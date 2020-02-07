Harry Hall Horse Insurance
|Available online
|UK resident
These companies can help cover the cost of medical treatment for your horse or pony if it is ill or injured. Compare quotes to find the equine insurance policy that best suits your needs.
|Available online
|UK resident
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum horse age when cover starts
|19 years
|Minimum horse age when cover starts
|31 days
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum horse age when cover starts
|20 years
|Minimum horse age when cover starts
|30 days
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
Horses can be one of the most expensive animals to buy and keep, so it pays to find the best horse insurance policy that covers you and them if anything goes wrong.
Make sure you understand what cover you need for your horse, then use our horse insurance comparison tool to see the total horse insurance cost and find a provider that offers the best cover for you.
The best horse insurance policies cover the same things as any pet insurance policy, including:
Death of your pet
Theft or straying
Public liability
Most basic horse insurance policies do not include vet fees cover as standard, so make sure this is included if you want to be protected against the cost of treatment. Add-ons will likely increase your premiums, but it is important to buy the best horse insurance for you.
They can also offer cover specifically for horses and horse owners:
Death or personal accident: This can pay out if you, or any other rider of your horse, dies or suffers loss of sight, loss of limb or disability following a riding accident.
Permanent loss of use: If your horse is ill or has an accident which means you can no longer ride them, you policy can pay up to the sum insured*.
Stable cover: If a stable you own is damaged or destroyed by fire you can claim to cover the cost of stabling your horse somewhere else.
Saddlery and tack: If your saddle or any riding tack like harnesses or bridles are accidentally damaged, lost or stolen you can claim to cover the cost of replacements.
* The sum insured will usually be the purchase price or current market value of your horse up to a set limit, for example £10,000Here is what is covered by a pet insurance policy
After you compare horse insurance, make sure to tell your chosen provider what activities you use your horse or pony for. Some policies specify two types of use:
Group one: This includes activities like hacking, gymkhanas, show jumping, dressage, showing and riding club events.
Group two: This includes all the activities listed in group one and hunting, eventing, polo, long distance riding, cross country, horse ball, polocrosse and vaulting.
If you plan to use your horse for any activities listed in group two you must confirm this when you apply for a quote, otherwise you will not be fully covered. While some activities may increase your horse insurance cost, it is important to make sure you have the right level of cover.
Make sure to consider all the activities your horses will be doing before you buy a policy. You will likely have to select a group of activities, so include anything your horse may take part in at any point over the course of your policy. Taking part in events or doing activities not listed in your policy may invalidate your insurance.
Yes, but some insurers only cover horses up to 15 years old. Our horse insurance comparison shows the maximum age covered by each insurer.
No, you don’t normally need to insure your horse unless it’s used commercially, for example in a riding school.
Most policies don’t cover your trailer as standard, but some offer this as an extra. It may also be covered by your car insurance policy.
Yes, you need to pay the first part of most claims you make. This is usually around £75 but can be higher depending on what you claim for.
You need to send a claims form to your insurer. Here’s what you need to do to make a pet insurance claim.
Last updated: 18 October, 2021
As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.Read More
Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.Read More
If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.Read More
By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.