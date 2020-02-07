Getting Home Emergency Assist insurance for your cooker could help you save money if your hob or oven needs to be repaired or replaced.
If you can’t live without a working cooker and couldn’t afford to pay to fix or replace it if it broke, then cooker insurance may be a good idea if your oven and hob are no longer under warranty.
A cooker can last up to 15 years, but a typical manufacturer’s warranty won’t last anywhere near that long. A manufacturer’s warranty usually lasts around 12 months and only covers mechanical faults.
Oven insurance (which is also known as an extended warranty, especially when it’s sold by the retailer who sells you your cooker) offers extra cover beyond that time. If you have a range cooker, you may hear cooker insurance referred to as a Rangemaster warranty.
It’s usually better value to get a standalone cooker insurance policy with an insurance provider than it is to take one out with the retailer.
Whether you have an oven or a range, think about taking out oven insurance or a Rangemaster warranty if:
Your manufacturer's warranty has ended. Cooker insurance can cover your appliance when it’s no longer under warranty. If your manufacturer's warranty is still in place, however, then there’s no need to take out a separate policy
Your oven is expensive. Compare the cost of an extended warranty with the cost of replacing your cooker. Some cookers can cost thousands of pounds to replace, which insurance could help cover
You own your home. If you’re a homeowner, you’re responsible for the cost of repairs or a replacement if your cooker breaks down. If you rent, your landlord will be responsible, so you won’t need insurance
Cooker insurance is beneficial to anyone who can’t do without their cooker and doesn’t have money on hand to pay for repairs if it breaks. It can also be a good buy for landlords because it helps arrange a fast repair for your tenants if the oven in your property breaks down. Check that the policy you’re looking at includes landlords to make sure you have the cover you need.
Most cooker insurance cover includes:
emergency repairs for a mechanical breakdown (for example, if the fan on your oven breaks)
parts, labour and call-out charges
accidental damage
replacing your cooker if it can’t be fixed
Generally, cooker insurance won’t cover you for:
accidental damage
theft
appliances over a certain age
wear and tear
cosmetic damage
damage caused by misuse
damage that happened before your policy’s start date
There are several advantages and disadvantages of having cooker insurance or a Rangemaster warranty.
Access to fast and free repairs
You won’t be left without an oven for long
You’ll get a replacement oven if yours can’t be fixed
There’s no need to fork out for a new oven if yours suddenly breaks
Over time you might spend more on your insurance than you would on buying a new oven
Cookers are becoming more reliable, so there’s less chance of needing an extended warranty
It may be, but specific cooker insurance generally offers a level of cover above that of a home insurance policy.
Most home insurance policies don’t cover mechanical breakdown, for example, although they do sometimes cover theft and accidental damage. Check your policy carefully.
Check the excess on your home contents insurance, too. Knowing this might help you decide whether you want separate oven insurance or not.
The price of cooker insurance cover varies depending on a few factors. These include:
the value of your cooker
the insurance provider you choose
the excess you’re willing to pay
whether you want a new-for-old replacement as part of your policy
what’s included as part of your policy
Some extended warranty policies don’t charge any excess fee at all. Check your quote to make sure.
Don’t simply opt for the cheapest option. Compare as many quotes as possible to find the level of protection you’re looking for at the best price.
When selecting your oven insurance, there are a few things to consider:
Price. Don’t forget to shop around – the retailer’s own extended warranty is usually the most expensive cooker insurance option. Compare your options before you agree to any policy
Replacement agreement. Check whether the oven insurance policy you’re looking at offers a new-for-old replacement
Exclusions. Read the oven insurance policy to see whether there are any exclusions. For example, some policies might exclude certain brands
Claims. Check whether there’s a maximum claim limit or a restriction on how many claims you can make. Some policies automatically end when you make a claim, so check that too
Policy length. Check how long the policy lasts, and think about how long you’ll keep your cooker
Payment plan. Will you pay a one-off fee for your cooker insurance cover, or are you on a monthly payment plan? If you’re paying monthly for an extended warranty, interest fees could increase the cost
Age or value limits. Some policies don’t cover appliances that the insurer deems too old. Other policies won’t cover appliances that are over a certain value
No-claims period. Sometimes, when you take out a cooker insurance policy there’s a period at the start when you’re not covered so you can’t claim. This no-claims period could be a few days or a few weeks
It’s worth noting you can often cover several appliances under a single policy – so you could cover your washing machine, dishwasher and boiler as well as your oven.
Last updated: 27 May 2022