  About Money.co.uk

Money.co.uk is a free, online comparison service that allows you to compare thousands of financial products.

Our mission is to help you find what you're looking for and make informed financial decisions.


Our history

Money.co.uk was launched in 2008 and quickly became one of the fastest growing price comparison sites in the UK.

Money.co.uk became part of Zoopla family in 2017, joining Uswitch - UK's leading site for switching home services - and other brands as part of ZPG plc.

In 2018, Silverlake, a US private equity firm, and Red Ventures, a company with a huge portfolio of well established digital companies, invested in the ZPG group.

Today Money.co.uk and Uswitch, along with other secondary brands, form RVU providing a distinct financial services and home services offering with a new identity.

Money.co.uk is owned and managed by Dot Zinc Limited, and is classed as a credit broker for consumer credit products, not a lender. Dot Zinc Limited (4093922) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registered under number 415689.

The FCA is the independent watchdog that regulates financial services, and we're required to give you this information to help you decide whether our services are right for you.

Financial services

Money.co.uk's free comparison service lets you compare financial products that range from credit cards and loans to current and savings accounts, or travel money to pensions and ISAs.

Our tools and filters coupled with our informational guides are aimed making sure that can find what you need, and make informed decisions to take control of your financial future.

Insurance services

We offer many different types of insurance through a range of insurers, brokers, and a third party aggregator. You won't get advice or a recommendation from us, but we may ask some questions or provide links to narrow down the selection of products and details that are shown. You will then need to make your own choice about how to proceed.

You won't have to pay a fee for our services.

Guides and information

Information on the money.co.uk website is offered as impartial guidance purposes only and shouldn't be seen as financial advice or a recommendation to purchase any product or service. If you're unsure about which product or service to choose, we suggest you seek independent professional advice before purchasing it via our website.

While we make every effort to ensure that the information published is correct and up to date, we can't guarantee its complete accuracy or reliability. Except in the case of death or personal injury caused by Dot Zinc's negligence, we can't accept liability for any inaccuracies or any loss incurred as a result.

Tariq Syed

CEO

Debbie Chandler

Finance Director

Natalie Salunke

Head of Legal

Colin Loth

Chief People Officer

Richard Neudegg

Head of Regulation

Jane Cook

Head of Product Design

Piero Bassu

General Manager - Commercial

Charlotte Nunes

Communications Director

Paul Ingles

Chief Technology Officer

Bojan Radlovic

General Manager - Growth and Financial Services

Kushal Ghuwalewala

General Manager - Telecoms (Broadband and Mobile)

Will Cecil

SEO Director

Kat James

Head of Data Science

Ethan Radtke

Head of Marketing - Home Services

Angus McCarey

General Manager - Home Services

Jen Adams

Head of Consumer Product

Nick Merritt

Head of Content

Interested in joining us?

At RVU every day brings the opportunity to challenge yourself and those around you. Valuing passion and a drive to improve, we're looking for people to bring a fresh perspective, who can help us in constantly challenging our own assumptions.

View Current Opportunities



  About Money.co.uk

About Us

money.co.uk is a free, online comparison service that allows you to compare thousands of financial products. Our mission is to help you find what you're looking for and make informed financial decisions.