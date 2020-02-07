Last updated: 29 March, 2021

What are SIPP providers?

A Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is pension that you're solely responsible for. This means you have to choose and manage your own investments.

SIPP providers are the companies that supply these pensions. It’s crucial to find the best SIPP provider if you’re to find the best SIPP for your needs.

A SIPP works very much like a standard personal pension, except you have more flexibility and control over your investments. A SIPP holds your investments until you retire, and then you start accessing the funds.

It is often referred to as a 'SIPP pension' or even a 'DIY pension'.

Finding the best SIPP: different kinds of SIPPs

As well as choosing between SIPP providers to find the right one, you'll also need to work out which type of self-investment pension is right for you.

A full SIPP gives you the most choice on where to invest. This could be the best SIPP for you if you have a large pension fund and lots of experience with investing. The charges are high but you do usually have access to a team who you can discuss your investments with. They might be able to help you with complex investments, too.

The other type is a low cost SIPP. This is sometimes called a low-cost DIY SIPP or lite SIPP. It still gives a lot of choice on where you can invest, but not as much as a full SIPP. There's no option to own property or offshore funds, or to invest in unquoted shares. This could be the best SIPP for you if you have smaller pension savings. You could start one of these with a sum as small as £5,000. The charges are lower, so if you're looking for a good value pension, look out for the cheapest SIPP lite you can find. With this kind of SIPP, you won't get any advice from the pension provider. Low cost SIPP providers just act on your instruction.

Whichever type you choose, it's important to find the best SIPP providers for your needs. Some offer a ‘bells and whistles’ service with the latest technologies, and others are ‘no frills’. As you’d expect, the ‘no frills’ ones are likely to be cheaper.

You’ve found the best SIPP provider … but is a SIPP right for you?

If you're looking into SIPP providers because you fancy opening a SIPP, it's important that you have some financial knowledge. You'll need to understand how to manage and invest in individual funds.

If you try to manage a SIPP without knowing how to do this, you could lose the money you put in. For this reason, they’re not right for everyone. Managing a SIPP comes with a lot of responsibility, and can take up a lot of time.

Some people would prefer to control where their money goes themselves. These people might not want a pension company controlling where their savings are invested. If having this control is important to you, you might like to open a SIPP, and it’s time to start looking at the best SIPP providers.

But, if you wouldn't be comfortable managing your own SIPP investments, then speak to an independent financial adviser. It might be that SIPPs aren't quite right for you. There could be more suitable pensions for your needs.

You can speak to a pensions broker about whether a SIPP is right for you and what the best SIPP might be. You can discuss SIPP pension rules too.

Once you’ve chosen the best SIPP providers, how are SIPPs managed?

Most of the time, SIPPs are managed online, but some can be managed by phone or post. You might have to pay more for one that isn’t managed online. SIPP providers are different and have different SIPP rules, so you'd need to check the details.

Managing your self-invested pension online is usually the easiest option, so the best SIPP provider for you might be one that offers this. It works like online banking. You can buy and sell investments, and monitor their progress, at the click of a button.

What's the difference between a standard pension and SIPP pension?

With a standard personal pension, the investments are all managed for you by your pension provider and you don't need to get involved. They also have a shorter list of funds to choose from.

But with a SIPP, you're free to manage all the investments yourself. You could pay an investment manager to do it for you, but they're really designed for people who want to manage their own fund. You can switch your investments whenever – and to wherever – you like. You just instruct your SIPP provider to do what you want them to.

What can you invest in through your SIPP account?

Our SIPP comparison shows you which markets you can invest in when building your SIPP. The options include:

Shares in AIM and FTSE

Bonds

Permanent Interest-Bearing Shares (PIBS)

Personalised pension funds.

Research each market before choosing the best SIPP providers for you. SIPP providers all offer different funds, with varying investment strategies.

What charges do SIPP providers command?

The costs can vary a lot, depending on how you invest in your SIPP. SIPP providers may also differ in what they charge.

There's a range of charges you might expect to see, including:

Annual management fees are the most common type of fee. Your annual management fees can either be a percentage charge of your entire pension pot each year, or a fixed fee.

Dealing charges are another type of charge you might see. These are fees for buying and selling investments in your SIPP and are usually based on how often and how many times you make trades.

Annual administration charges are part of some accounts, but not others. It’s either an annual flat fee, or a percentage of your investment. You might see this being called a ‘platform fee’.

Exit fees if you decide to transfer your SIPP to another SIPP provider. This could amount to a lot of money, depending on how many shares you have. So check carefully.

Drawdown charges if you start taking money from your SIPP. There could be an initial set-up fee, plus ongoing charges, so check before you choose your SIPP.

Before you start investing in a SIPP, make sure you do your research to find the best SIPP provider for your needs. Check out all the charges that apply when managing a pension with each of the SIPP providers you're looking at.

What are the pros and cons of SIPPs?