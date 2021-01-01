To find the best travel insurance policy for your pet, check:
What you need to cover
How often you will take your pet abroad
If your pet is already covered
Decide what to cover
Pet travel insurance can cover several costs that may arise overseas, like:
Vet fees if your pet becomes ill or injured abroad.
Theft or loss if your pet is stolen or strayed. Your insurer can also contribute towards advertising and reward costs to help find your pet.
Holiday cancellation if you cancel or cut your trip short because your pet has died or needs urgent treatment.
Your quote should outline what's covered, check this carefully to make sure the cover you need is included.
Consider how often you go abroad
Knowing how many times you're likely to take your pet abroad can help you find the right policy type. Two common types are:
- 1.
Single trip policies which cover your pet for one trip up to a certain length e.g. 30 days.
- 2.
Multi-trip policies which cover your pet for several trips throughout the year.
Check if your pet is already covered
If you already have pet insurance, pet travel insurance may be included in your policy.
To avoid paying for cover you already have, find out if you have pet travel cover by checking your policy or contacting your insurer.
Do your homework
Compare a number of quotes to find the right policy for your pet. Look out for any exclusions, including:
Age
Pre-existing conditions
Holidays over a certain length
Certain countries
Check that you can afford any excess if you decide to make a claim otherwise your claim may be rejected.
Pet travel insurance FAQs
Can I cover several pets under one policy
Yes, some insurers will allow you to cover a number of pets under one policy. It's best to ask this when you get quotes.
Can I add pet travel insurance to my existing pet insurance policy?
Yes, some pet insurers will allow you to add pet travel cover to your pet insurance policy but it's likely to cost you.
Can I take my pet to any country?
Not always, some insurers have lists of excluded destinations where your pet will not be covered. Speak to your insurer for more information.
Does my pet need a pet passport?
You can no longer use a pet passport issued in Great Britain for travel to an EU country. Find out more about insuring your pet to travel abroad here.