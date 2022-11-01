Cost Of Buying & Moving Home 2025 | money.co.uk

What you pay for when you move house Here’s a breakdown of the costs you’ll need to cover and when you’ll need to pay them, across the UK: Stamp Duty and equivalent Stamp Duty and its equivalents (e.g Land Transaction Tax in Wales or Land and building transaction tax in Scotland) will likely be one of the largest upfront costs you’ll need to pay when moving home. If you're moving house in England and Northern Ireland, you will not have to pay Stamp Duty on the first £125,000 of a property's purchase price. Stamp Duty (SDLT) - England & Northern Ireland

Property purchase price Rate on main residence Additional property Up to £125,000 0% 5% Up to £300,000 for first-time buyers* 0% n/a £125,0001 – £250,000 2% 7% £250,001 – £925,000 5% 10% £925,001 – £1,500,000 10% 15% £1,500,001 + 12% 17%

*The £300,000 first-time buyer stamp duty threshold does not apply if the property you are buying costs more than £500,000 – if it does, you'll pay the normal rate of stamp duty. The rules and rate of tax differ for first time buyers and if you live in Scotland or Wales, as shown below. Land Transaction Tax (LTT) - Wales

Property purchase price Rate The portion up to and including £225,000 0% The portion over £225,000 up to and including £400,000 6% The portion over £400,000 up to and including £750,000 7.5% The portion over £750,000 up to and including £1,500,000 10% The portion over £1,500,000 12%

Land and building transaction (LBTT) - Scotland

Property purchase price Rate Up to £145,000 0% £145,001 to £250,000 2% £250,001 to £325,000 5% £325,001 to £750,000 10% Over £750,000 12%

Estate Agent Fee As much as you’d love it to, a home doesn’t usually sell itself - marketing is key, so you’ll need to pay your estate agent a fee for helping you sell your property. The average fee in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 1.41%, including VAT. The average fee in Scotland is 2.25%. Surveyor's Fee When you buy or sell a property you will need to have a survey to ensure the property has no structural or potential issues; this might seem like a pain when you just want to get on with the process, but doing so can help save you a headache later down the line. Whoever is organising the survey is usually the one who pays for it. Your surveyors fee will differ depending on the type of survey you require and the size of your home. The average survey fees for a property in the UK are shown in the table below. Survey types differ across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Type of survey England Wales Northern Ireland Scotland RCIS L1 £425 £480 £300 £600 RCIS L2 £700 £500 £450 £700 RCIS L3 £1,025 £615 £1,300 £1,050 Snagging Survey £400 n/a n/a n/a Mortgage Valuation £425 n/a n/a n/a Scottish home report n/a n/a n/a £600

Conveyancing Fee (including VAT) Conveyancing fees are paid to your solicitor and are usually split into two parts – the legal fees, which are the base charge for the solicitor's services, and disbursements, which are the costs of paying for third parties' services for work like searches and surveys. The average fees are shown below.

Action England Wales Northern Ireland Scotland Buying a house £2,048 £2,048 £1,550 £1,040 Selling a house £1,407 £1,407 £1,550 £1,000

Mortgage Valuation Fee A mortgage provider will value your property and make sure it's worth the amount you wish to borrow. The average Mortgage Valuation Fee in England and Wales is £100, but it’s a lot steeper in Northern Ireland and Scotland at £825 and £875 respectively. In Scotland, the mortgage lender might rely on the mortgage valuation contained in the Home Report if it includes one or needs an independent one.

England Wales Northern ireland Scotland £100 £100 £825 £875

Mortgage Arrangement Fee A mortgage arrangement fee (sometimes called a Completion fee) is the fee for the mortgage product that you pay to your lender. Often lenders will advertise low interest rates to garner interest, but the catch will be the very large arrangement fee - so don’t get caught out! When choosing a mortgage, you should ensure you have taken into consideration the arrangement fee when working out the true cost of a mortgage deal. You may find you are better off with a slightly higher interest rate and a lower arrangement fee. The average Mortgage Arrangement fees across the UK are shown in the table below.

England Wales Northern ireland Scotland £1,000 £950 £1,000 £1,000

Electronic Transfer Fee (CHAPS) This is a fee of (on average) £30 charged by your mortgage lender. It covers the cost of transferring your mortgage money to your solicitor, so they can complete your property purchase. You can find it on your solicitor's bill. Removal Fee (van, packing, removal men etc) If you’ve got a lot of heavy furniture, a shopping addiction or a hoard of possessions you’ve built up over the years, professional movers could be the way to go. For lighter loads, a man-with-a-van service should be a lot cheaper. Regardless of the load, be sure to check with your removal firm that they offer insurance to cover the cost of any breakages. The table below shows the average cost across the UK for a removal van, with and without help with packing.

England Average cost England with packing service Wales Average cost Wales with packing service Northern Ireland Average cost Northern Ireland with packing service Scotland Average cost Scotland with packing service 1 bedroom house £535 £715 £535 £715 £535 £715 £535 £715 2 bedroom house £640 £860 £640 £860 £640 £860 £640 £860 3 bedroom house £880 £1,150 £880 £1,150 £880 £1,150 £880 £1,150 4 bedroom house £960 £1,310 £960 £1,310 £960 £1,310 £960 £1,310

Land Registry fee The Land Registry is a government department that looks after the registers of properties in England and Wales. It charges a fee for transferring the register to the new owner. This fee is charged according to property price. It can be applied for and paid for by post or online. Land Registry fee - England

Value of property Online - Freehold fee Online - Leasehold fee 0 to £80,000 £20 £45 £80,001 to £100,000 £40 £95 £100,001 to £200,000 £100 £230 £200,001 to £500,000 £150 £330 £500,001 to £1,000,000 £295 £655 £1,000,001 and over £500 £1,105

Land Registry fee - Wales

Value of property Online - Freehold fee Online - Leasehold fee 0 to £80,000 £20 £45 £80,001 to £100,000 £40 £95 £100,001 to £200,000 £100 £230 £200,001 to £500,000 £150 £330 £500,001 to £1,000,000 £295 £655 £1,000,001 and over £500 £1,105

LPS Registrations - Northern Ireland

Value of property Online freehold and leasehold fee £20,000 or less £80.00 £20,001 to £80,000 £120.00 £80,001 to £100,000 £160.00 £100,001 to £150,000 £220.00 £150,001 to £200,000 £310.00 £200,001 to £250,000 £355.00 £250,001 or more £445.00

Registration fee - Scotland

Value of property Fee for both freehold and leasehold When it's the first time a property is registered: Voluntary registration fee £0 - 50,000 £80 £60 £50,001 - 100,000 £140 £110 £100,001 - 150,000 £260 £200 £150,001 - 200,000 £400 £300 £200,001 - 300,000 £530 £400 £300,001 - 500,000 £660 £500 £500,001 - 700,000 £800 £600 £700,001 - 1,000,000 £930 £700 £1,000,001 - 2,000,000 £1,100 £830 £2,000,001 - 3,000,000 £3,300 £2,480 £3,000,001 - 5,000,000 £5,500 £4,130 £5,000,001 or more £8,250 £6,190

Taxes In England you will have to pay Capital Gains tax on a buy to let property and in Scotland you will have to pay Capital Gains tax on a buy to let property or additional property (not your main home). Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) tell you how energy efficient a building is and give it a rating from A (very efficient) to G (inefficient). It is a legal requirement to have a valid EPC for a property when marketing for sales and/or lettings. In Scotland, you must display the EPC somewhere in the property, for example in the metre cupboard or next to the boiler. The table below shows the price of an EPC in each country across the UK.

Country England Wales Northern Ireland Scotland Price of EPC £78 £78 £75 £78