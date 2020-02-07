Whether you are looking for your first current account, one with bonus rewards or a high-interest current account, our current account guides contain everything you need to get the best account.
If you don't know how to write a cheque already, that's probably because it's a dying art. But, now and then, the need arises. So here's a simple guide to help you out.
If you live life on the move, mobile banking can seem like an ideal way to keep track of your finances. But is it a safe way to manage your money?
We are fast becoming a cashless society, so do you really need to keep using physical money? Here's how to work out whether it's time you ditched your cash.
A current account for your charity, community group or voluntary organisation can offer a safe home for donations. Here is how manage your charity's money and pay its bills.
Student bank accounts could save you money, let you borrow for free and offer freebies like gift vouchers or railcards. Here is how they work and how to find the best one for you.
Whether you're interested in opening a bank account for a child or baby, we'll help you choose and open the right account for your little one.
Here is how to keep your bank account, debit card and personal details safe when you use them online or in person.
Here is how to use your current account to keep it running smoothly and to avoid being charged fees.
You can use contactless payments to quickly and easily buy things with your debit card, credit card or mobile phone. You can use Paym to send and receive payments to and from other bank accounts with your mobile phone. Here is how they work.
If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.
Persuading a bank to part with money is never easy, so if you want to reclaim your bank charges you will need to put together a good case. We show you exactly what you need to do to claim back bank charges.
It's hard to imagine life without a current account, but this is the stark reality for thousands of Brits. We look at what alternatives are out there if you can't get a bank account.
Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.
Millions of pounds are stolen at UK cash machines each year; here are 4 scams you need to look out for when you withdraw cash at an ATM.
Being in your overdraft does not have to mean you are tied to your bank account forever. Here is how it is still possible to switch to a better deal.
Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?
Direct debits can be a convenient and hassle-free way to pay your bills, leaving the company you are paying to do all the leg work. Here we answer all your most common direct debit questions...
If you run your own business, are a sole trader or look after the finances of a company, you may need a current account. Here is how business bank accounts work and how to get one.
You can get a joint current account to help you share expenses or bills with your partner, housemate or a family member. Here is how they work, their risks and how to choose the right one.
A good overdraft can let you borrow money for free, but overspending on the wrong account could cost you money. Here is how to use an overdraft and how to find the right one.
Internet banking helps you keep track of your balance and make payments 24 hours a day without going to a branch. Here is how to bank online on your computer, phone or tablet.
In banks across Britain millions of pounds are sitting dormant in lost accounts, waiting to be re-claimed by their rightful owners. We take you through how you can be reunited with yours.
When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.
We investigate the process behind clearing a cheque to find out exactly how it works - and why in a world of instant technology it can still take so long.