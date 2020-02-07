What benefits are you entitled to?

You might be eligible for financial assistance from the government due to any number of your current circumstances. There may be types of benefits available that you aren't aware of but are perfectly entitled to.

Who can claim for benefits?

Although the criteria set out for who can claim for benefits tends to change regularly, they will generally fall into the following categories:

If you are unemployed

If you are on a low income

If you are ill, disabled or injured

If you have dependants

If you are aged over 60

If you are pregnant, or have recently had a baby

What sort of financial help is available?

There are a large number of benefits available depending on your personal circumstances. To see what could be available to you, check the Gov.uk website.

The welfare system has been simplified by the introduction of Universal Credit; a single payment that is replacing 6 state benefits. Our guide, What is Universal Credit? Explains what it is, what it is replacing and how it is being rolled out.

The best way to work out exactly what benefits you could get is to use a benefits calculator. Entitledto.com offers a calculator that will estimate what kinds of benefits you may be entitled to, and gives you information about how you can go about claiming them. All you need to do is enter your details including your salary, age and details of any dependants.

How can you claim?

The Gov.uk website offers the option to apply for many benefits online, including Universal Credit, or download the relevant forms and fill them in by hand, if you prefer. You can also apply through the Gov.uk website for tax credits.

You can obtain benefit application forms by visiting your local Jobcentre, council, or Citizens Advice Bureau. Talking to someone about your individual circumstances at one of these establishments may also be a worthwhile venture, in order to find out what benefits could apply to you.