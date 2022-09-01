Whether you’re planning your own trip of a lifetime or are just taking a well-earned break, be sure to compare travel credit cards before you leave.

But which ones offer the best experience and which give you the most bang for your buck?

From a cosy bed to your own onboard cocktail bar and state-of-the-art entertainment options, there are lots of extra touches major airlines can offer.

It was also amongst the highest scorers when it comes to the quality of its lounges, at 6 out of 10.

In third place is Oman Air, the national airline of Oman. Oman Air has the largest average legroom of these airlines, at 83.25 across its first-class fleet.

Lufthansa is one of the few European airlines offering a true first-class product on most of its long-haul routes.

Germany’s flag carrier airline also has one of the smallest differences between its economy and first-class flights, but again, they’re not cheap (477%).

ANA has an excellent reputation with a large fleet, but only a small number of its planes are kitted out with a first-class cabin.

On top of this, ANA first-class seats have a width of 34 inches and its lounges also received a respectable average score of 6 out of 10 with travellers.

Coming in first place is the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways, also known as ANA. The airline has the smallest difference between its economy and first-class flights, although it’s still a huge gap (185%).

With Korean Air, average first-class tickets cost over 400% more than economy, but that’s still one of the most affordable first-class prices (£4,354).

All three of the airlines with the smallest price differences are based in Asia, with Korean Air coming third.

In second is Thai Airways, where a first-class ticket is 313% more expensive than an economy one (on average).

However, this is partially because ANA tickets are so expensive to begin with. The average economy ANA ticket from Tokyo is £4,328, which increases by 185% when looking at first class.

First-class is always going to be expensive, but the airline where the difference between an economy and first-class ticket is smallest is All Nippon Airways.

Emirates offers one of the best first-class experiences, with its suites being described as resembling “a private bedroom on a luxury yacht”.

Second is Qantas Airways, where on average you’ll have to pay 813% more if you want to experience first class.

However, for some airlines, you have to pay a serious premium for first-class luxury. That’s most evident with Etihad Airways.

Seat comfort is one of the biggest benefits of flying first class. The airline that offers the greatest seat pitch across its entire first-class fleet is Oman Air, at an average of 83.25 inches.

In fact, they estimate that this is around 50% larger than most other standard first-class seats.

The size of your seat is also important, and Singapore Airlines prides itself on having some of the most spacious first class seats in the sky, at 35 inches wide in first class.

For seven airlines on this list, you’re limited to three pieces that can weigh 32 kg each, which totals 96 kg, making them the superior choice for those opposed to travelling light..

When it comes to first class, some airlines won’t limit the number of bags, as long as they don’t exceed 50 kg.

The baggage allowances across different airlines are often broadly the same, however, there are some differences.

Across the board, review scores for these lounges actually seem to be on the low side, with ANA, Oman Air and Qatar Airways tied for first place with scores of 6 out of 10.

Another big perk of travelling either first or business class is access to the airline’s own lounge.

Gulf Air isn’t necessarily one of the better-known airlines, but its business offering (known as “Falcon Gold”) is clearly among the best.

Third place goes to Gulf Air, the state-owned flag carrier of Bahrain. Gulf Air has the greatest seat size of these airlines, with an average width of 22.5 inches, and also has impressive legroom of 70.5 inches too.

Its business offering is known as “Royal Laurel Class” and excels in both its seat width (23.89 inches) and legroom (64.89 inches).

LATAM scores particularly highly for its seat width (22.25 inches) and its baggage allowance, with three bags of 23kg allowed, for a total of 69 kg.

The largest airline in Latin America, its network covers not just South America but also major cities in North America, Europe, and the Pacific.

When it comes to airlines where business is the highest class offered, LATAM is the highest ranking.

EVA Air’s business offering is known as “Royal Laurel” or “Premium Laurel” and it also offers these on its short-haul services.

As with first-class flights, each of the top three airlines with the smallest price increase for business class is based in Asia.

Asiana is based in South Korea and its business class is split into two options: standard business and a more premium ‘business smartium’ class.

Only just behind Vietnam Airlines is Asiana, with an average price difference of 117%. The average economy ticket with Asiana costs £470, compared to £1,021 for business.

The difference between the average fare for this airline is around double, with the average business class flight being £1,051, compared to £500 for economy.

If you’re weighing up business and economy seats, then Vietnam Airlines is the best airline to make the change with.

Another Canadian airline comes in third place, with Air Canada having an average difference of 424% between economy and business class.

Business is only available on WestJet’s Boeing 787 flights but is the only Canadian airline to offer fully private pods to its passengers.

JetBlue isn’t necessarily an airline you’d associate with business class, due to it being a low-cost airline, but it does have its “Mint” service, which offers lie-flat seats.

Air New Zealand business cabins are all leather and come with an ottoman footrest that doubles as a visitor seat, and also converts into a lie-flat bed.

When it comes to legroom, Air New Zealand has the best business class offering, with 79.5 inches, which is more than many first-class airlines offer.

In terms of seat size, Gulf Air has the most generous offering, with the average seat on its business services being 25.5 inches wide.

Four airlines will allow you to take three bags with a maximum weight of 23kg, for a total of 69kg.

As with first-class, baggage allowances don’t vary all that much when it comes to baggage allowance.

Just two airlines have an average review score of 7 out of 10 for their lounges, and they are Bangkok Airways and Cathay Pacific.

Airline lounges offer you a place to relax in peace while you wait for your flight, while also making the cost of pre-flight food and drink much more affordable.

How to get free upgrades on flights

Be Loyal

Loyalty to a frequent flyer programme instead of booking through flight price comparison sites, such as Google Flights or Skyscanner, will greatly increase your chances of an upgrade. Getting to the top levels (Gold or Platinum) gives you a great amount of status at check-in, which is likely to put you at the front of the queue should a free seat in business or first class become available.

Dress the part

Smart and professional clothes are key to being upgraded, so opt for trousers rather than joggers, a blouse rather than a t-shirt and loafers rather than flip flops. You are much more likely to be put with the top paying customers if you look the part, however, may be much less comfortable!

Ask politely

Go out of your way to be nice and friendly to airline staff at check-in. It is refreshing for airline staff to be treated with kindness and respect, so try asking “Would you be opposed to seeing if there are any open seats towards the front of the plane?” for example. This can work especially well if you’ve booked a busy flight, as commercial airlines often overbook their economy seats, meaning some passengers need to be upgraded. Also, waiting to check in towards the end of the check-in window can greatly help your chances of a free upgrade for this same reason.

Travel alone

Airlines are much less likely to upgrade groups of travellers, due to fewer seats being available to fill in business or first class, compared to the number of passengers travelling together. Being a solo traveller also means you can be upgraded with minimal fuss for the airline staff. Couples still have a chance of a free upgrade, particularly if they are travelling for a special occasion, such as a honeymoon, as long as they make the airline aware of this.

If you don’t have a title, get one!

Are you a doctor, professor or judge? Then make sure you make use of your title! If you don’t have a title, no need to worry, as Lordships are available to buy! There are multiple websites that allow you to buy a small amount of land, which grants you a Lady/Lord title, for as little as £24.95! Using your title means that you are much more likely to bag a free seat in first class, so make sure to use it when booking your flight. However, it’s important to note that you should only use your title if it matches your passport details.

