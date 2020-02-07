Last updated: 19 January 2021

What is home emergency cover?

Having home emergency cover means you can get professional help if something goes wrong in your home.

If you’ve got home emergency insurance and an accident happens, your provider sends a registered tradesperson to fix the problem. It’s a way of guaranteeing that you’ll get home emergency assistance if the unexpected happens.

Home emergency insurance covers you for anything that:

Makes your home unsafe

Makes your home vulnerable to thieves

Will cause permanent damage to your home

Risks your health and wellbeing.

It’s sometimes called ‘home emergency assist’. Remember that it doesn’t cover the cost of putting any damage to your home right after the emergency. That’s what your contents insurance is for.

Who needs home emergency cover?

You only need home emergency insurance if you’re a homeowner.

If you’re a tenant, any emergencies in your home should be handled by your landlord.

If you’re a landlord, you can get specialised landlord home emergency cover rather than a standard policy. This means you’ll be able to get professional help if something goes wrong in your rental property.

You should check your standard home cover policy before taking out separate home emergency cover. This is because some buildings and contents insurance policies include home emergency. Others let you add it as an extra.

What does home emergency insurance cover?

Homecare insurance covers you for damage that impacts your health, such as broken heating.

It also covers you for damage that could become permanent, like a broken roof.

Home emergency assistance can cover boiler breakdowns, too. But you might get better protection through a specific, separate boiler insurance policy. Read more on boiler cover here.

Your policy can also give you plumbing cover, which includes any issues with your home’s plumbing and drainage.

Get more information from our guide to home emergency cover.

Alternative accommodation

If your home has been rendered unsafe by flood or storm damage, your insurer should cover the cost of alternative accommodation until your home is repaired.

Your policy will likely provide comparable alternative accommodation. This means that if your home is a three bedroom semi-detached house, you should be housed in a similar size property.

Make sure to check your level of cover, as some damage can leave your home uninhabitable for a significant period of time, sometimes over a year.

Accidental damage cover

Accidental damage cover means that your home will be covered against accidental damage caused to your home.

Accidental damage is usually defined as any sudden and unintentional physical damage that is caused to your property unexpectedly. This could include putting your foot through the ceiling when in your loft or unintentional damage to your brickwork.

The cost of such accidental damage could end up in the hundreds of pounds to repair, so it is worth making sure that this is included in your cover before you buy a policy.

What are the different types of home emergency assistance cover?

There are different types of home emergency cover and landlord emergency cover available.

The more cover you have, the more your policy will cost.

Here are some examples: