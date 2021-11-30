Whether you’re looking to protect yourself or deal some damage, there’s no shortage of traders and merchants looking to separate you from your hard-earned gold. If you’re buying a suit of armour or a business suit, compare credit cards with money.co.uk to get our best credit card deals and spread the cost of your purchases over time. While you’ll likely be swimming in cash by the time you’ve finished the main questline, the best way to make money early on is usually to spend a few hours dungeon diving, filling your pockets with as much loot you can find and schlepping it back to the nearest town to sell your wares. But which video game economies give you the best deal on your goods and which games vendors could put Gamestop to shame? Video game merchants with the biggest price markups

We looked at the difference between buy and sell prices for a basket of goods across popular RPGs to find the video game merchants that are making the most profit reselling your goods. Our basket of goods contained a main weapon, armour (chest piece), ammunition/projectile weapon, a health item, and an item that can be used to craft or upgrade weapons and armour, or has some other functional utility e.g. item repair kits. For games where players are unable to trade items from one of these categories, we used a second item from an alternative category. By calculating the difference between the price merchants sold each item, and how much they would be willing to pay players for the exact same item, we found the video game merchants with the highest average markup across their goods, as well as the worst offender for each category. We’ve highlighted the worst offenders below.

1. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - 1,783% With an average markup of 1,783% on a basket of goods, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings takes the top spot on our list of gaming’s biggest ripoff economies. While anyone who’s played the games or watched the Netflix show will know that being a Witcher can be a bit of a thankless job, offering Geralt a measly 16 orens for a Temerian sword that merchants will sell for 376 orens seems more than a little unfair. 2. Nioh - 1,337% Released in 2017, Nioh is set in a fictionalised version of 17th century Japan where players fight humans, monsters, and apparently a losing battle with a blacksmith who drives a particularly hard bargain. With an average markup of 1,337% on a basket of goods, players who want to maximise their profits might want to consider disassembling higher-level items and selling off the individual components instead. 3. Nioh 2 - 1,233% Both prequel and sequel to the first game, it also follows in its predecessors’ footsteps when it comes to its economy. As the game's only merchant, it seems as though the blacksmith is taking full advantage of their monopoly on the market, charging customers up to 1,233% more than they’re willing to pay players for the exact same goods. Top 25 mega-markup video game economies

Updated 1 December 2021 Rank Game Weapon Armour Ammo/Ranged Upgrade/Crafting Health Average Item Markup CEX Trade-in Markup (UK) Gamestop Trade-in Markup (US) 1 The Witcher 2 2250.0% 2313.3% 1666.7% 900.0% N/A 1783% 140% 525% 2 Nioh 1365.5% 1272.8% 1387.5% 1377.2% 1281.9% 1337% 200% 525% 3 Nioh 2 1261.1% 1263.4% 1298.3% 1181.5% 1158.5% 1233% 140% 102% 4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning 1337.0% 1362.2% N/A N/A 889.5% 1196% 150% 23292% 5 Bloodborne 100.0% 58.7% 1566.7% 900.0% 2150.0% 955% 150% 34975% 6 Greedfall 908.8% 985.7% 900.0% 900.0% 1050.0% 949% 150% 900% 7 The Witcher 3 646.4% 1182.4% N/A 966.7% 800.0% 899% 166% 37475% 8 Fallout 4 644.4% 880.0% 800.0% 825.0% 771.4% 784% 2900% 14990000% 9 Skyrim 813.3% 821.2% 500.0% 950.0% 766.7% 770% 122% 18500% 10 Mass Effect 578.3% 566.7% 600.0% 600.0% N/A 586% 300% 12149% 11 Monster Hunter World 860.0% 500.0% N/A N/A 312.5% 558% 200% 34975% 12 Horizon Zero Dawn 566.7% 80.0% undefined 900.0% 483.3% 508% 300% 114875% 13 Borderlands 400.0% 600.0% undefined undefined undefined 500% 316% 21218% 14 Dragon Age Inquisition 560.0% 542.9% undefined 300.0% undefined 468% 300% 52458% 15 The Witcher 400.0% 400.0% undefined undefined undefined 400% 3900% N/A 16 Mass Effect Andromeda 400.0% 400.0% undefined undefined undefined 400% 300% 980000% 17 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 356.0% 368.6% 400.0% 400.0% undefined 381% 650% 52375% 18 Oblivion 317.6% 409.7% undefined 260.0% 448.5% 359% 316% 73250% 19 Dragons Dogma 150.0% 151.6% 200.0% 150.0% 889.5% 308% 316% 52483% 20 Fallout New Vegas 473.5% 220.1% 259.3% 223.9% 215.8% 279% 328% 52438% 21 Resident Evil Village 95.7% 84.6% 900.0% 100.0% 25.0% 241% 115% 5825% 22 Resident Evil 4 105.1% 100.0% 716.7% 100.0% 100.0% 224% 125% 31646% 23 Fallout 3 186.2% 200.0% 100.0% undefined 184.6% 168% 420% 83688% 24 Knights of the Old Republic 1 151.4% 150.0% 151.4% 128.6% 158.8% 148% 300% 9980000% 25 Final Fantasy VII 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100% 114% 31337%