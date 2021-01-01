After you complete the form, L&C can send you a Decision in Principle (DIP). This document confirms how much you could borrow.
Answer a few simple questions about the mortgage you're looking for. We'll send you to our trusted broker, L&C, to see how much you could borrow and what mortgage deals you could get.
We work with L&C Mortgages, who can help you choose the right mortgage and support you throughout the application process.
Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgages.
The Mortgage Service is provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Beazer House, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3BA. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages.