Creator credits

To find out which platform might be best if you’re looking to take your career online, our personal finance experts have analysed some of the biggest creative platforms to find out what percentage of earnings they take from their creators.

1. Kindle (books below $2.99 and above $9.99) - 65%

For aspiring writers, getting your book published on Kindle is a great way to reach huge audiences, but depending on the pricing of your book, you could find yourself giving up a large portion of your revenue.

For books priced below $2.99 and over $9.99, Kindle takes a 65% cut, leaving writers with just a 35% royalty. However, it’s worth remembering for books priced within the $2.99-$9.99 range Kindle takes a lesser cut of 30%.

2. Twitch - 50%

To make money on Twitch you first have to become a Twitch affiliate, but once you’ve done so you can start earning via ads, paid subscriptions, and donations from fans.

However, this comes at a cost, with Twitch taking 50% of the subscription fee.

2. Kindle Vella - 50%

Another service that takes half of its creators’ earnings is Amazon’s Kindle Vella. Vella allows writers to have their stories published, which readers can then read chapter by chapter by spending tokens.

Amazon then keeps half of the fee spent on tokens, although there’s a complication here, as readers can buy more tokens for cheaper if they buy larger amounts, so the actual amount received by the creator can vary.

Video - 47.5% average commission

Of the platforms that money.co.uk looked at, it was video hosting and streaming sites that, on average, took the largest cut from creators, at 47.5%.

YouTube is perhaps the most popular platform for budding video content creators, and takes 45%, with Twitch taking the most, at 50%.

Writing - 37.5% average commission

Online platforms provide aspiring writers a great opportunity to have their work published and a way to make money from their work.

Apps like Kindle, Kindle Vella, and Tumblr’s Post Plus allow writers to get their work out there, but the fees can be on the higher side, especially with Kindle, which takes a cut of up to 65%.

Apps & video games - 23.5% average commission

Budding developers can make a lot of money by having their app featured on stores such as Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, but doing so can come at a large cost.

The average commission charged by these stores was 22.5%, although the fees can actually be higher for bigger developers.

For example, in the case of Apple, most developers pay 15%, but this doubles to 30% once the app reaches $1 million in net sales.

There are also lots of ways for indie game developers to get their games published, through the likes of Steam, the Epic Games Store and the stores of both PlayStation and Xbox.

The commissions taken by these platforms have come under particular scrutiny in recent years. In particular, Steam’s cut of 30% was criticised by many in the industry, although later reports suggested that such a percentage is actually relatively aligned with the industry average.

Subscription services - 9.6% average commission

Subscription services can cover all manner of types of content, and the commissions they take also vary a lot too.

For example, Patreon is one of the most popular of these services, allowing creators to charge fans a fee to receive more content from them. Patreon takes between 5% and 12% from creators, depending on their plan.

OnlyFans is one of the more controversial of these platforms and also takes one of the highest cuts, keeping hold of 20% of creators’ earnings.

Marketplaces - 6.75% average commission

For those who still prefer their art to be real, physical pieces, there are also lots of avenues to sell their goods online.

The commissions taken by marketplaces are relatively modest in comparison to the other online platforms, with an average of 6.75%, with the likes of Etsy charging just 5%.

How commission taken by platforms could affect creators

Online platforms have become multi-billion dollar businesses in recent years due to the influx of online creators and advertising.

Interested to find out how much money online platforms could be making from the biggest names in the content creation industry, we’ve taken a look at some of the most followed influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

YouTube

The most followed person on YouTube is PewDiePie, with over 110 million followers and estimated earnings of £10.2k ($14.2K) per video and £44.7 million ($62 million) over the course of his career.

However, when YouTube’s 45% platform fee is applied, this means that PewDiePie could be losing £4.6K ($6.4K) per video and as much as £20.1 million ($27.9 million) in total.

