How to compare joint current accounts

1

Compare bank accounts

Use our table to find the current account with all the features you need at the lowest cost.

2

Check your eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen account and get your proof of ID ready.

3

Apply for the account you want

Click "view deal" next to the offer and fill out the application form on the provider's website.

Joint current accounts

Receive £175 for switching. T&Cs apply.
First Direct 1st Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£250 interest free, then 39.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
First Direct 1st Account
To qualify, switch using the Current Account Switch Service, deposit £1000 within 3 months of account opening.  New customers only that have not opened a HSBC account on or after 1 Jan 2019.
Representative Example: £250 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 30.5%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Switch for 25% cashback on UK supermarket + fuel spend. Terms apply.
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
19.9% EAR variable
Interest rate
2.02% AER (on up to £1,000)
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Switch to the M Plus Account and get 25% cashback on UK supermarket and fuel spend (up to a maximum of £160). Terms apply.
Cashback on everyday spending. Terms apply. Earn interest of 2.02% AER/2.00% Gross (variable) on your current account balance up to £1,000. Also earn 1.71% AER/1.70% Gross (variable) on your easy access linked savings account balance up to £25,000.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 19.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£12%2%2.02%2.02%
£1,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
£175 cashback when you switch to a Santander Everyday Current Account. T&Cs apply.
Santander Everyday Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Santander Everyday Current Account
£175 cashback when you switch to a Santander 1|2|3 Current Account. T&Cs apply.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Investment£2,000,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Starling Bank Current Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
£8.54 buffer, then 15% EAR variable
Interest rate
0.05% AER (on up to £85,000)
Starling Bank Current Account
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 15% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10.05%0.05%0.05%0.05%
£85,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
£175 offer with NatWest. T&Cs Apply
NatWest Select Account
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Arranged overdraft
39.49% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
NatWest Select Account
Use the Current Account Switch Service to close your account held elsewhere and switch to NatWest by 5pm on 3rd November 2022. Pay in at least £1,250 and log into mobile banking before 16th December 2022. Offer T&C’s apply
Account eligibility and app criteria apply. Apply online only.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
£175 cashback when you switch to a Santander 1|2|3 Lite Current Account. T&Cs apply.
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
Account fee & requirements
£2 per month, pay in £500+ per month
Arranged overdraft
39.94% EAR variable
Interest rate
0% AER
Santander 123 Lite Current Account
£175 cashback when you switch to a Santander 1|2|3 Lite Current Account plus for a limited time only, from 1 September 2022 for two months, receive 4% cashback on gas and electricity bills (capped at £10 per month). T&Cs apply.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Monthly Credit£500
Permanent UK Resident
View deal

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of current account

What is a joint bank account?

A joint account is a bank account that can be opened in more than one person's name.

Most joint bank accounts are held by couples who live together, but you can open one with family, friends or a housemate. Typically, they're opened by two people but you can have more people on a joint account if you like.

How do joint bank accounts work?

All account holders can pay into or withdraw money from the same account. You can set up direct debits to pay rent, mortgage, council tax and utility bills. Each account holder can also all have a bank card.

Having a joint account can make it easier to track your spending, plus it can be a transparent way to manage your finances together.

What is the best joint bank account you can get?

Just like any current account, the best joint accounts come with different offers and benefits. You should look at these to help you find the best joint current account for you and your partner, family or friends.

The best joint account for you will depend on your situation. For example, it might be one with an arranged overdraft so there's always enough money in the account when direct debits are due. This could provide added protection in case one of you is late to pay their share of the mortgage or rent.

Compare features and find the best joint bank account that meets your specific needs.

Here's some guidance on how to get the best joint current account for you.

How to open a joint bank account

Setting up a joint bank account can be done in person by visiting your chosen bank's branch. Alternatively, you can do it online, but you'll need to supply scanned copies of legal documents which things like your address, age and identity.

All account holders will need to have a permanent UK address. Some banks may also require all applicants to be at least 18 years old.

When you apply for a joint bank account you'll need to:

  • Decide who can make withdrawals. Some banks let you restrict transactions, so they have to be authorised by nominated joint account holders.

  • Submit documents for each applicant's proof of name. This can be something like a passport or driving licence.

  • Provide each applicant's proof of permanent address. Even if you all live at the same address, you'll need to show a utility bill, bank statement or something similar with each name on it.

When you open your joint bank account, you'll usually get access to online banking or an app. Each joint account holder will be able access the bank account in this way.

Read more on how to open a joint bank account

Can a joint bank account affect your credit rating?

When you open a joint bank account, your financial history becomes linked with the other account holders. That means it's important to think about what this could mean for your personal credit rating.

If you apply for credit in the future, lenders may also look at the credit report of the people you share a joint current account with.

So, if someone you share a bank account with has a poor credit history, you could be rejected for a credit card or loan, due to your association with them.

How to switch your joint bank account

You could move your joint account to a new bank using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), which only takes seven working days.

Your new account has to be held in the same names as the old one if you're using the CASS. This means if you have a joint account with your partner, it could only be switched to another joint current account with them.

If you're ready to compare and find the best joint bank accounts for you, use the comparison table on this page.

What happens if you need to close a joint account?

If for some reason you no longer want to keep the joint account, you can close it. To do this, you'll need all account holders to agree - in writing - how the money in the account will be disbursed.

You can also choose to remove an account holder and turn it into a regular current account under a single name. This, too, requires all account holders to agree in writing.

What happens if you need to divide the money held in a joint bank account?

To split the money in an account, you'll need to all agree in writing on how the split should work.

If you're going through an acrimonious split from the other account holder(s), such as a divorce, some banks may freeze the account so that nobody can use it. The account is only unfrozen when an agreement is reached.

If the account holders can't come to an agreement, the matter has to be settled in court.

The courts would take into account your relationship and where you live. For example, if you're married or in a civil partnership, and you live in England or Wales, the funds would be shared equally. In contrast, if share the account with your housemates or a sibling, it's more likely that the funds would be divided up based on how much you contributed.

Florence Codjoequotation mark
When it comes to deciding whether to open up a joint account, you should both be on the same financial page. Know where you get your money from, how each of you value money, and what your spending history is like. 
Florence Codjoe, Personal Finance Editor

How to remove a joint holder

You can remove one or more people from a joint account and leave it in the name of the remaining account holders.

For example:

  • If you have an account with your partner, you could transfer it into just their name or yours

  • If you have an account with three housemates and one moves out, you could remove them from the account.

Banks need signed permission from everyone on the account to remove some. Some banks might ask for identification documents or for you to visit a branch to make the change.

What are the pros and cons of having a joint bank account?

As with most things, opening a joint bank account comes with pros and cons.

  • Managing shared finances can be a lot easier if it's all in one bank account

  • You could earn more interest as you're likely to have more money in the account

  • You might think more carefully about how you spend 'spare' money in the account

  • You can use the joint account for all your necessary outgoings such as your mortgage or rent, bills and food. Then you can keep the rest of your wages for yourself and it's clearer how much is left to have fun with

  • It's a good way to avoid arguments and constant calculations about who owes what.

  • They're a big commitment

  • All account holders have as much right to the money as each other - you can't really control or restrict access

  • If one of the account holders has a poor credit rating, this can impact your own credit rating

  • If the account went overdrawn because of the actions of one of the account holders, you'd all be liable

  • If things turned sour between the account holders, one person could withdraw the money if the account wasn't frozen quickly enough

  • If you and the other account holder(s) have a different attitude to money and spending style, this could lead to disagreements.

Does a joint account come with any financial protection?

Yes, money in a joint account is covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). The scheme offers protection on savings of up to £85,000, or £170,000 for a couple, per banking licence.

If you share your bank with more than one other person, you might get more cover. Check this carefully with your bank.

Joint bank account FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

Last updated: 11 May, 2022