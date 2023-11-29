Point-of-sale systems are a vital tool for any business who wants to boost trade through supporting the full range of payment methods. Whether you’re a sole trader selling handmade goods at craft fairs, a newly established business on the high street, or a busy restaurant or bar looking for ways to simplify payment for your patrons, there’s a POS system to suit you.

How consumer behaviour is changing

UK consumers continue to gravitate away from paying in cash, and in 2022 a milestone was reached when half of all payments were made using debit cards compared to just 14% with cash, according to UK Finance.

POS systems are constantly evolving to match changing habits too, making them a vital investment for any business wishing to take advantage of the 87% of adults who made at least one contactless payment per month in 2022, or the 30% who have signed up to at least one mobile wallet service such as Google Pay or Apple Pay.