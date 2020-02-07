Can you put your child on your car insurance?

Can you be the main driver on your child’s car insurance policy?

No. This is known as 'fronting' and is illegal and can constitute insurance fraud.

You can find out more about the IFR, including what information it holds and how you can get your name removed, on the website .

It will be harder to obtain other financial products like loans or mortgages

You may have special conditions applied to your policy that add to the cost

Being on the IFR may mean:

Your insurer may choose to add you to the Insurance Fraud Register (IFR) if you are found guilty of fronting. This is an industry wide database of known insurance fraudsters available to over 300 members of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

If the car insurance company identifies any evidence of fronting it will invalidate the policy and any claim on that policy will be refused.

The main driver on a car insurance policy must be the person who drives the vehicle most regularly. If you claim to be the main driver on your child's policy you could be breaking the law.

Although you may think it is unlikely you will get caught, it is not worth risking having your insurance cancelled and being left out of pocket through a rejected claim.

This is a popular approach as it allows young drivers to start driving without paying huge premiums for their own policies, but they cannot drive your car more than you.

If you are unsure whether you are fronting, for example if you think you share the car equally with your child, contact your insurer.

A named driver is someone you add to your policy who can then drive your car. The named driver enjoys the same level of cover as the main driver but should not be the main user of the car.

The main driver is the policyholder and should be the person who uses the car most often.

Who is the main and named driver on a car insurance policy?

Even if it is your car, it could be interpreted as fronting if your child drives it more often than you as the named driver.

If you add your child to your policy as a named driver it will normally make your premiums more expensive.

Insurers rarely offer a no claims bonus to named drivers but look out for ones that do. Even one year of no claims could result in a 30% saving when your child gets their own policy.

You may need to pay an amendment fee of up to £35 to add a driver to your existing policy, and check the details carefully as you could lose your bonus if your child makes a claim.

Follow this guide if you want to make an amendment to your car insurance policy.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Cheaper than a sole policy

Could help them build up a no claims bonus

Cons:

Increases your premium

Could affect your no claims

You may have to pay an amendment fee

Adding yourself to your child's car insurance policy

Taking out a policy with your child as the main driver and you as a named driver will usually cost more than the other way around, but it could offer cheaper premiums compared to a policy in your child's name only.

Insurers sometimes offer a cheaper price if an experienced driver also uses the car. This also means your child can build a no claims bonus as the main driver, reducing their premiums significantly when they renew.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Cheaper than a policy in their name only

Allows them to build up a no claims bonus

They can use the car most often

Protects your no claims

Cons:

More expensive than them being named on your policy

How to cut the cost of a policy in their name

A sole policy will usually mean expensive premiums, but there are things you can do to keep the cost down, including:

Multi car policy: They cover all the cars at your property, and offer a discount compared to separate standalone policies. Some insurers will still cover your child's car if they are at university or have left home. Find out more in our multi car guide.

Black box insurance: This is a popular option for young drivers that can lower premiums and encourage safe driving. It monitors driving behaviour and rewards safe driving by awarding discounts at renewal. Here is everything you need to know about black box insurance.

Get the right car: The car you drive will make a huge difference to the cost of insurance, so encourage your child to go for a small and safe vehicle in a low car insurance group. You can find out more in our guide to car insurance.

How else can you cut the cost?