By using the website you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions. If you register as a member of the website, we will ask you to give your express agreement to these terms and conditions.

You must be at least 18 years of age and resident and situated in the UK to use our website. By using our website and by agreeing to these terms of and conditions you warrant and represent that you are at least 18 years of age and resident and situated in the UK.

1. General

(a) In these terms and conditions: "we", "us" and "our" refer to Dot Zinc Limited trading as money.co.uk, a company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; "website" means the website available at money.co.uk (or any successor website operated by us from time to time); "member" means an individual who has registered as a member of the website; "experts" means website members who represent a third party financial company or organisation and "your content" means testimonials and any other content that you submit to the website or to us or to an employee of ours, either directly via the website or by email, fax, letter or any other means.

(b) The website provides information and comparison services in relation to consumer products and services. We do not charge for this service. Instead, we may receive fees from suppliers of products and services.

(c) We reserve the right to change, modify, replace or remove any information or service provided by the website without notice as we see fit.

(d) Access to certain areas of and functionality on our website is restricted to registered users. We reserve the right to restrict access to other areas of our website, or indeed our whole website, at our discretion.

(e) If you register with us, you will choose or be allocated a user ID and password to access your account on the website. You must keep your password confidential. We may disable your account at any time in our sole discretion without notice or explanation.

2. Financial information disclaimer

(a) The website provides information and comparison services in relation to particular products and services, including financial services. The website does not provide financial advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Nor do we recommend particular products or services. You should take professional financial advice in connection with, or independently research and verify, any information that you find on our website and wish to rely upon, whether for the purpose of making an investment decision, a purchase or otherwise.

(b) While we aim to keep the information on the website accurate, complete, and up-to-date, we cannot guarantee, and will not be responsible for any damage or loss related to, the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information.

(c) Most of the information on our website about particular products and services is provided by third parties. In general, we act as a mere conduit for this information, and we do not generally select or edit the information. Nor do we endorse the authenticity, identity or qualifications of experts or company representatives. Accordingly, we will not be liable in respect of any losses you may suffer arising out of such information or any reliance you may place upon such information. Nor will we be liable in respect of any losses you may suffer as a result of relying upon information posted on the website by a website member, expert or company representative.

(d) We would like to draw your attention to the following investment warnings: the value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up; investors may not get back the amount they invested; and past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance.

(e) We do our best to make sure information in our weekly update is accurate. However, sometimes offers can be withdrawn or changed at the last minute so please check you're able to redeem a deal before parting with any money or going out of your way to take advantage of an offer.

(f) Our credit cards and loans eligibility checkers give you an indication of your chances of being successfully approved for the credit cards and loans within our comparisons. We offer this service in partnership with HD Decisions who work in conjunction with the credit reference agencies CallCredit, Equifax and Experian.

When you use our eligibility checkers you will be shown a selection of products along with an indication of your chance of acceptance based on a soft search of your credit file.

A soft search involves checking your credit file to get the relevant information needed to work out the likelihood you will be accepted for different credit cards and loans. The good thing about a soft search is that it does not affect your chances of being accepted for credit in the future, it leaves a footprint on your credit file that only you can see.

The eligibility checkers show your chance of acceptance for certain products, but they do not guarantee that you will be accepted. This is will be down to the relevant company if you go on to make a full application on their website to decide, so it is possible that your application could then go on to be declined.

By using this tool, you are providing us with some of your personal information. When you submit your details you are consenting to them being shared with HD Decisions and credit reference agencies. For more information about how your details will be used please read our privacy policy and HD Decision's terms and conditions.

Read our guide to find out more about how our credit card eligibility checker works.

3. Our content

(a) The content, design, software, databases, text, graphics and all other material on the website is owned by us or our licensors and protected by copyright.

(b) You may use the website for your own individual, non-commercial use. You are permitted to download and print a single copy of each page of the website for your personal use only. Aside from this none of the content, design, software, text, graphics or other material used on the website may be reproduced, modified or redistributed without our prior and explicit written permission. You must not use this website for any commercial purpose without our express written consent.

(c) We do not make any recommendation or endorsement as to any experts, investments or to any content submitted by third parties or linked to our website.

4. Your content

(a) You grant to us a worldwide royalty-free non-exclusive licence to publish, store, copy, edit, distribute and otherwise use your content without restriction in any existing or future media. You also grant to us the right to sub-license these rights and to bring proceedings for the infringement of any of these rights.

(b) We reserve the right to edit and/or remove your content, and to exclude members and delete their accounts, with or without notice.

(c) You must not use our website to copy, store, host, transmit, send, use, publish or distribute any material which consists of (or is linked to) any spyware, computer virus, Trojan horse, worm, keystroke logger, rootkit or other malicious computer software.

(d) You must not conduct any systematic or automated data collection activities (including without limitation scraping, data mining, data extraction and data harvesting) on or in relation to our website without our express written consent. You must not collect or store information from the website about our members or other individuals who use the website.

(e) You must not use our website in any way that causes, or may cause, damage to the website or impairment of the availability or accessibility of the website; or in any way which is unlawful, illegal, fraudulent or harmful, or in connection with any unlawful, illegal, fraudulent or harmful purpose or activity.

(f) If you become aware of any breach of these terms and conditions or any other abuse of our website please report such breach or abuse to us - our contact details are available via the Contact Us page.

5. Indemnity

You hereby indemnify us and undertake to keep us indemnified against any losses, damages, costs, liabilities and expenses (including without limitation legal expenses and any amounts paid by us to a third party in settlement of a claim or dispute on the advice of our legal advisers) incurred or suffered by us arising out of any breach by you of any provision of these terms and conditions.

6. Limitations and exclusions of liability

(a) Nothing in these terms and conditions will: (i) limit or exclude our or your liability for death or personal injury resulting from negligence; (ii) limit or exclude our or your liability for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; (iii) limit any of our or your liabilities in any way that is not permitted under applicable law; or (iv) exclude any of our or your liabilities that may not be excluded under applicable law.

(b) The limitations and exclusions of liability set out in this section and elsewhere in these terms and conditions: (i) are subject to the preceding paragraph; and (ii) govern all liabilities arising under the terms and conditions or in relation to the subject matter of the terms and conditions, including liabilities arising in contract, in tort (including negligence) and for breach of statutory duty.

(c) We will not be liable for any loss or damage of any nature arising out of or in connection with the website or your use of the website.

(d) We will not be liable to you in respect of any losses arising out of any event or events beyond our reasonable control.

(e) We will not be liable to you in respect of any business losses, including (without limitation) loss of or damage to profits, income, revenue, use, production, anticipated savings, business, contracts, commercial opportunities or goodwill.

(f) We will not be liable to you in respect of any loss or corruption of any data, database or software.

(g) We will not be liable to you in respect of any special, indirect or consequential loss or damage.

(h) You accept that we have an interest in limiting the personal liability of our officers and employees. Having regard to that interest, you accept that we are a limited liability entity and agree that you will not bring any claim personally against individual officers or employees in respect of any losses you suffer in connection with the website or these terms and conditions. This will not, of course, limit or exclude the liability of the company itself for the acts and omissions of our officers and employees.

(i) We do not give any guarantee that access to the website or its content will be free from errors and uninterrupted. Nor do we give any guarantee that the website or its content will be free from viruses or anything else that may be considered harmful. It is your responsibility to put the necessary safeguards in place to protect yourself and your technology.

7. Links and merchants

(a) The website contains information about and links to other third party websites. We are not in any way responsible for the information displayed on, the privacy policies of, or the practices upheld by said third parties. Nor are we in any way responsible for the products or services they offer.

(b) Any arrangements between you and any third party contacted via the website are at your sole risk. We assume no responsibility for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction you take based on the information, services or other material on this website.

(c) Some of the links to third party websites included on our website are affiliate links. This means that we may receive commission or a fee if you click on a link that takes you through to a third party website or if you purchase a product from a third party website.

8. Privacy

(a) We take your privacy very seriously. Please take the time to familiarise yourself with our Privacy Policy to understand how we treat your personal information.

(b) Some user content will be published on the website such testimonials.

(c) You have control and responsibility over the privacy settings on your account. A description of the different privacy settings is set out in our Privacy Policy.

9. Payments to third parties

(a) Should you use the website to find a financial product and go on to apply for said product; any payment made will be to the relevant third party. We are not in any way involved with any such transaction or the processing of any such transaction.

10. Breaches of these terms and conditions

(a) Without prejudice to our other rights under these terms and conditions, if you breach these terms and conditions in any way, or if we reasonably suspect that you have breached these terms and conditions in any way, we may: (i) send you one or more formal warnings; (ii) temporarily suspend your access to the website; (iii) permanently prohibit you from accessing the website; (iv) block computers using your IP address from accessing the website; (v) contact your internet services provider and request that they block your access to the website; (vi) bring court proceedings against you for breach of contract or otherwise; (vii) suspend and/or delete your account with the website; and/or (viii) delete and/or edit any or all of your content.

(b) Where we suspend or prohibit or block your access to our website or a part of our website, you must not take any action to circumvent such suspension or prohibition or blocking (including without limitation creating and/or using a different account).

11. Trade marks

(a) DOT ZINC, MONEY.CO.UK, and our logos are trade marks belonging to us. We give no permission for the use of these trade marks, and such use may constitute an infringement of our rights.

(b) The other registered and unregistered trade marks or service marks on our website are the property of their respective owners. Unless stated otherwise, we do not endorse and are not affiliated with any of the holders of any such rights and as such we cannot grant any licence to exercise such rights.

12. Amendments

(a) From time to time we may update our terms and conditions by posting a revised version on our website. We recommend that you check the terms and conditions on the website occasionally to ensure that you are informed of, and happy with, any amendments. Continued use of the website after the terms and conditions have been revised will constitute your acceptance of the revised terms and conditions.

13. Severability

(a) If any provision detailed in these terms and conditions is deemed unlawful, invalid or unenforceable that provision will be deemed severed from the remainder and the validity and enforceability of the remaining provisions will not be affected.

14. Assignment

(a) You hereby agree that we may assign, transfer, sub-contract or otherwise deal with our rights and/or obligations under these terms and conditions without notifying you or obtaining your specific consent.

(b) You must not assign, transfer, sub-contract or otherwise deal with your rights and/or obligations under these terms and conditions.

15. Third party rights

These terms and conditions are for the benefit of you and us, and are not intended to benefit any third party or be enforceable by any third party. The exercise of our and your rights in relation to these terms and conditions is not subject to the consent of any third party.

16. Governing law and jurisdiction

(a) These terms and conditions are governed by English law.

(b) Any disputes under or relating to these terms and conditions and/or the website will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

17. Contact and registration details

(a) If you have any questions about these terms and conditions or about using the website in general, please write to us using our website contact form or by post to money.co.uk, The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.

(b) Our registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, England, SE1 2LH; and our company registration number is 04093922.

(c) Our VAT registration number is 778083587.

(d) Our Financial Conduct Authority registration number is 415689. You can consult the FCA register here: https://register.fca.org.uk/.

(e) If you wish to make a complaint please see our Complaints Procedure