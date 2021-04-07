Mobile phones have become an important part of our lives, and we rely on them for virtually everything these days. That's why if you lose or damage your phone, you can feel helpless without it. One way you can protect yourself is by taking out mobile phone insurance.

Research by Mintel showed that almost a quarter (24%) of smartphone owners in the UK have broken their screen at least once. That's why having phone insurance can give you peace of mind. If something happens to your phone, it's protected by your mobile phone insurance. You can relax knowing it won't cost you hundreds of pounds to repair or replace it.



How to find the best mobile phone insurance

The best phone insurance for you will cover what you need, for a price you can afford.

If you're someone who drops your phone a lot, you'll perhaps need accidental damage phone insurance. Or, if you travel regularly, the best phone insurance for you will include overseas cover. That would protect you if you lost or damaged your phone while you were abroad.

Before you start looking for the best mobile phone insurance, think about what you need from your phone insurance cover. Then compare mobile phone insurance providers using our comparison table above. This will help you find the best mobile insurance deal for the cover you want.

What to check to find the best mobile phone insurance policy

When you start researching phone insurance companies, you'll see that insurers all offer different policies. To do a fair phone insurance comparison, you should bear in mind the cover type, the value of your phone, and the excess charge.

Cover: Look for mobile phone insurance policies that offer the right phone insurance protection for you. You might just want accidental damage phone insurance cover. Or you might want loss and theft cover too.

Value: How much is your mobile phone worth? Make sure you pick a policy that gives enough cover to replace your phone if the worst happens.

Excess: This is how much you pay each time you make a claim. How much are you happy to pay per claim? The excess charge can range from £50 to £100. Or, or you can opt for a more expensive mobile phone insurance policy with no excess to pay if you claim.

Find more about what you should look for when you're looking for the best phone insurance by reading this guide to mobile phone insurance.

What does phone insurance cover?

Mobile insurance can cover you for several different situations:

Loss of phone : If you lose your phone, or it gets stolen, loss and theft cover could replace it with a similar model.

A cracked screen : Accidental damage phone insurance means you don't pay to repair or replace a cracked phone screen, even if it's been dropped.

Damage abroad: If you travel abroad a lot, overseas mobile phone insurance cover might be a good idea as it covers you if you lose or damage your phone when you're outside UK.

It's likely that cheap phone insurance will cover you for fewer of these situations.

You can also find plans which offer cover for:

Accidental damage

Malicious damage

Mechanical breakdown

Broken buttons

Water damage

Accessories

Damaged headphone sockets

It is important to remember that specialist mobile phone policies will likely come with cover that is not included in standard contents insurance policies. This cover could be for the cost of replacing downloaded music or games, as well as if your phone needs to be replaced.

It is also likely that you will get access to a faster claims service with a specialist mobile phone policy. Some policies will even send a replacement phone out in days.

Why you might want to insure your mobile phone

You are prone to damaging or losing your phone : If you have broken or lost phones in the past, or are just generally accident prone, you might want to consider finding the cover to protect you from having to pay for a replacement.

You are on a long contract : Some pay monthly mobile phone deals will tie you in for months or years, so you will still have to make the payments if your phone is lost or damaged.

You need a fast replacement service : If you are someone who relies on your phone and would need it replaced very quickly, insurance might be essential. It could save you from having to buy a new replacement at short notice.

You cannot afford the cost of replacing your current phone: If you have an expensive smartphone it could cost hundreds of pounds to replace. If you cannot afford a replacement, mobile phone insurance might turn out to be a wise purchase.

What's not covered by mobile phone insurance?

Even the best phone insurance companies don't cover you for certain things. Your mobile insurance policy document will list the 'exclusions'. You aren't likely to be covered for:



Theft due to negligence (e.g. leaving your phone on view in the car)

Intentional damage

Manufacturer's defects

Dents and scratches (everyday wear and tear)

Lost SIM cards

Older phones (more than six months).

How to find cheap phone insurance

Mobile phones can cost a lot of money. These days, to buy the latest iPhone, you could be looking at around £1,000. But that doesn't mean your iPhone insurance should cost a lot, too. The same goes for whatever kind of smartphone insurance you need.

It's important to make sure you find an insurance policy that provides the cover you need, rather than just looking for the cheapest deal. You should always compare phone insurance deals. But there are other ways to reduce the cost of your phone insurance cover and find a cheap mobile phone insurance that meets your needs.

Get a multi-gadget discount: Some insurers offer a discount for getting gadget insurance to cover several gadgets at once. You could think about insuring all the phones in your family under one policy as a good way of getting cheap mobile insurance.

Make an annual payment: Lots of insurance companies charge less if you pay for your policy in full, instead of paying monthly instalments. If you can afford to do this, it's a helpful way to get cheap mobile phone insurance.

Choose a higher excess: Agreeing to pay a higher excess if you need to claim can be a way of getting cheap phone insurance. But remember that the excess will be taken off any claim you make. So you need to make sure you can afford it.

Compare mobile phone insurance using our phone insurance comparison table. This will help you find the best phone insurance policy for you and one that that gives you what you need.

Home insurance

You could choose to cover your mobile phone as part of your contents insurance when you renew your policy, or you could contact your provider to add mobile phone cover to your existing policy.

Adding personal possessions to your home insurance will usually mean you are covered for items like mobile phones, electronic devices and jewellery, even when they are outside home. Some providers may even cover you abroad.

Covering mobile phones through your home insurance may leave you with worse cover than a dedicated policy, though. You will have to pay a much higher excess than you would with mobile phone insurance, plus any claims you make might increase the cost of your home insurance in the future.

Mobile phone warranty

If your phone has stopped working while still under the manufacturer's warranty, you will not need to claim on mobile phone insurance. Check your purchase documents to see if your phone is still under warranty. Be aware that this will only cover repairs to your phone if the damage is not your fault.

A standard warranty usually lasts between 12 and 24 months, depending on the manufacturer, though some types of damage may only be covered for a shorter period of time. For example, your battery may only be covered for six months.

Your warranty will cover you if you need mechanical faults repaired, but you will need extra cover in place to cover the risk of loss, theft or accidental damage.

What information will I need to give the insurer?

When you decide to take out phone insurance, you'll need to gather some information for the insurer.

They'll want to know how old your device is and what condition your phone's in. They'll also want proof of purchase from a manufacturer, network provider or mobile phone retailer.

You'll need to make sure you provide the right information because the insurer won't pay out if you don't.



Can I insure more than one device?

If you get gadget insurance, you'll be able to insure more than one device at the same time. This could include your mobile phone, tablet and laptop, or all the phones in your family, for example.

You'll probably get a discount if you choose gadget insurance for multiple devices.

These are the devices you can put on one gadget insurance policy:

Mobile phones (e.g. iPhone, Samsung, Google)

iPads, tablets and eReaders

Laptops

Smart watches

Cameras.



If you've got several gadgets, or you want to insure your family's devices, think about getting a multi-device insurance policy.

Mobile phone insurance FAQs

Q Can I cover my mobile phone on my home insurance policy? A Yes, but it may be more expensive if you need to claim. You can find out more about home insurance mobile cover here. Q Can I get cover for my children's mobile phones? A Yes, if they are over 16 they can buy their own insurance, or you can add their phones to a multi device policy. Compare multi phone insurance here. Q How do I claim on my mobile phone insurance? A You should contact your insurer as soon as possible if you need to make a claim. Here is how to make a claim on your mobile phone insurance. Q Can I cover a second hand mobile phone? A No, you can only insure mobiles that are less than two years old. Most insurers specify a maximum device age, so check the terms before you buy. Q Can I get a no claim bonus? A Yes, most insurers offer a discount at renewal if you do not claim on your insurance. Check with your insurer for full details of any discounts offered.

Last updated: 7 April 2021