Do I need cooker insurance?

If you can’t live without a working cooker and couldn’t afford to pay to fix or replace it if it broke, then cooker insurance may be a good idea if your oven and hob are no longer under warranty.

A cooker can last up to 15 years, but a typical manufacturer’s warranty won’t last anywhere near that long. A manufacturer’s warranty usually lasts around 12 months and only covers mechanical faults.

Oven insurance (which is also known as an extended warranty, especially when it’s sold by the retailer who sells you your cooker) offers extra cover beyond that time. If you have a range cooker, you may hear cooker insurance referred to as a Rangemaster warranty.

It’s usually better value to get a standalone cooker insurance policy with an insurance provider than it is to take one out with the retailer.

Do I need a Rangemaster warranty or cooker insurance?

Whether you have an oven or a range, think about taking out oven insurance or a Rangemaster warranty if:

Your manufacturer's warranty has ended . Cooker insurance can cover your appliance when it’s no longer under warranty. If your manufacturer's warranty is still in place, however, then there’s no need to take out a separate policy

Your oven is expensive . Compare the cost of an extended warranty with the cost of replacing your cooker. Some cookers can cost thousands of pounds to replace, which insurance could help cover

You own your home. If you’re a homeowner, you’re responsible for the cost of repairs or a replacement if your cooker breaks down. If you rent, your landlord will be responsible, so you won’t need insurance

Who would benefit from oven insurance?

Cooker insurance is beneficial to anyone who can’t do without their cooker and doesn’t have money on hand to pay for repairs if it breaks. It can also be a good buy for landlords because it helps arrange a fast repair for your tenants if the oven in your property breaks down. Check that the policy you’re looking at includes landlords to make sure you have the cover you need.

What does oven insurance include?

Most cooker insurance cover includes:

emergency repairs for a mechanical breakdown (for example, if the fan on your oven breaks)

parts, labour and call-out charges

accidental damage

replacing your cooker if it can’t be fixed

What’s not included in cooker insurance cover?

Generally, cooker insurance won’t cover you for: