked when setting a budget is the honeymoon.

If you are already living together and do not need another coffee maker or waffle iron, asking for money towards your honeymoon could be a great option.

Do your research

There are hundreds of websites dedicated to offering everything you need for your wedding day, making competition for your business fierce and bargains readily available.

Compare prices/quotes

One of the major benefits of online shopping is that you can easily compare prices and quotes from a variety of sources to make sure you are getting a good deal.

Many clothing hire companies will also offer a discount if you book online rather than by phone or in person, so check local providers websites before taking a trip to get kitted out.

You should also check dedicated wedding websites such as Confetti website as well as more traditional department stores to get prices for all the little extras you want for your big day.

Do not exclude the high street

Although there are many benefits of shopping online and some great bargains to be had, that does not mean that you should exclude traditional high street stores and independent businesses.

The benefit of doing your research on the web is that you will be able to get a good idea of what you might pay elsewhere before you shop.

Remember that while prices may be cheaper online you will need to factor in delivery costs and any costs to return things if they are not as you hoped.

Make the most of your skills

Many of the costs involved in planning a wedding can be cut if you are willing to take on some of the work yourself.

Make your own

If you have the time and inclination you can make anything from invitations to table decorations, cupcakes in place of a cake, home-made truffles as wedding favours, thank you presents and much more.

Work out how much you will need to spend on the raw materials and how long it will take for you to make enough for all your guests before you decide if it is worth doing.

Spend smartly

The way that you pay for your wedding can also make a big difference to the final cost, especially if you end up spending more than you originally intended.

How will you pay?

It is a good idea to pay for any wedding purchases between £100 and £30,000 on credit card so that you will have the reassurance of Section 75 protection in case anything goes wrong with your order. This protection will apply even if you only pay the initial deposit for your purchase on a credit card and the remainder in cash or by some other means.

For amounts less than £100 you should consider using a debit card so that you have the reassurance of the Chargeback scheme if the supplier fails to deliver.

If you are using a credit card for your spending you should ensure that you are using the right one, so consider:

A cashback credit card for your purchases: If you have the cash available to cover your spending then use a cashback card. Doing so will mean you earn a little something back every time you spend - this can soon add up.

Make sure you clear the balance in full when you get your statement, otherwise the interest that is added will outweigh the cashback you have earned.

A 0% purchase cards: If you need to borrow then you should consider a 0% purchase card with a long interest free period so that you can spread the cost. You will need to be disciplined about paying off the balance when the interest free period ends or looking at arranging a balance transfer so you do not end up paying high interest fees.

Avoid going into debt whenever possible

Starting your married life with big debts from your wedding day is not an ideal situation.

If you find that you are stretching your budget beyond its limits you should look at whether there are any other ways you can cut your costs.

Consider wedding insurance

Despite even the best laid plans, sometimes events beyond your control can cause things to go wrong on your big day.

Illness, weather and business liquidations are all factors that could scupper your wedding day, so having the right affordable insurance policy could save you hundreds or even thousands of pounds if something unexpected did happen.

Wedding insurance policies are relatively inexpensive and can be tailored to fit your wedding plans, so they are worth considering if you are spending a significant amount. You can compare wedding insurance here.

Think outside the box

You are likely to pay a lot more if you conform to traditional wedding ideals. Do things a little differently and you will not only be able to have your perfect wedding day, but you will also be able to cut the cost of getting hitched substantially.

There are a number of things you could consider to help you keep your budget down:

Avoiding a sit down meal and going with an informal barbecue or buffet

Making a play list out of your guests' favourite songs instead of booking a band or DJ

Asking the groomsmen to wear their own suits instead of hiring

Choosing flowers in season rather than an exotic bouquet