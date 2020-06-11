About Money.co.uk

Our mission is to help you find what you're looking for and make informed financial decisions.
Money.co.uk was launched in 2008 and quickly became one of the fastest growing price comparison sites in the UK.
Money.co.uk became part of Zoopla family in 2017, joining Uswitch - UK's leading site for switching home services - and other brands as part of ZPG plc.
In 2018, Silverlake, a US private equity firm, and Red Ventures, a company with a huge portfolio of well established digital companies, invested in the ZPG group.
Today Money.co.uk and Uswitch, along with other secondary brands, form RVU providing a distinct financial services and home services offering with a new identity.
Money.co.uk is owned and managed by Dot Zinc Limited, and is classed as a credit broker for consumer credit products, not a lender. Dot Zinc Limited (4093922) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registered under number 415689.
The FCA is the independent watchdog that regulates financial services, and we're required to give you this information to help you decide whether our services are right for you.
Money.co.uk's free comparison service lets you compare financial products that range from credit cards and loans to current and savings accounts, or travel money to pensions and ISAs.
Our tools and filters coupled with our informational guides are aimed making sure that can find what you need, and make informed decisions to take control of your financial future.
We offer many different types of insurance through a range of insurers, brokers, and a third party aggregator. You won't get advice or a recommendation from us, but we may ask some questions or provide links to narrow down the selection of products and details that are shown. You will then need to make your own choice about how to proceed.
You won't have to pay a fee for our services.
Information on the money.co.uk website is offered as impartial guidance purposes only and shouldn't be seen as financial advice or a recommendation to purchase any product or service. If you're unsure about which product or service to choose, we suggest you seek independent professional advice before purchasing it via our website.
While we make every effort to ensure that the information published is correct and up to date, we can't guarantee its complete accuracy or reliability. Except in the case of death or personal injury caused by Dot Zinc's negligence, we can't accept liability for any inaccuracies or any loss incurred as a result.
CEO
Finance Director
Head of Legal
Chief People Officer
Head of Regulation
Head of Product Design
General Manager - Commercial
Communications Director
Chief Technology Officer
General Manager - Growth and Financial Services
General Manager - Telecoms (Broadband and Mobile)
SEO Director
Head of Data Science
Head of Marketing - Home Services
General Manager - Home Services
Head of Consumer Product
Head of Content
About-us: Latest News
https://rvu.co.uk/culture/news-and-events
At RVU every day brings the opportunity to challenge yourself and those around you. Valuing passion and a drive to improve, we're looking for people to bring a fresh perspective, who can help us in constantly challenging our own assumptions.
If you are planning to take your bike away on holiday with you, the right insurance policy will keep it protected. Here is how to insure yourself to cycle abroad.
If you cycle regularly, getting the right insurance is vital to keep you and your bike protected. Here is everything you need to know about bike insurance.
Bicycle insurance gives you financial protection if your bike is lost, stolen or damaged, but is it worth the cost? Here is how to work out if you need bicycle insurance.
If you have bicycle insurance and your bike gets damaged, stolen or you are injured while riding, you can claim to cover the cost. Here is how to make a bike insurance claim.
money.co.uk is a free, online comparison service that allows you to compare thousands of financial products. Our mission is to help you find what you're looking for and make informed financial decisions.