To find the best travel insurance policy for your pet, check:

  • What you need to cover

  • How often you will take your pet abroad

  • If your pet is already covered

Decide what to cover

Pet travel insurance can cover several costs that may arise overseas, like:

  • Vet fees if your pet becomes ill or injured abroad.

  • Theft or loss if your pet is stolen or strayed. Your insurer can also contribute towards advertising and reward costs to help find your pet.

  • Holiday cancellation if you cancel or cut your trip short because your pet has died or needs urgent treatment.

Your quote should outline what's covered, check this carefully to make sure the cover you need is included.

How to insure your pet to travel abroad

Consider how often you go abroad

Knowing how many times you're likely to take your pet abroad can help you find the right policy type. Two common types are:

  1. 1.

    Single trip policies which cover your pet for one trip up to a certain length e.g. 30 days.

  2. 2.

    Multi-trip policies which cover your pet for several trips throughout the year.

Check if your pet is already covered

If you already have pet insurance, pet travel insurance may be included in your policy.

To avoid paying for cover you already have, find out if you have pet travel cover by checking your policy or contacting your insurer.

What is pet insurance?

Do your homework

Compare a number of quotes to find the right policy for your pet. Look out for any exclusions, including:

  • Age

  • Pre-existing conditions

  • Holidays over a certain length

  • Certain countries

Check that you can afford any excess if you decide to make a claim otherwise your claim may be rejected.

Pet travel insurance FAQs

Q

Can I cover several pets under one policy

A

Yes, some insurers will allow you to cover a number of pets under one policy. It's best to ask this when you get quotes.

Q

Can I add pet travel insurance to my existing pet insurance policy?

A

Yes, some pet insurers will allow you to add pet travel cover to your pet insurance policy but it's likely to cost you.

Q

Can I take my pet to any country?

A

Not always, some insurers have lists of excluded destinations where your pet will not be covered. Speak to your insurer for more information.

Q

Does my pet need a pet passport?

A

You can no longer use a pet passport issued in Great Britain for travel to an EU country. Find out more about insuring your pet to travel abroad here.