How to improve your credit score

Get on the electoral roll

When you sign up to your local Electoral Registration Office, two things happen:

You will become a registered voter for your address There is an official record you live at your address

This improves your credit score, as lenders can easily identify where you live by accessing the electoral roll.

Use a credit card

This can help improve your credit score, especially if you pay off your balance after making a purchase on your credit card.

This helps build your credit score as it proves you can get into and out of debt, showing you are reliable when repaying what you owe.

However, you should avoid withdrawing cash from a credit card, as this will leave a mark on your credit record and cost you interest.

Never miss a repayment

If you miss a repayment on a credit card, loan or mortgage, it will get recorded on your credit history.

This will have a negative impact on your credit score, so make sure you have enough money to pay your bills each month to avoid this happening.

For credit card payments, consider setting up a direct debit that takes at least the minimum amount each month to avoid ever missing a repayment.

Check for credit record mistakes

Your credit score may be affected if information about your financial history is incorrect on your credit record.

Look for anything that isn't true, such as a wrong address or a missed payment that you had paid on time.

Check your credit record before you apply for any credit accounts to improve your chances of getting accepted.

Avoid payday loans

If you need to borrow money quickly, do not consider a payday loan unless you have no other options.

A payday loan application shows up on your credit record, and your credit score will get negatively affected even if you get accepted for the loan.