10 budget friendly honeymoon destinations

Cutting costs doesn’t mean you’ll compromise on quality either, there are lots of cheap honeymoon ideas allowing you to have an unforgettable trip without ending up in the red. Here we look at how to budget for it and some cheap honeymoon destinations to consider.

Going straight after your wedding is the traditional time but it’s more budget-friendly to wait and go at a later date, as it gives you more time to save up and you get to spread out the festivities.

The honeymoon of course - if you’re planning on going on one. While it can be equally expensive, it really depends on where you go, the time of year, what you’re planning to do, and how long you’re away for.

A wedding is expensive, there’s no denying it, and can cost around £20,000 with everything thrown in. So, what comes next?

Whether it is snow or sun you seek, compare travel insurance policies to ensure your dream getaway is the only thing on your mind while on your holidays.

The best honeymoon destinations on a budget

Your honeymoon is a celebration of your marriage and a chance for a holiday after all the stress of planning the big day.

But where do you go? The options are endless but if you’re on a budget and you don’t want to start married life in debt, it’s worth picking somewhere affordable where you can get the most for your money.

Here we look at 10 of the best honeymoon destinations on a budget.

1. The Cotswolds

There’s a lot of beauty in the UK and the chocolate box villages of The Cotswolds combined with the beautiful landscape of this part of the world making it a popular choice for honeymooners.

Whether you’re having a short mini-moon before a longer break abroad, or spending your entire honeymoon here, you’re guaranteed to find romance and there are some financial benefits too.

As it’s in the UK, your travel costs will be much lower so you’re not having to shell out for planes or boats or anything much more exciting than the train or a car. If going by rail, book in advance to get the cheapest price and avoid peak times.

2. Bali

One of the most popular honeymoon destinations, Bali offers a bit of everything - glorious beaches, dense rainforests, and a few active volcanoes, some of which you can climb up at sunrise.

You can either choose to stay in one area, or travel around which is easy and cheap to do with a local taxi driver or public transport. It’s also very near to the idyllic Gili Islands if you want to extend your trip and visit them.

When you get there, your money can go a long way and the cost of everything from meals out and day trips to travel within the country and accommodation is significantly cheaper than many other locations.

What you’ll have to factor into the price is the travel but booking early and comparing flight prices can make a big difference to the cost.

3. Croatia

It’s a lot cheaper and quicker to get to Croatia than some more traditional honeymoon locations such as Thailand, Bali or the Maldives and it’s full of beautiful scenery, a stunning coastline, and plenty of vineyards to discover.

You can do it by boat, stopping off at some of the most popular areas along the way, or stay in one spot - Istria is popular as a honeymoon location.

There’s something for everyone in Croatia, from cobblestone streets packed full of culture to an abundance of delicious food and drink options with many award-winning local wineries to discover.

It’s most famous for its spot on the Adriatic Sea but there’s a lot more to discover inland such as the nature park Cape Kamenjak on your trip.

4. The Scottish Highlands

We’re very used to staycations now but just because foreign travel is back it’s not time to forget about some of the stunning scenery the UK has to offer.

The Highlands is a firm favourite for honeymooners, whatever time of year. Think romantic landscapes, white sandy beaches, clear blue water, and tackling some of the world’s most breath-taking mountains.

As they are so remote, you’ll also get the feeling you’re the only ones there and depending on the time you go, it’s possible to avoid the crowds and enjoy this beautiful park of Scotland to yourselves.