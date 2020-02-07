How to complain about a debt collection company

How to complain about a debt collector

If you feel that you have been mistreated, or harassed by a company you owe money to or a debt collection agency you can complain about the way you have been treated.

You should first write to the company or debt collection agency in question expressing your complaint.

If they do not adequately resolve the issue you may be able to take your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service. Providing the company or debt collection agency chasing you for money is FCA registered they should be able to investigate your complaint.

How to complain about a bailiff

If you have been treated unfairly by a bailiff you need to complain direct to the company they work for. It is best to put your complaint in writing and keep a record of their response.

If they do not help you resolve the matter you should then complain to the organisation that you owe money too.

You can also complain to their trade association, if they are a registered member. The two largest organisations are the Civil Enforcement Association (CIVEA) website or the High Court Enforcement Officers Association (HCEOA) website.